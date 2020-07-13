However, if you are unemployed or you are between jobs and need a loan then there are a small number of lenders who might consider you for an unemployed loan.

If you're unemployed, it can be difficult to borrow money, be it a loan, credit card or mortgage. Loans tie you down to a repayment plan that includes interest, making it important to have some kind of income. It is a big risk to try taking out a loan when you’re unemployed.

Lenders are usually unwilling to give loans to people who don't have a job or stable income, but that doesn't mean it's impossible.

Bad credit? Been refused credit in the past? You can still find a loan without resorting to payday lenders

Loans for unemployed people

Getting a loan with no job can be tricky. It is easier to get a small loan as an unemployed person than a larger one and your repayments will be smaller too.

Whatever the size of the unemployed loan you are looking for, lenders are likely to charge you a higher interest rate than a traditional loan. The lender may also impose stricter terms than any standard deal on the market.

That's not to say that loans for unemployed people aren't available. If you do need a loan then it's important to be aware of what's potentially available on the market, the risks and how you can improve your chances of getting credit without an income.

Can you get a loan if you are unemployed?

Yes, you can get a loan when you're unemployed, but it is more difficult and potentially much more expensive – and therefore more risky.

When deciding to give you a loan, lenders will always check your credit report. It is one of the most important tools to help lenders decide whether to give you a loan.

That means before you apply for a loan or any other type of credit – especially if you are unemployed or do not have a stable income – check your financial history online.

Your credit report will reveal:

Your credit score

Your utility bills and loan payments, including any missed payments

How much credit you currently have at your disposal

What credit applications you have recently made (and if you were approved or declined)

Each credit reporting agency will provide some additional information, depending on what package you decide to pay for, such as what risk there is to you of becoming a victim of identity fraud. You can find out more about credit reports in our special guide to credit reports and credit scores.

You can get your credit report for free from most credit checking companies, usually as a two-week or 30-day trial. Some companies will even give you advice on how to improve your credit score, but there are some very simple things to look out for:

Missed payments – rectify them as soon as possible

Not being registered on the electoral roll at your address – you can easily register to vote online and this will improve your score

Almost every lender will reject your application if you are not registered to vote at your address. This may seem harmless, but it's an underlying risk factor for lenders. Often, people who have committed credit fraud have used a fake address – so formally registering your name to your address via the electoral roll, will give your credit score a boost.

However, this will be the minimum requirement for applying for most loans. The minimum criteria section on the loan application page should be the first place you check when applying (after you've looked at your credit report).

This will include information such as what your minimum income should be. All loan providers require applicants to have an income and sometimes the minimum requirement is as low as £5,000 per year, but it won't often be lower than that.

Do benefits count as income for an unemployed loan?

Sometimes, but it is quite rare and there could be additional conditions attached if counting benefits as your income when applying for a loan.

Many loan providers will define what counts as income, including what percentage of that income would count towards meeting their minimum income requirements.

For example, if you are unemployed but have rental income from a property you own, the loan provider may accept 100% of this as being included in your total income, whereas some will stipulate that only 50% or 75% of this income can count.

Essentially, loan providers prefer a 'stable' income provided from a full-time permanent job. Any income you have from elsewhere will often be 'stress-tested' and considered to be worth less, no matter how reliable you think it is.

So in the rare instances where loan providers could count benefits as income, it will almost never be counted in full. For example, if you receive £10,000 in benefits every year, and the loan provider only counts 25% of that income, then your application would state that your income is only £2,500.

Should you get a loan if you’re unemployed?

While debts can pile up and life can throw up some unexpected major costs, such as a wedding, a baby or an illness, it isn't advisable to get a loan if you're unemployed.

There is a risk of being unable to borrow again if you miss payments as a result of not having the income to repay your debts. If debts spiral out of control you may end up having to get more loans just to pay the interest.

However, if you are going to get a loan, then compare the loan market to get the best deal possible. Do your research, check your credit report and make a budget for what you will use the money for and how you will pay it back in full and on time. Find out how to understand and check your credit rating with our guide to Credit reports.

How to get a loan if unemployed?

Your borrowing options if you are unemployed include a range of loans, such as secured or personal loans, credit cards, overdrafts, or even remortgaging if you own your property.

Here's a breakdown of the drawbacks and potential benefits of each type of loan for the unemployed:

Secured loans for the unemployed

A secured loan is tied to an asset that you own. If you fail to keep up with repayments, the lender may have the right to repossess that asset or force you to sell it to raise money to pay off the loan. Secured loans put your asset at risk, but because the lender has the security of knowing that there is a good chance they will be able to recoup their money if you default on payments, the interest rate on a personal secured loan tends to be lower.

A secured loan: