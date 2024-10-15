Marianne Curphey

Background

One of the foremost personal finance writers in the UK, Marianne is an award-winning journalist, content strategist and author. She specialises in financial services, investment and insurance. She has held executive roles at The Guardian and The Times and was the launch editor of Money, the Guardian’s financial website, and deputy editor of Guardian Online.

She is the author of two books: E-cash: a guide to managing your money online, and How Money Works: A Dorling Kindersley guide to economics, money and finance.

She writes on money for The Times, Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph and the BBC, and contributes to numerous websites and magazines.