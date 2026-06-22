Seven days to save: 18 million Brits face energy price hike of £4 billion

This rise is likely to hit many households hard, as two-thirds (66%) said a 10% rise in energy costs would have an impact on their finances. One in 10 (10%) say they would need to use savings to pay their energy bills, and a sixth (17%) would cut back on essential spending, such as food or transport[6].

Uswitch.com is warning households not to accept July’s price hikes and take action now by running a comparison online to find savings.

Ben Gallizzi, energy expert at Uswitch.com, comments: “We’ve taken our message to UK towns, cities and the countryside to warn households of the urgency to take power into their own hands – you don’t have to accept rising energy prices.

“The price cap may be rocketing 13% in just seven days, but your bills don’t have to.

“The jump in energy rates might seem easier to bear in July while heating is off – but a graver concern is this setting the baseline for a further increase in October.

"If you haven’t switched in a while, you’re almost certainly on a standard tariff, and you will be impacted. Getting off a standard tariff and switching to a fixed deal should be an urgent priority for households.

“There are currently 27 fixed deals available that are cheaper than July’s price cap, with average savings of up to £284, so act now to ditch the price hike and save.”

Assess your options by comparing energy deals at Uswitch.com



