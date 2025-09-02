Google Pixel 10 Pro XL deals

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL camera

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL has the same triple camera arrangement as the Pixel 10 Pro: a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide lens and a 48MP telephoto lens. It also has the same 42MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

According to Google, this triple camera arrangement is its “most advanced camera yet”. Thanks to the Tensor G5 processor’s fully custom Imaging Signal Processor (ISP), it promises stunning photos of all kinds in all lighting conditions. There’s also new enhanced optical image stabilisation to smooth out videos, and modes like Video Boost (which brings out rich details), Night Sight Video (for better low-light detail) and Super Res Zoom Video (for better zooming).

It also has greater zooming power than its predecessors. The 5x telephoto lens now offers 100x Pro Res Zoom for closeups from even further away (up from the 30x Super Res Zoom on the Pixel 9 Pro XL).

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL AI features

As well as the Google Gemini AI assistant, there’s a new Pixel Cue virtual assistant, which is more proactive in its approach. For example, it can detect you’re phoning your airline and surface your flight details for you without you having to search for them.

Gemini Live has voice recognition to let you speak for help, and you can use your camera to show it what you’re asking about, be it bike gears that need fixing or a cupboard that needs painting.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL vs Pixel 10 Pro: What’s the difference?

Size apart, there really isn’t much difference between the two Pro models. They’re essentially the same phone in two different sizes.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL has a 6.8-inch screen compared to the Pixel 10 Pro’s 6.3-incher. And while the Pro XL’s screen has more pixels, they’re spread over a much larger area and so it could actually look less sharp than the standard Pixel 10 Pro’s.

Both phones have the same camera arrangement, same AI skills and come in the same colours. The Pixel 10 Pro XL has a larger battery though, and can charge quicker both with wired and wireless chargers – wired, it can juice up to 70 per cent in 30 minutes, while it’s also one of the first phones to support the new Qi2 25W wireless charging standard (the other Pixel 10 phones only support 15W wireless charging).

But you shouldn’t see much difference in actual battery life. Both phones promise over 30 hours of use, or up to 100 hours using the Extreme Battery Saver feature.