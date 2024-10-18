Background

Will is passionate about using data and insights to bring the best deals to consumers. On-hand to cut through the complexity of tariffs and energy suppliers, Will is on top of all the latest energy news and ready to give the best advice to consumers about how to manage their energy bills.

From price rises to renewable technology, Will’s knowledge and understanding of the energy industry makes him a trusted expert and commentator.

Will has a passion for writing short stories and has a love of literature generally. He isn’t afraid of a challenge either, with over 120 recorded Scuba dives Will is a qualified rescue diver.



