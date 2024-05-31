eSIM Dubai deals

Roaming vs getting an eSIM Dubai

For travellers coming from the United Kingdom, the prospect of relying solely on your domestic mobile plans while roaming in the UAE may seem convenient at first glance. However, a closer look reveals a stark contrast in terms of cost-effectiveness and flexibility when compared to opting for a travel eSIM.

Roaming with a UK mobile in the UAE often results in some pretty significant charges, with data, calls, and texts incurring hefty fees. With different networks charging different amounts for roaming in the UAE, you might get caught unawares, leading to an unwelcome surprise on your phone bills when you get home from your trip.

Also, in many cases, traditional roaming plans restrict you to predefined packages, leaving little room for customization according to individual needs.

In contrast, a travel eSIM makes a great alternative if you’re looking for affordability and flexibility during your visit to Dubai.

Travel eSIMs tailored for the UAE offer prepaid packages specifically designed to cater to tourists' needs, encompassing generous data allowances, ample call minutes, and unlimited texts.

But the biggest advantage of getting a travel eSIM over using your roaming is cost. Though roaming charges vary from network to network and package to package, a typical charge for data in the UAE is roughly £6 per MB. Even if you plan to just watch a couple of YouTube videos while lounging on the beach, you’ll have spent £10 before you know it.