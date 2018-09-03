When it comes to car loans, knowing the key differences between a secured and unsecured loan can help you get the right financing plan for you.

However, hire purchase plans, credit cards and leasing agreements, such as a personal contract purchase can also get you behind the wheel of a new car – whether it’s immediately from the manufacturer or a second-hand dealer.

Secured loans and unsecured loans

Personal, or unsecured loans can typically offer as much as £25,000, so if you’re looking to use a loan to finance the bulk of the purchase of a luxury or sports vehicle, then it could be worth taking a look at secured loan options.

Secured loans are for homeowners who are still paying off their mortgage, allowing them to borrow larger sums, occasionally to the tune of up to £100,000 depending on the bank or building society.

This comes at the cost of putting your property up as collateral. This means that if you fail to repay your debts then your home can be repossessed by the lender.

As a result, consumers with a low credit score are more likely to be accepted for a secured loan. That isn’t to say that an unsecured loan doesn’t come with its own credit checks, but they are generally quicker to process than a secured loan.

The outcome for consumers taking out an unsecured loan though is invariably, a higher rate of interest. This is because the lenders are taking more of a risk by not backing the loan against the value of your property.

The smaller loans also means smaller terms for repayment, which could be difficult to keep up with depending on your circumstances. Meanwhile, a secured loan provider may have terms as long as 20 years.

Deciding between a secured and unsecured loan ultimately comes down to weighing up how much you need to borrow, how long you’re willing to keep up repayments for, and how solid your finances are in the face of a repossession threat.

Hire purchase plans

Once you’re approved for a loan, you can use the money to purchase a car, and it’s yours. On the other hand, a hire purchase plan can help you finance the transaction in monthly instalments but it won’t give you ownership of the vehicle until the last payment is made.

Many dealers offer up hire purchase plans, allowing consumers to buy a car over a fixed period of time. The advantage being you can drive the car from the start of the agreement, but not without its own limitations.