Should I pay off my loan early? Whether it is a good idea to pay off your loan before the end of its term depends on whether you're likely to be hit by early repayment charges and redemption fees for paying off your loan before the end of the loan term. There are pros and cons to paying off your loan early.

Is it a good idea to make an early repayment on my loan? Paying off a loan early can save you money and make good financial sense. You may save on interest charges and free up money which you can use to pay off other debts, or build up rainy day savings. However, you should check whether the small print of your loan contract includes charges or repayment fees. Otherwise, it could be expensive when you make an early repayment of a loan. Why might I need to pay redemption fees? Where you take out a loan it's for a set term, usually between one and three years. Written into the contract is the amount of interest you will pay over the term, and the monthly repayments you will make. These repayments may be part payment of the loan and partly interest. Some loans allow you to pay off your loan early without any penalties. If this is the case then it's a good idea to make an early repayment on your loan if you can afford to do so. You will save money on interest charges and you will also improve your credit rating because you will be able to show that you were able to borrow money responsibly and pay it back. If you are thinking of taking out a loan, have a good look at the small print before you sign up. If you think you might want to pay a loan back early then look for personal loans which allow you to repay your loan before the end of the term. You will need to weigh up whether here is an added cost of having a flexible repayment loan with the advantage of being able to clear your debt early. When is it not a good idea to pay off a loan early? Some loan agreements have clauses in the small print which mean that early repayments can attract fees, such as early redemption fees and early repayment charges. The small print differs between loans and between lenders, so the only way to tell whether you are likely to be hit by an early repayment charge is to check your loan agreement or get in contact with your lender and ask them. Early repayment charges explained If you have been wondering what ‘early repayment charges apply’ or ‘a redemption fee apply’ means in your loan contract, then read our guide below. We explain early loan repayments and how to find flexible loans. You can compare loans with no early repayment charges or fees using our comparison tables and find the best loan for your needs.

