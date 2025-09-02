Your cookie preferences

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL deals

Purchase Type: Contract

Bestselling Google phones

List of Pixel 10 Pro XL deals

Sorted by: Uswitch Promoted

  1. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL 256GB Obsidian

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £44.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£9.00 upfront cost

    £1124.76 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • £100 Currys gift card
    • Free roaming up to 30GB
    Available from 2 retailers

  2. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL 256GB Obsidian

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £39.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£119.00 upfront cost

    £1114.76 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • £100 Currys gift card
    • Free Roaming up to 30GB
    • Data rollover
    Available from 2 retailers

  3. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL 256GB Obsidian

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £42.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£9.00 upfront cost

    £1076.76 total cost

    100 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • £100 Currys gift card
    • Free Roaming up to 30GB
    • Data rollover
    Available from 2 retailers

  4. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL 256GB Obsidian

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £39.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£79.00 upfront cost

    £1074.76 total cost

    100 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • £100 Currys gift card
    • Free Roaming up to 30GB
    • Data rollover
    Available from 2 retailers

  5. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL 256GB Obsidian

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £39.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£99.00 upfront cost

    £1094.76 total cost

    500 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • £100 Currys gift card
    • Free roaming up to 30GB
    • Data rollover
    Available from 2 retailers

  6. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL 256GB Obsidian

    Three Mobile

    £51.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£49.00 upfront cost

    £1309.00 total cost

    100 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    Available from 2 retailers

  7. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL 256GB Obsidian

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £29.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£299.00 upfront cost

    £1054.76 total cost

    100 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • £100 Currys gift card
    • Free roaming up to 30GB
    • Data rollover
    Available from 2 retailers

  8. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL 256GB Obsidian

    Vodafone

    £35.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£399.00 upfront cost

    £1282.20 total cost

    100 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    Available from 2 retailers

  9. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL 256GB Obsidian

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £44.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£59.00 upfront cost

    £1174.76 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • £100 Currys gift card
    • Google Pixel Buds Pro 2
    • Free roaming up to 30GB
    via Mobiles.co.uk

  10. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL 256GB Obsidian

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £46.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£59.00 upfront cost

    £1222.76 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • £100 Currys gift card
    • Free Roaming up to 30GB
    • Data rollover
    via iD Mobile
Deals last updated on:

Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. If a deal is "promoted" on Uswitch's tables, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of us securing exclusivity on a great deal, or a commercial agreement to showcase what we believe to be market-leading value to consumers. Learn more about how our site works.

Until 2024, many mobile networks have increased contract prices in line with inflation. Starting in January 2025, Ofcom will introduce a ban on inflation-linked price hikes for new contracts. Future price changes will need to be set and fully disclosed in pounds and pence.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Everything you need to know

The Pixel 10 Pro XL is the biggest and most advanced non-folding phone in the Pixel 10 range. It boasts all the power of the Pixel 10 Pro, but with a bigger screen for an even more immersive viewing experience and clearer images and web pages. To get the most out of this phone, you’ll need plenty of data, so make sure you choose a generous tariff.

We’ve got a range of deals from the likes of  Vodafone, Sky Mobile, Three Mobile, O2, Tesco Mobile and iD Mobile.

Price

  • 256GB – £1,199
  • 512GB – £1,319
  • 1TB – £1,549

Design

  • 6.8-inch display
  • Tensor G5 processor
  • 5,200mAh battery

Camera

  • 50 MP main
  • 48 MP telephoto
  • 48 MP ultrawide
  • 42MP selfie camera

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL specifications

  • Dimensions: 162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm (6.4 x 3.0 x 0.3 in)
  • Weight: 232g
  • Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), aluminium frame
  • Display: LTPO OLED, 120Hz, 3,300 nits (peak brightness), 6.8 inches
  • Processor: Google Tensor G5 (3 nm)
  • Memory: 256GB 16GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM, 1TB 16GB RAM
  • Camera: Triple set-up: 50 MP main, 48 MP telephoto, 48 MP ultrawide and 42MP selfie camera
  • Battery: Li-Ion 5,200 mAh, non-removable
  • Colours: Porcelain, Jade, Moonstone, Obsidian
  • Other models: Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL cost and availability

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL launched on 20th August 2025 and started shipping in late August. Its launch price is as follows: £1,199 for the 256GB model, £1,319 for the 512GB and £1,549 for the 1TB. Each variant is £100 more expensive than the equivalent Pixel 10 Pro (which has a smaller screen).

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL camera

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL has the same triple camera arrangement as the Pixel 10 Pro: a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide lens and a 48MP telephoto lens. It also has the same 42MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

According to Google, this triple camera arrangement is its “most advanced camera yet”. Thanks to the Tensor G5 processor’s fully custom Imaging Signal Processor (ISP), it promises stunning photos of all kinds in all lighting conditions. There’s also new enhanced optical image stabilisation to smooth out videos, and modes like Video Boost (which brings out rich details), Night Sight Video (for better low-light detail) and Super Res Zoom Video (for better zooming).

It also has greater zooming power than its predecessors. The 5x telephoto lens now offers 100x Pro Res Zoom for closeups from even further away (up from the 30x Super Res Zoom on the Pixel 9 Pro XL).

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL AI features

As well as the Google Gemini AI assistant, there’s a new Pixel Cue virtual assistant, which is more proactive in its approach. For example, it can detect you’re phoning your airline and surface your flight details for you without you having to search for them.

Gemini Live has voice recognition to let you speak for help, and you can use your camera to show it what you’re asking about, be it bike gears that need fixing or a cupboard that needs painting.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL vs Pixel 10 Pro: What’s the difference?

Size apart, there really isn’t much difference between the two Pro models. They’re essentially the same phone in two different sizes.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL has a 6.8-inch screen compared to the Pixel 10 Pro’s 6.3-incher. And while the Pro XL’s screen has more pixels, they’re spread over a much larger area and so it could actually look less sharp than the standard Pixel 10 Pro’s.

Both phones have the same camera arrangement, same AI skills and come in the same colours. The Pixel 10 Pro XL has a larger battery though, and can charge quicker both with wired and wireless chargers – wired, it can juice up to 70 per cent in 30 minutes, while it’s also one of the first phones to support the new Qi2 25W wireless charging standard (the other Pixel 10 phones only support 15W wireless charging).

But you shouldn’t see much difference in actual battery life. Both phones promise over 30 hours of use, or up to 100 hours using the Extreme Battery Saver feature.

How good is the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL design and display?

The screen looks big and beautiful, with its 6.8-inch size really towering over its smaller siblings. It also has the same 3,300 nits peak brightness as the Pixel 10 Pro, which should be easy to see even in bright sunlight.

It should be hardwearing too, with scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back, a fingerprint-resistant coating and IP68 dust- and water-resistance.

How good is the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL battery?

The Pixel 10 Pro XL’s 5,200mAh battery is the biggest in the Pixel 10 range. Google says it should last over 30 hours before needing a recharge, though this will vary depending on what you’re using the phone for.

FAQs

Does the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL have wireless charging?

Yes. It’s one of the first phones to support the new Qi2 25W standard so will juice up quicker than some rivals when using a compatible wireless charger.

Is the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL waterproof?

The Pixel 10 Pro XL has an IP68 water- and dust-resistance rating. That means it can survive being submerged in up to 1.5m of water for up to 30 minutes.

What colours can you get the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL in?

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL comes in four colours: Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain and Obsidian.

What is the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL price range for different storage options?

The Google Pixel 10 Pro comes with 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of storage. The 256GB model costs £1,199, the 512GB £1,319 and 1TB £1,549.

Does the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL have a headphone jack?

No, the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL doesn’t have a headphone jack, so you’ll need wireless headphones or a USB-C to 3.5mm headphone adapter to use ‘standard’ headphones.

How much is the monthly payment for the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL?

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL monthly payments start at around £30 a month and can rise to over £50 depending on how much data you need.