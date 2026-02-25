The Pixel 10a features a 48MP Dual Camera system, which is very capable for the money. This combines a 48MP Quad PD Dual Pixel sensor with a separate 13MP ultrawide sensor for wide-angle shots like panoramas and group photos.

It’s also stacked with AI tools to improve your snaps. Magic Editor is a comprehensive photo editing tool that’s available right on your phone, no dark room required. It lets you move, remove and resize people and objects within a photo, swap out the background for something more scenic or atmospheric, extend a photo’s edges and reframe a crooked image. And it’s all as simple as poking and swiping the screen.

Best Take lets you pick everyone’s best facial expressions in a group shot, so any blinks or sneezes don’t ruin the photo, while Add Me lets you add yourself into a photo later – just take another snap of you in the same place and merge the two snaps together.

And then there’s Gemini integration. The AI assistant can help with all your photo needs, thanks to the Camera Coach feature – this suggests how to frame your shot before you take it, which camera mode to use, which angle to shoot from, how to increase the contrast for a moodier result, and more. It’s like having a professional photographer advising you over your shoulder.