Uswitch comments on the announcement of Apple’s iPhone 16e

Ernest Doku, Uswitch mobiles expert, comments on the announcement of Apple’s iPhone 16e with Apple Intelligence:
“Apple’s iPhone 16e announcement is great news for anyone looking to benefit from the best of iPhone 16’s features - including Apple Intelligence - at a fraction of the price.
“Starting at £599, today’s update sees the price of Apple’s cheapest model increase significantly since the iPhone SE launched in 2022. However, there are several other new and improved features beyond Apple Intelligence which means this latest model offers a significant upgrade on previous entry-level iPhones.
“The new affordable AI smartphone has been given a big revamp compared to iPhone SE’s of the past, including improved battery life, Face ID and a switch to USB-C.
“Demand for the iPhone 16 series was lower than anticipated, potentially due to the price. Offering consumers a way to experience Apple AI at a lower price point is a smart move from Apple, and may just help convince customers to upgrade.”
