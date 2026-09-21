The rewind effect: Young Brits lose half a working week a year rewatching telly they missed while scrolling

Notes to editors

Opinium surveyed a nationally representative sample of 2,000 UK adults between 11–15 September 2026. Results are weighted to be nationally representative. Several figures in this release describe viewers who watch TV weekly rather than all UK adults; where that is the case it is stated both in the copy and in the relevant note below.

1. Rewind time and UK total. Base: the 1,626 respondents (weighted) who watch TV shows or films at home at least once a week. This is 81% of the total sample, so every figure drawn from this note describes weekly TV viewers rather than all UK adults, and is described that way in the copy.

Sittings per week come from the question "In a typical week, how many separate times would you sit down to watch a TV episode or film at home?", averaging 7.8 a week among those able to give a figure (18–34 7.0, 35–54 7.6, 55+ 8.5, Gen Z 6.4, millennials 7.4, Gen X 8.1, baby boomers 9.0).

Rewinding frequency is taken from "How often, if at all, do you do each of the following when watching TV at home? – Rewind because I was distracted by my phone or another device", converted to a share of viewing occasions by weighting the scale (every time 100%, most times 75%, about half 50%, some of the time 25%, rarely 10%, never 0%) across all weekly viewers, so those who never rewind count as 0%. Share of sittings with a rewind: all viewers 23% (18–34 35%, 35–54 25%, 55+ 13%, Gen Z 35%, millennials 32%, Gen X 18%, baby boomers 12%).

Multiplying sittings by the rewind share gives the number of sittings a week in which a viewer rewinds because of their phone: all viewers 1.8 (18–34 2.5, 35–54 1.9, 55+ 1.1, Gen Z 2.3, millennials 2.3, Gen X 1.5, baby boomers 1.0).

Extra time is taken from "Roughly how much extra time does rewinding typically add to a TV episode or film?". Among those who rewind and gave an estimate the average is 9.2 minutes (see note 5). For the calculation, Opinium averaged this across all weekly viewers, with those who do not rewind or could not give an estimate counted as zero, giving 6.0 minutes for all viewers (18–34 9.0, 35–54 6.1, 55+ 3.8, Gen Z 9.1, millennials 8.2, Gen X 4.7, baby boomers 3.4).

All viewers: 7.8 sittings a week x 23% = 1.8 rewinding sittings x 6.0 minutes = 11 minutes a week, or 9 hours a year.

18–34: 7.0 x 35% = 2.5 x 9.0 minutes = 22 minutes a week, or 19 hours a year.

35–54: 7.6 x 25% = 1.9 x 6.1 minutes = 11 minutes a week, or 10 hours a year.

55+: 8.5 x 13% = 1.1 x 3.8 minutes = 4 minutes a week, or 4 hours a year.

Gen Z: 6.4 x 35% = 2.3 x 9.1 minutes = 21 minutes a week, or 18 hours a year.

Millennials: 7.4 x 32% = 2.3 x 8.2 minutes = 19 minutes a week, or 17 hours a year.

Gen X: 8.1 x 18% = 1.5 x 4.7 minutes = 7 minutes a week, or 6 hours a year.

Baby boomers: 9.0 x 12% = 1.0 x 3.4 minutes = 4 minutes a week, or 3 hours a year.

Weekly and annual figures are calculated from unrounded sittings, rewind shares and minutes, then rounded; annual figures use 52 weeks. Recalculating from the rounded inputs shown above will therefore produce slightly different results. The age bands (18–34, 35–54, 55+) and the generations (Gen Z 18–29, millennials 30–45, Gen X 46–61, baby boomers 62–80) are two different ways of cutting the same sample, so the figures for each set are not directly comparable with the other; the 18–34 figure is higher than the Gen Z and millennial figures because 18–34s combine the highest rewind share and the highest extra time per rewind of any group. Because extra time is averaged across all weekly viewers rather than only those who rewind, the totals are conservative.

The figures count only rewinds caused by phone or device distraction. Rewinding after falling asleep is not included either.

Scaled to the equivalent 44,733,092 UK adults who watch TV weekly (1,626/2,000 of the 55,022,253 UK adult population), 10.6 minutes a week equals 7,905,413 hours of repeat viewing across the UK each week, rounded to 7.9 million.

2. Pretending to know what happened. Q: "Have you ever pretended to know what happened in a TV show or film, rather than admit you'd been distracted or had fallen asleep?" Base: 1,937 who watch TV shows or films at home. Yes, more than once 14%; yes, once 13% (NET yes 27%); no, never 61%; can't recall 12%. NET yes: Gen Z (18–29) 48%, 18–34 47%, 35–54 29%, 55+ 11%.

3. Big TV and sporting moments missed. Respondents were shown a list of big TV and sporting moments from the past two years and asked which, if any, they had personally missed all or part of because they were on their phone, another device, or had fallen asleep. Harry Kane's late World Cup winner against DR Congo 8%, The Great British Bake Off final 8%, The Celebrity Traitors final / Alan Carr being crowned winner 6%, a Traitors series winner reveal 5%, Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell's routine on Strictly Come Dancing 5%, Chloe Kelly's winning penalty in the Euro 2025 final 5%, another big TV or sporting moment 2%, can't recall 12%, none of these 66%. The 22% who have missed a big moment is the share who selected at least one moment; it excludes both the 66% who said none and the 12% who could not recall. Respondents could select more than one moment, so the individual percentages do not sum to 22%. Among Gen Z (18–29), 49% said they had not missed any of these moments, compared with 66% of all distracted viewers.

4. Distraction while watching. Q: "When you're watching a TV show or film at home, how often, if ever, do you do each of the following?" Base: 1,937 (weighted) respondents who watch TV shows or films at home. Scroll or browse on my phone or tablet: NET ever while watching 87%; at least half the time 40%. Fall asleep before the end: NET ever 79%; most times or every time 10%. Message or chat with someone: NET ever 83%. Eat or prepare food or drink: NET ever 87%. Do a household task or chore: NET ever 73%.

5. Extra time added by rewinding. Q: "Roughly how much extra time does rewinding typically add to a TV episode or film?" Base: 1,541 who rewind when watching TV at home. Average 9.2 minutes. By age band: 18–34 11.3 minutes; 35–54 9.0 minutes; 55+ 7.2 minutes. By generation: Gen Z (18–29) 11.3 minutes; millennials (30–45) 10.8 minutes; Gen X (46–61) 7.5 minutes; baby boomers (62–80) 7.1 minutes. The rewind-time calculation in note 1 spreads these averages across all weekly viewers, as explained there. It is a self-reported estimate of elapsed time added across a sitting, not the length of a single rewind, and part of the generational difference reflects how different age groups estimate short durations as well as how often they rewind. The 45-minute drama becoming a 54-minute one is 45 minutes plus the 9.2-minute average, rounded.

6. Looking up what you missed. Q: "How often, if at all, do you do each of the following when watching TV at home?" Base: 1,876 who scroll or browse on their phone or fall asleep while watching. "Look up a plot summary, recap or explainer online to find out what I missed": NET 58%.

7. Not concentrating the first time. Q: "To what extent do you agree or disagree with the following statements?" Base: 1,937 who watch TV shows or films at home. "Knowing I can always rewind means I don't concentrate very hard the first time I watch something": NET agree 29%. "Being able to pause and rewind live TV has changed how I watch": NET agree 50%.

8. Disagreements at home. Q: "Has phone use or falling asleep during a TV show or film ever led to a disagreement with any of the following people?" Base: 1,937 who watch TV shows or films at home. Partner/spouse 14%, child(ren) 5%, parent(s) 4%, other family member(s) 3%, housemate(s) 2%, other 1%. 77% said it had never led to a disagreement in their household, meaning 23% have had a disagreement. Among Gen Z (18–29), 66% said it had never led to a disagreement, meaning 34% have.

9. Broadband speeds for a full sofa. Streaming in 4K needs around 25Mbps per device, HD around 5Mbps and standard definition from 1.5Mbps, and these requirements are per device rather than per household. See https://www.uswitch.com/broadband/guides/broadband-speeds/ and https://www.uswitch.com/broadband/guides/broadband-for-streaming/ . Free Uswitch speed test: https://www.uswitch.com/broadband/speedtest/