The new essentials: As three-fifths of households see bills rise, streaming, music and gym are the last to be cut

Households rate their finances at +3.3 on average when asked to rank them from minus 10 to plus 10, with two-thirds of homes (66%) feeling more positive overall, compared with a fifth (21%) feeling more negative[9].

A quarter of households (26%) say their finances are worse than three months ago, against one in seven (15%) who think they’re better[6]. Households are evenly split about how they expect their position to be in a year, with a quarter (27%) thinking it will be better, and a similar proportion (28%) believing it will be worse[5].

Uswitch is urging households to take control of their bills and reduce the amount they’re spending on insurance, energy costs and utility bills.

Sabrina Hoque, a consumer expert from Uswitch.com , comments: “The cost-of-living crisis is putting real pressure on millions of households, but there are a few expenses that Brits won’t give up easily.

“Streaming, music subscriptions and gym memberships have become the ‘new essentials’ to most households, and many prioritise paying for these almost as much as real essentials like energy and water bills.

“We’re keeping our eye on home spending as energy costs and other bills soar, and it’s clear that lots of consumers are feeling the strain.

“If you haven’t checked your bills recently, you could be spending more than you need to. Make a comparison online and see if you can save money.”

See if you can save on your household bills at Uswitch.com



