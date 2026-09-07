Done deal: whatever day you fixed your energy deal last year, you beat the variable rate... by £182 on average

The cheapest fixed deal was priced below the cap on 341 of the last 365 days. On the 24 days it sat above – short wholesale spikes in autumn 2024 and during the Middle East conflict in spring 2026 – fixing still worked out cheaper over the following 12 months, because the cap rose later in the year.

In the last 12 months, these were confined to a single spell between 20 March and 25 May 2026, when conflict in the Middle East drove wholesale gas prices sharply higher. Autumn 2024 saw another burst of volatility, with wholesale prices driven up by conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.[3]

With the October price cap set to increase 4%, and January’s level predicted to rise another 9%, forecasters expect bills to remain stubbornly high through the autumn and winter.[6] The cheapest fixed deal available today locks in average savings of around £158 a year against the October cap[6] – and shields households from any future rises, helping to keep bills down when weather turns cold and usage climbs.

Ben Gallizzi, energy expert at Uswitch.com , comments: “Over the past year, anyone taking out the cheapest fixed deal would have beaten the price cap every day of the year – by £182 on average.

“The beauty of fixing is that the rate you lock in is the rate you keep. The price cap changes every three months and can jump up with little warning, but a fixed deal holds steady for the whole length of your contract.

“There were spells – in autumn 2024 and again this spring – when global events pushed wholesale prices up and fixing briefly cost more. But even households taking out fixed deals on these days were better off than the price cap overall.

“With bills expected to stay high into the colder months, now is a sensible time to lock in. The best fixed deals are shorter than many people assume – you don’t have to commit for years to protect yourself. Run a comparison, see what’s available for your home, and fix for peace of mind before winter arrives.”

Compare fixed energy deals now at Uswitch.com

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