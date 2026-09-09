Winter countdown: Only four weeks to escape rising energy bills

- There are just four weeks left for millions of households to avoid a 4% rise in their energy bills in October[1]
- Further price hikes loom in January for consumers who are on their supplier’s standard variable tariff who do not take action[2]
- Nearly three-fifths of households on standard variable rates (58%) are already worried about being able to afford their heating this winter[3]
- A quarter of households on standard tariffs (23%) feel powerless about the looming hike[4], but most can protect themselves from a winter bill increase
- The cheapest fixed tariff on the market is £334 below January energy price cap predictions, offering savings of up to £185 versus the upcoming October cap[5]
- Uswitch.com is urging households to act now and lock in a good fixed tariff to reduce their heating bills and avoid the October price hike
There are just four weeks left for households to avoid their energy bills rising this October just as the heating starts to go on, with further price hikes likely in January for consumers who do not take action, warns Uswitch.com, the comparison and switching service.
The energy price cap, which sets the maximum energy rates paid by homes on standard tariffs, will rise by 4% on 1 October to £1,723 for the average household[1].
Predictions suggest that this could rise by a further 8.6% in January to £1,872, adding up to a 12.6% rise in energy bills in just six months[1].
Average annual bill for households on standard variable tariffs in October[5]
|Household
|Typical annual consumption (current Ofgem TDCVs)
|Average annual bill from October
|Increase in annual bill from October (£)
|Low usage(Usually a small home, flat, 1-2 people)
|Gas 6,000kWh, electricity 1,600kWh
|£1,207
|£35
|Average usage(Usually 2-3 bed home with 2-3 people)
|Gas 9,500kWh, electricity 2,500kWh
|£1,723
|£60
|High usage(Usually 4+ bed home, 4–5 people)
|Gas 14,000kWh, electricity 3,800kWh
|£2,424
|£91
Winter is the worst time of year for a rise in energy bills, as gas use goes up as people turn the heating on. Nearly three-fifths of households on a standard variable tariff (58%) are already worried about being able to afford their heating this winter[3].
Meanwhile, almost a quarter of households on standard variable tariffs (23%) say they feel powerless about the looming hike[4]. Yet most will be able to take action to protect themselves from a winter bill increase by choosing a good fixed deal.
There are 20 fixed deals that undercut the upcoming October price cap, with savings of up to £185, an 11% saving compared to standard tariff rates[5].
The cheapest fixed tariff on the market is an 18-month deal from Fuse Energy, priced at £1,538 for a typical home – £334 below the £1,872 January price cap forecast by Cornwall Insight[5].
Some suppliers are forecasting an even bigger rise from January, with the average of the predictions suggesting the annual bill could rise to £1,948[2].
To help households find out if they will be affected by the bill hike, Uswitch is providing advice on how to check if you are on a standard variable tariff and how to find a cheaper deal.
How to check if you are on a standard variable tariff
A standard tariff (or default tariff) refers to an energy supplier’s basic, variable rate plan. This means unit rates can go up or down at any time, usually four times a year to coincide with the energy price cap changes.
Customers are automatically rolled on to a supplier’s standard variable rate plan once their previous tariff comes to an end.
Switching to a fixed tariff takes minutes, and locking in a fixed-rate deal could not only reduce bills now, but will protect customers from rate rises in October and January.
Uswitch.com is warning households not to sleepwalk into these winter price hikes and to take action. Run a comparison online to find savings for your postcode.
Ben Gallizzi, an energy expert from Uswitch.com, comments: “For the millions of households on standard variable tariffs, energy bills will rise on October 1 unless they take action now.
“This is the time to get on top of your bills, with predictions showing an additional 8.6% increase in January, when we use significantly more energy to heat our homes.
“If you have never switched energy supplier or tariff, or haven’t switched in over a year, you are probably on your supplier’s standard energy plan, which is likely not the cheapest option.
“There are 20 fixed deals available that are cheaper than the price cap, with savings on offer of up to £185 compared to October rates. These deals might not be around for long, so take a few minutes to check online to see what is available to you.”
Compare fixed energy deals now at Uswitch.com
For more information
Rianna York | Energy PR Manager
rianna.york@rvu.co.uk
Twitter: @UswitchPR
Notes to editors
1. Ofgem: Energy price cap from 1 October to 31 December 2026.
2. January 2027 price cap prediction: £1,872 (8.6% increase on the October 2026 cap of £1,723). Cornwall Insight, 26 August 2026. Based on dual-fuel customers consuming medium energy usage as defined by Ofgem's Typical Domestic Consumption Values (TDCV) (2,500 kWh of electricity and 9,500 kWh of gas per year), paying by direct debit with paperless billing. Uswitch average of predictions from Cornwall Insight (£1,872), British Gas (£1,970). E.ON (£1,941) and EDF (£1,936) = £1,948.
3. Research conducted online by Opinium, 18th - 24th August 2026, among 2,000 UK energy bill-payers, weighted to be nationally representative. Respondents were asked ‘How worried are you, if at all, about your ability to afford the cost of heating your home this winter?’ 14% said extremely worried, 38% said somewhat worried, 28% said not very worried, 17% said not at all worried, 2% said prefer not to say. Of those on a standard variable tariff, 17% said extremely worried, 41% said somewhat worried, 26% said not very worried, 14% said not at all worried, 2% said prefer not to say.
4. Respondents were asked ‘Energy prices are expected to rise in October for anyone not locked into a fixed contract.Which of the following best describes how you feel about rising energy prices?’. 28% said angry, 25% said powerless, 22% said resigned, 21% said let down, 16% said anxious, 16% said overwhelmed, 15% said calm, 14% said stressed, 12% said determined, 6% said unaware and 6% said none of the above.
5. Uswitch.com data, correct as of 5pm on 2nd September 2026. Energy-only dual fuel tariffs excluding pay-as-you-go, bundles, and renewal-only tariffs. The tariffs included within the table are the cheapest non-bundle fixed tariffs, not variable or tracker. All energy tariffs and prices mentioned are subject to change without notice, and rates vary upon region. These are the cheapest tariffs available based on suppliers who have updated Uswitch with their rates. The average tariff price is based upon typical medium consumption outlined by Ofgem's TDCVs.
6) Contact PRteam@uswitch.com for up to date fixed deals table