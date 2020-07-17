 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content

Water news

Postcode lottery: Devon residents fork out twice as much as Westminster in household running costs

PL8 in South Hams, Devon, is the most expensive postcode for running a household, with locals paying an average of £332 per month on their home insurance, energy, water and …

Parents to fork out £5.8 billion for Uni students this year

UK university students’ parents are set to dish out over £5,000 per child in financial support this academic year, collectively adding up to over £5.8 billion[1] Almost nine out of …

Drain on households as water bills rise on 1st April

Water bills to rise by an average of 2% or £8 a year from 1st April – average household will pay £393 a year for water and sewerage[1] Increase follows …

Consumers wrung out as water UK announces price hikes

Water bills set to rise by 2% or £8 a year on average from 1st April – average household will be forking out £393 a year for water and sewerage[1] …

Brits suffer bad customer service yet almost three quarters of consumers let companies get away with it

Research shows that when it comes to customer service British consumers are getting a raw deal. 83% regularly waste time queuing or being kept on hold, while 65% regularly experience …

Another drain on household finances as water price hike comes into effect next Monday

Water bills to rise by an average of 3.5% or £13 a year from 1st April, 2013[1] Average annual bill for water and sewerage will increase from £375 to £388[1] …