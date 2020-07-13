Choosing a secure loan with Uswitch.com

If you're looking for the cheapest secured loan, read on and find out all you need to know about your options around secured loans in the UK.

A secured loan is a loan that requires you use your property as security against the loan, so the lender is able to balance the risk of lending to you with the knowledge that they can force the sale of your home if you fail to repay.

What is a secured loan?

By taking out a secured loan, you are borrowing money that's secured against your assets, usually your property. Secured loans are often cheaper than other types of loan, but you do have to think carefully before taking one on. You could lose your home if you can't keep up the repayments.

The amount that can be borrowed on a secured loan differs from lender to lender and your individual circumstances. The cheapest secured loans are low APR loans, which means that the interest rate you are charged (known as the Annual Percentage Rate) is low.

By using a secured loan calculator with Uswitch you can compare the cost of different types of secured loans in the UK and work out, which is best for you.

Why choose a secured loan?

Secured loans – also known as homeowner loans – offer a way to borrow larger sums of money (usually £15,000 +) by using the collateral equity in your home as security against your repayments.

To ensure you have a good chance of finding the cheapest loans available to you in the UK, we work with a loan broker to widen the secured loan possibilities available to you.

The difference between personal loans and secured loans is that the secured loan is attached to your property, so your home is at risk if you default on your secured loan repayments.

What are unsecured loans in the UK?

Unsecured loans are also known as personal loans. They're not attached to your property, such as your home. For this reason, they could be considered as higher risk for lenders as there is no collateral for lenders to claim if you are unable to repay them.

For this reason you will need to have a good credit rating based on your personal financial circumstances, to offer reassurance to lenders of your ability to pay back the loan.

Secured loans comparison - how to find the best secured loans UK

Use our secured loans calculator to find a cheap secured loan. We will then refer you to a loan broker that we have vetted. Before searching for the cheap secured loans, you need to be honest about your loan requirements. For instance:

Will you take a secured loan from a lender you have not heard of?

How much can you afford to borrow and pay back?

What happens if you want to pay back your loan early?

Homeowner loans are also useful for property owners with a bad credit rating as the risk the bank is taking is minimised. Shopping around and comparing secured homeowner loans means you are more likely to find the best deal for you.

The amount that can be borrowed, the term available and the Annual Percentage Rate (APR) will depend on:

the value of your property

your ability to repay the loan

your personal circumstances