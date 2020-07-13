How to buy cheap unemployment insurance

It can cover your monthly outgoings if you are unable to work due to an accident, sickness or redundancy. Sometimes people refer to it as redundancy cover, although you would need to check the terms and conditions of the policy to ensure that you were covered if you were to be made redundant, as policy coverage differs between providers.

How does income protection work?

Income protection pays out a cash amount if you cannot work due to an accident, redundancy or sickness. The amount you decide to insure usually is enough to cover household bills and expenses which you would still have to pay while you were unable to work.

Unemployment insurance, which can also be called loss of job insurance, is designed to cover you if your income is reduced or you have no income at all. If you need to make a claim on your policy, the cash you receive is tax free and paid monthly and can help to cover your debts or bills. The pay out usually lasts for around 12 months.

It does not usually cover the whole of your salary, but can pay up to 70% of it, depending on the monthly premium you pay and the amount you have agreed with your insurer.

How much income protection insurance do I need to buy?

Income protection, or unemployment insurance, should be enough to cover monthly household bills including food, heating and lighting, council tax and your rent or mortgage. You could also choose to include an amount which could help pay off any outstanding debts you have, for example credit cards or personal loan instalments. You can include the monthly debt repayments in your calculations, so that you know you would be able to keep up the instalments even if you were out of work.

When you buy income protection cover you decide how much insurance you need or can afford, and then you pay a monthly premium. You can work this out by looking at your monthly costs and adding in any one-off costs such as annual insurance or motor costs.

What happens if I make a claim on my unemployment insurance?

As this is an income protection insurance policy, you would make a claim if you lost your job or were unable to work. You would contact the insurance company to make a claim.

If you qualify for a pay out, the policy will pay you according to the terms and conditions. Some policies do not pay out straight away, and you might have to wait a monthly or two before receiving the month. This is known as the unemployment initial exclusion period. This is usually two to three months after you have lost your job.

Unemployment insurance is not a savings plan. When the insurance cover ends you do not get any money back. If you have not made a claim, you will not receive anything. If you pay the regular premiums on time you are protected for as long as the policy is in force.

Can I still get redundancy and unemployment cover during COVID-19?

The uncertainty of the economy and the jobs market as a result of the coronavirus lockdown means that many insurance companies have withdrawn unemployment insurance cover for now.

You may find it more difficult to buy an income protection policy that includes cover for redundancy during the current crisis. Some policies still cover sickness or accident if you are unable to work.

What sort of income protection insurance policy do I need?

There are two different types of income protection cover – short term (covering two to five years) and long term (until you die or retire or the policy ends) income protection cover.

Short term unemployment cover would protect you for a few years while you found another job and is a cheaper option.

Long term unemployment cover is designed to protect you if you are permanently unable to work. However, it is more expensive to buy.

Does income protection insurance cover redundancy?

Income protection insurance may cover redundancy if you are employed and you took out the policy before the risk of redundancy.

If, however, you are self-employed or on a short-term contract then you will not be able to claim. Nor will you qualify for a pay out if you take voluntary redundancy. If your employer has already signalled they intend to make employees redundant and you try to take out an income protection policy, you will not be eligible to make a claim.

Therefore, it is important to check what you will and will not be covered for before you buy the policy by reading the small print.

You will not be covered for unemployment insurance if you were fired from your job, or if you decided to resign.

Are there alternatives to unemployment insurance?

If you are unable to find income protection insurance, or you are self-employed and your work patterns are variable, there may be other ways to protect yourself financially.

You can build up a savings account of three months’ worth of household expenses, which can help you cover bills and household costs in the short term.

In addition, you should think about trying to pay off any debt you have so that you are in as good financial shape as possible in case your income drops or you lose your job.

You can use your spare savings to pay off priority debts. Just make sure you have some spare money left in case of a financial emergency.

It may also be possible to get a credit card if you are unemployed. Find out more with our guide to Credit cards for the unemployed.

The other way to safeguard your finances is to shop around for the best deals on utilities, broadband, mobile phone contracts and motor and household insurance. You can save hundreds of pounds a year by shopping around at renewal time rather than just taking the renewal quote from your existing provider.

By cutting costs and thinking about where your money goes each month, you can keep a closer eye on your budget and cut out areas of unnecessary spending.

If you think you will soon be able to get a new job, but you need to borrow some money in the short term, you could consider using your bank overdraft or a personal loan. You should always have a plan for repaying the money. Do not take out extra credit if you have no way of paying it back – it will only make your financial situation worse.

Find our more with our guide to Loans for Unemployed People.

You can also apply for benefits and tax credits if you do not have a job or you are forced to work shorter hours as a result of changes to your employment contract.