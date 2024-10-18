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Sabrina Hoque author headshot

Sabrina Hoque

Energy expert | Spokesperson

About the expert

Background

Sabrina knows how to find a good deal when it comes to energy. She regularly talks with suppliers, and keeps her ear to the ground when it comes to tariff changes and price rises.

She is increasingly called on for her expertise by national and regional media, and specialises in helping consumers cut through the complexity of the energy market. When she is not digging through the latest energy deals, trends and data, she can be found exploring galleries and museums, at the gym or cheering on Liverpool FC.

Comments On

  • Large / small suppliers
  • Energy tariffs, rates, and price rises
  • Wholesale prices
  • Regulatory changes and market landscape