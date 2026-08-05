Five million Brits harmed by wrong AI advice - from lost cash to health scares

More than five million Brits have been harmed by wrong advice from an AI chatbot – including financial losses, health scares and damaged relationships [1]

Almost half (48%) of those who use AI for personal advice trust it as much as – or more than – a friend or family member [2]

Nearly ten million people (18%) have made a personal decision on a chatbot’s say-so alone, with no second opinion – rising to two in five (40%) of Gen Z [3]

One in six (17%) have told a chatbot something they have never told another person [4]

The findings come as the UK moves to bring chatbots under the Online Safety Act

Ernest Doku, Uswitch technology expert, shares his tips for getting the best out of the bots – and when to get a human second opinion

More than five million Brits have been harmed by wrong advice from an AI chatbot – from lost money to health scares and damaged relationships – reveals new research by Uswitch.com , the comparison and switching service.[1]

The way Britain uses the internet is shifting again – from searching the web to confiding in it. More than two in five (43%) UK adults have asked a chatbot for advice on something personal – most often their health, money or career[6] – and almost half who have used it for this purpose (48%) trust its advice as much as, or more than, a friend or family member.[2]

But the bot can be a confident bluffer. Nearly a quarter (23%) of AI users say incorrect chatbot advice has caused them a real problem[1] – ranging from financial losses (25%) to health scares (24%), damaged relationships (21%), and embarrassment (30%).

Blind faith is widespread: almost one in five (18%) UK adults – nearly ten million people – have acted on a chatbot’s personal advice with no second opinion, climbing to two in five (40%) of Gen Z.[3] Regulators are moving, with the UK Government bringing chatbots within the Online Safety Act and new EU rules requiring chatbots to remind users they are machines. But no rulebook can stop a bot being confidently wrong – so the safety net, for now, is a second opinion.

The chatbot has also become the nation’s confessional. One in six (17%) Brits have told AI something they have never told another person – doubling to 35% of under-35s [4]. The reasons are clear: it is always available (22%), private and anonymous (20%), it won’t judge (18%), and it won’t gossip (14%) – while more than one in ten (12%) simply don’t want to burden the people in their lives [7].

Used carefully, the bot can be a way in, rather than a way out. For the one in five (21%) who would feel embarrassed or judged asking a professional, a chatbot can be a first step to getting help[8] – and users are more likely to say they now open up to friends and family more since turning to AI (21%) than less (16%)[9].

Millions would even take the bot’s advice over a qualified professional[5] – drawn by answers that are faster than waiting for an appointment (43%) and cheaper than paying for advice (41%).[8]