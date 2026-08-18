- A quarter of UK households (26%) – about seven million[1] – want to get plug-in solar panels as rules on plug-in balcony panels loosen this month[2]
- Nearly one in three Gen Z adults (30%) are excited about plug-in solar, almost 15 times the proportion of Boomers (2%) who are keen[1]
- One in five people (18%) say needing their landlord’s permission is stopping them getting solar at their home[3], which is where plug-in panels can help
- Londoners are most keen on getting plug-in solar, with a third of residents (35%) wanting to install one[4]
- Interest in self-generation is growing, with one in 10 homes (10%) – over 2.5 million – planning to install full roof-top solar systems within five years[5]
- Uswitch is encouraging households to compare solar quotes from trusted installers to put money back in their pockets and future-proof their home against rising energy prices.
Nearly seven million households[1] – a quarter of homes (26%) – want to get plug-in solar panels, as the government relaxes rules allowing the UK’s biggest retailers to sell them from 27 August[2], reveals new research by Uswitch.com, the comparison and switching service.
Plug-in solar panels have become popular in Europe in recent years as they can be plugged into wall sockets to generate electricity on balconies, gardens and in other outdoor spaces. Unlike traditional rooftop solar panels, they don’t need professional installation and typically generate 800 watts, which is a fraction of the power created by rooftop solar.
The legal change means that retailers including Currys, B&Q and Asda will be able to sell DIY solar setups from the end of this summer[2].
One in eight households (13%) plan to get plug-in solar panels within the next five years, a similar proportion (9%) would like to get some but have no firm plans, while 4% want to but can’t afford them[1].
Table: Difference between rooftop solar and plug-in panels
|System
|Power
|Typical cost
|Average annual saving
|Plug-in solar
|0.8kW
|~£500
|~£70 to £110
|Solar rooftop system
|3.29kW
|~£7,875[10] (with battery)OR: Pay monthly for an agreed duration with no upfront cost
|£964[11]
Source: Uswitch.com
Plug-in panels are a handy solution for households who can’t put solar panels on their roof, including those who are renting, and those whose roof points the wrong direction. One in five people (18%) say needing their landlord’s permission is stopping them from getting solar at their home[3], showing the size of the issue.
Nearly one in three Gen Z adults (30%) are excited about getting plug-in solar, almost 15 times the proportion of Boomers (2%) who are keen[1]. Londoners are most enthused about the technology, with one in three homes in the capital city (35%) interested in plug-in solar, while only one in 10 (12%) residents of Edinburgh showed an appetite[4].
Table: Interest in plug-in solar across the UK
|Location
|Interested in plug-in solar
|No plans to install this
|London
|35%
|58%
|Manchester
|33%
|63%
|Nottingham
|30%
|67%
|Sheffield
|29%
|67%
|Birmingham
|28%
|59%
|Leeds
|27%
|64%
|Liverpool
|24%
|71%
|Bristol
|23%
|71%
|Cardiff
|23%
|71%
|Southampton
|22%
|74%
|Norwich
|20%
|70%
|Newcastle
|19%
|76%
|Plymouth
|18%
|76%
|Glasgow
|18%
|75%
|Brighton
|17%
|79%
|Edinburgh
|12%
|82%
Source: Uswitch.com
Nearly 1.7 million households have already installed traditional solar panels on their roof to bring down their energy bill, with 19,000 being added every month[6]. More than 2.5 million households – almost one in 10 homes (9%) – plan to install roof-mounted solar panels within five years[5].
Two-fifths of households (40%) say that rollercoaster energy prices have made them more likely to invest in the technology[7].
The energy price cap increased 13% from 1 July, largely due to rocketing wholesale energy prices amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Increased energy bills are likely to have an impact long past summer, with energy rates expected to creep higher through autumn and winter, when households use much more energy for heating[8].
One in three households (35%) are put off installing roof-mounted solar panels due to the upfront cost[9], with consumers estimating that a typical installation might cost just under £9,000[10]. Live data shows that an eight-panel system could be around half that at £4,650, or £7,875 with battery storage included[10].
Based on real customer quotes generated via Uswitch, homeowners seeking to install solar panels have seen average savings of £964 a year, and quoted upfront costs paid back within nine to 10 years[11].
Monthly payment plans are an option for households that are hesitant to take the plunge due to the upfront cost. Based on live quotes for a typical eight-panel setup with a battery, households could pay as little as £78 per month across a 15-year contract[11]. Homeowners would also see savings on their electricity bills straight away, potentially wiping out the monthly payment with electricity savings, depending on usage.
Households can now answer a few quick questions about their home and energy use and get personalised quotes from certified solar installers at Uswitch.com. Then, they can book a free online consultation with an installer, at a time that works for them, to ask any questions and get a final design.
Alvaro Iturmendi, a solar expert from Uswitch.com, comments: “You don't need to own a roof to start generating your own electricity anymore. From the end of August, renters and flat-dwellers who've never had a solar option can plug a panel into a wall socket and start cutting their bills straight away.
"Plug-in panels won't replace a full rooftop system if you want to maximise savings, but they're a genuine first step for the millions of households who've been locked out of solar altogether.
“Some households are put off installing solar because they don’t know where to find a trustworthy installer or a reliable quote, so we’ve created a straightforward way to compare trusted installers.
“A solar panel system can cut your electricity bills. And with the Smart Export Guarantee, you can get paid for any surplus energy your panels send back to the grid.
“Through comparing quotes at Uswitch, our customers have been offered average savings of around £964 a year with solar – putting money back in their pocket every month and future-proofing their home against rising energy prices.”
Get quotes from trusted solar installers in minutes at Uswitch.com
For more information
Rianna York | Energy PR Manager
rianna.york@rvu.co.uk
Twitter: @UswitchPR
Notes to editors
Research conducted online by Opinium, 1st to 6th May 2026, among 2,000 UK energy bill-payers, weighted to be nationally representative.
1. Respondents were asked ‘Do you have plans to install any of the following in your home?’ 13% of households said ‘Yes - within five years’ to plug-in solar. 9% said ‘I would like to, but have no firm plans’. 4% said ‘I would like to, but cannot afford the upfront cost’. 13% + 9% + 4% = 26% of households interested in plug-in solar. 26% of 28.6 million UK households = 7.46 million households. 30% of Gen Z households said ‘Yes’, compared with 2% of Boomers.
2. The Guardian: UK households free to install plug-in balcony solar panels from end of August
3. Respondents were asked ‘What, if anything, is putting you off installing roof-mounted solar panels at your home?’ 18% said ‘I rent my home and need landlord permission’.
4. See table in release.
5. Respondents were asked ‘Do you have plans to install any of the following in your home?’ 181 households that don’t have solar said ‘Yes - within the next five years’. 181 / 1762 households without solar = 10.3%. Overall, 181 / 2000 households = 9.1%. 9.1% of 28.6 million UK households = 2.6 million households planning to get solar in next five years.
6. Department for Energy Security and Net Zero: Solar photovoltaics deployment
7. Respondents were asked ‘Have energy prices over the last two years made you any more or less likely to install home energy generation, such as solar panels, battery storage, heat pumps etc?’ 40% said it had made them more likely.
8. Predictions using averages from EDF, British Gas and E.ON Next's price cap forecasting services, as of 29 July 2026, based on dual-fuel customers consuming medium energy usage as defined by Ofgem's Typical Domestic Consumption Values (TDCV), paying by direct debit, with paperless billing.
9. Respondents without solar panels were asked ‘What, if anything, is putting you off installing roof-mounted solar panels at your home?’ 35% said ‘I am worried about the upfront cost’.
10. Data from Uswitch’s solar partners Sunsave, Glow Green and heatable. Figures are the cheapest option from the comparison results using a semi-detached home with a South-East facing pitched roof and an 8-panel system. Actual savings and costs will vary per property.
11. Data from real customer quotes generated on Uswitch since April 2026. Actual savings and costs will vary per property.