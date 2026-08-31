Pump down the volume: iPhone owners up to twice as likely as Android users to play music, videos and calls out loud in public

Notes to editors

Opinium surveyed a nationally representative sample of 2,000 UK adults between 21 and 25 August 2026. Results are weighted to be nationally representative. Behavioural questions were asked of the 1,976 respondents who own a smartphone. Phone brand is based on respondents' most-used phone: iPhone 41%, Samsung 35%, Google Pixel 5%, other Android 14%. Generations defined as Gen Z 18–29, Millennials 30–45, Gen X 46–61, Boomers 62–80. Wetherspoons announced its policy on phone audio in its pubs on 18 August 2026, and Transport for London launched its "headphone dodging" poster campaign on 26 August 2026; Uswitch's research is independent and not affiliated with or endorsed by J D Wetherspoon plc or Transport for London.

1. "How often have you personally done each of the following in public without headphones in the last year?" (played music out loud / watched a video or social media clip out loud / taken a call on speaker / left voice notes playing out loud). Doing each at least once a month, iPhone vs all Android (Samsung, Google Pixel and other Android combined): watching videos out loud 15.5% vs 7.9% (2.0x); voice notes 9.9% vs 4.7% (2.1x); speaker calls 17.9% vs 10.1% (1.8x); music 11.2% vs 7.3% (1.5x). 55% of iPhone owners have done at least one behaviour in the past year vs 44% of Android owners. Across all UK smartphone owners: speaker calls 38%, videos 35%, music 24%, voice notes 24% in the past year. Played music out loud in the past year: Gen Z 49%, Boomers 7%. Londoners are the most likely to report doing each behaviour at least monthly.

2. "Which, if any, of these would bother you the most if you had to sit through it on a long journey?" Someone playing music or videos out loud on their phone 35% (Boomers 44%, Gen Z 20%); a baby crying 21% (Gen Z 25%); someone's bare feet up on the seat 19%; someone eating strong-smelling food 12%; a delayed or cancelled announcement playing on repeat 6%; tinny music leaking from someone's headphones 3%.

3. "Have you ever been annoyed by someone playing music, videos or calls aloud from their phone in public?" 63% of all UK adults have ever been annoyed (49% within the last 12 months); London 77% (61% within the last 12 months). Among those who have played music out loud in public themselves in the past year, 58% have been annoyed by someone else doing so.

4. "How far would you support or oppose playing music, videos or taking calls on loudspeaker without headphones in public places being banned?" NET support 60% (strongly support 33%); NET oppose 18%. NET support: Boomers 75%, Gen Z 42% (Gen Z NET oppose 29%).

5. "How far would you support or oppose public places such as trains, buses, pubs or waiting areas having a shared screen where people could anonymously submit pre-approved messages about considerate behaviour, with others nearby able to vote for the message to be displayed? (e.g. 'Could we keep phone music off?' or 'Please use headphones')" NET support 52% (Gen Z 54%, Millennials 47%, Gen X 54%, Boomers 51%); NET oppose 16%.

6. "Which of these best describes why you've played music, videos or calls out loud in public without headphones?" (Asked of the 890 respondents who have done at least one behaviour.) I forgot my headphones 26%; I wasn't really thinking about it 24%; I wanted the people I was with to hear it too 17%; my headphones had run out of charge or broken 17%; I didn't think anyone would mind 13%; I don't own headphones 11%; I don't think it's a big deal 10%.

7. "In which, if any, of the following places do you think people should be able to play music, videos or other audio from a phone or tablet without using headphones?" 59% selected "N/A – I think headphones should always be used in public". Parks and beaches 22%; pubs and bars 10% (Gen Z 25%, over-55s 4%); shops and shopping centres 8%; train stations and airports 8%; trains and buses 7%; restaurants and cafés 6%; GP surgeries and hospital waiting rooms 4%.