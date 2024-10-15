Your cookie preferences

Marianne Curphey

Finance Expert Contributor

One of the foremost personal finance writers in the UK, Marianne is an award-winning journalist, content strategist and author. She specialises in financial services, investment and insurance. She has held executive roles at The Guardian and The Times and was the launch editor of Money, the Guardian’s financial website, and deputy editor of Guardian Online.

She is the author of two books: E-cash: a guide to managing your money online, and How Money Works: A Dorling Kindersley guide to economics, money and finance.

She writes on money for The Times, Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph and the BBC, and contributes to numerous websites and magazines.

Articles by Marianne Curphey

Do I need pet insurance?
Pet insurance can give you peace of mind and protection for your pet against unexpected ve ..
coloured doors
What is home insurance?Home insurance will cover you if something happens to your home or its contents. Do you kn ..
The Most Popular UK Road Trips, According To Google
Your 2020 summer abroad not quite go to plan? Same. Here's where the UK is road tripping t ..
Home smart technology
Insuring your home with smart technologySmart home gadgets are gaining popularity — from home assistants such as Google Home and A ..
Parking in the UK
The UK's biggest residential parking wars, revealedWe reveal how many Brits know their rights to residential parking, and which cities are fu ..
How the surge in summer caravan sales could impact safety on the roads
With growing sales and rentals of caravans and motorhomes, Uswitch explored motorist road ..
