On 18th February 2026, Google announced the Pixel 10a, a mid-range phone that offers flagship AI features without the price tag. It’s quite a proposition, combining over 30 hours of battery life with a Tensor G4 chip, a 48MP camera and a super bright 6.3” Actua display.
This being a Google Pixel phone, you also get the slickest version of the Android operating system, plus Google’s Gemini AI assistant built in. Because it’s an a-series phone, it’s not quite as well-specced as the Pixel 10, but then it is cheaper. Here you can find out all about the phone to see if it’s right for you. Use the filters to see the best UK Pixel 10a deals from the likes of EE, Vodafone, Three and more.