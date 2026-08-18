Nearly 1.7 million households have already installed traditional solar panels on their roof to bring down their energy bill, with 19,000 being added every month[6]. More than 2.5 million households – almost one in 10 homes (9%) – plan to install roof-mounted solar panels within five years[5].

Two-fifths of households (40%) say that rollercoaster energy prices have made them more likely to invest in the technology[7].

The energy price cap increased 13% from 1 July, largely due to rocketing wholesale energy prices amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Increased energy bills are likely to have an impact long past summer, with energy rates expected to creep higher through autumn and winter, when households use much more energy for heating[8].

One in three households (35%) are put off installing roof-mounted solar panels due to the upfront cost[9], with consumers estimating that a typical installation might cost just under £9,000[10]. Live data shows that an eight-panel system could be around half that at £4,650, or £7,875 with battery storage included[10].

Based on real customer quotes generated via Uswitch, homeowners seeking to install solar panels have seen average savings of £964 a year, and quoted upfront costs paid back within nine to 10 years[11].

Monthly payment plans are an option for households that are hesitant to take the plunge due to the upfront cost. Based on live quotes for a typical eight-panel setup with a battery, households could pay as little as £78 per month across a 15-year contract[11]. Homeowners would also see savings on their electricity bills straight away, potentially wiping out the monthly payment with electricity savings, depending on usage.

Households can now answer a few quick questions about their home and energy use and get personalised quotes from certified solar installers at Uswitch.com. Then, they can book a free online consultation with an installer, at a time that works for them, to ask any questions and get a final design.

Alvaro Iturmendi, a solar expert from Uswitch.com , comments: “You don't need to own a roof to start generating your own electricity anymore. From the end of August, renters and flat-dwellers who've never had a solar option can plug a panel into a wall socket and start cutting their bills straight away.

"Plug-in panels won't replace a full rooftop system if you want to maximise savings, but they're a genuine first step for the millions of households who've been locked out of solar altogether.

“Some households are put off installing solar because they don’t know where to find a trustworthy installer or a reliable quote, so we’ve created a straightforward way to compare trusted installers.

“A solar panel system can cut your electricity bills. And with the Smart Export Guarantee, you can get paid for any surplus energy your panels send back to the grid.

“Through comparing quotes at Uswitch, our customers have been offered average savings of around £964 a year with solar – putting money back in their pocket every month and future-proofing their home against rising energy prices.”