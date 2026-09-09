Winter countdown: Only four weeks to escape rising energy bills

Winter is the worst time of year for a rise in energy bills, as gas use goes up as people turn the heating on. Nearly three-fifths of households on a standard variable tariff (58%) are already worried about being able to afford their heating this winter[3].

Meanwhile, almost a quarter of households on standard variable tariffs (23%) say they feel powerless about the looming hike[4]. Yet most will be able to take action to protect themselves from a winter bill increase by choosing a good fixed deal.

There are 20 fixed deals that undercut the upcoming October price cap, with savings of up to £185, an 11% saving compared to standard tariff rates[5].

The cheapest fixed tariff on the market is an 18-month deal from Fuse Energy, priced at £1,538 for a typical home – £334 below the £1,872 January price cap forecast by Cornwall Insight[5].

Some suppliers are forecasting an even bigger rise from January, with the average of the predictions suggesting the annual bill could rise to £1,948[2].

To help households find out if they will be affected by the bill hike, Uswitch is providing advice on how to check if you are on a standard variable tariff and how to find a cheaper deal.

How to check if you are on a standard variable tariff

A standard tariff (or default tariff) refers to an energy supplier’s basic, variable rate plan. This means unit rates can go up or down at any time, usually four times a year to coincide with the energy price cap changes.

Customers are automatically rolled on to a supplier’s standard variable rate plan once their previous tariff comes to an end.

Switching to a fixed tariff takes minutes, and locking in a fixed-rate deal could not only reduce bills now, but will protect customers from rate rises in October and January.

Uswitch.com is warning households not to sleepwalk into these winter price hikes and to take action. Run a comparison online to find savings for your postcode.

Ben Gallizzi, an energy expert from Uswitch.com , comments: “For the millions of households on standard variable tariffs, energy bills will rise on October 1 unless they take action now.

“This is the time to get on top of your bills, with predictions showing an additional 8.6% increase in January, when we use significantly more energy to heat our homes.

“If you have never switched energy supplier or tariff, or haven’t switched in over a year, you are probably on your supplier’s standard energy plan, which is likely not the cheapest option.

“There are 20 fixed deals available that are cheaper than the price cap, with savings on offer of up to £185 compared to October rates. These deals might not be around for long, so take a few minutes to check online to see what is available to you.”

Compare fixed energy deals now at Uswitch.com



