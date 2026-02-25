Your cookie preferences

We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.

Select cookie preferences

Skip to main content
Utrack

Popular Search Terms

Phone colour

Google Pixel 10a deals

Purchase Type: Contract phones

Bestselling Google phones

Sorted by: Uswitch Promoted

List of Pixel 10a deals

Deals not available as upgrades for existing customers

  1. Google Pixel 10a 128GB Obsidian

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    Three Mobile logo

    100 GB of 5G data

    24 month contract

    £14.99 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£79.00 upfront costPrice details

    £455.26 total cost

    Includes roaming in 50 destinations

    • No price rise until April 2027
    • Free roaming up to 30GB
    • Data rollover
    Available from 2 retailers

  2. Google Pixel 10a 128GB Obsidian

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    Three Mobile logo

    100 GB of 5G data

    24 month contract

    £18.99 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£9.00 upfront costPrice details

    £481.26 total cost

    Includes roaming in 50 destinations

    • No price rise until April 2027
    • Free roaming up to 30GB
    • Data rollover
    via iD Mobile

  3. Google Pixel 10a 128GB Obsidian

    undefined logo

    200 GB of 5G data

    24 month contract

    £30.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £2.50No upfront costPrice details

    £805.00 total cost

    Available from 2 retailers

  4. Google Pixel 10a 128GB Obsidian

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    Three Mobile logo

    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £20.99 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£9.00 upfront costPrice details

    £529.26 total cost

    Includes roaming in 50 destinations

    • No price rise until April 2027
    • Free roaming up to 30GB
    Available from 2 retailers

  5. Google Pixel 10a 128GB Obsidian

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    Three Mobile logo

    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £14.99 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£119.00 upfront costPrice details

    £495.26 total cost

    • No price rise until April 2027
    • Free roaming up to 30GB
    Available from 2 retailers

  6. Google Pixel 10a 128GB Obsidian

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    Three Mobile logo

    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £20.99 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£49.00 upfront costPrice details

    £569.26 total cost

    • No price rise until April 2027
    • Google Pixel Buds 2a
    • Free roaming up to 30GB
    via Mobiles.co.uk

  7. Google Pixel 10a 128GB Obsidian

    undefined logo

    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £31.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £2.50No upfront costPrice details

    £829.00 total cost

    • 2 months free insurance
    • Best Mobiles Reseller
    via Fonehouse

  8. Google Pixel 10a 128GB Obsidian

    undefined logo

    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £24.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£45.00 upfront costPrice details

    £706.00 total cost

    • Google Pixel Buds 2a
    via Mobiles.co.uk

  9. Google Pixel 10a 128GB Obsidian

    undefined logo

    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £21.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£60.00 upfront costPrice details

    £649.00 total cost

    via Mobiles.co.uk

  10. Google Pixel 10a 128GB Obsidian

    undefined logo

    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £31.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £2.30£39.00 upfront costPrice details

    £861.20 total cost

    • 2 months free insurance
    • Best Mobiles Reseller
    via Fonehouse
Can't find what you're looking for?

Deals last updated on:

Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. If a deal is "promoted" on Uswitch's tables, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of us securing exclusivity on a great deal, or a commercial agreement to showcase what we believe to be market-leading value to consumers. Learn more about how our site works.

Until 2024, many mobile networks have increased contract prices in line with inflation. Starting in January 2025, Ofcom will introduce a ban on inflation-linked price hikes for new contracts. Future price changes will need to be set and fully disclosed in pounds and pence.

Google Pixel 10: everything you need to know

On 18th February 2026, Google announced the Pixel 10a, a mid-range phone that offers flagship AI features without the price tag. It’s quite a proposition, combining over 30 hours of battery life with a Tensor G4 chip, a 48MP camera and a super bright 6.3” Actua display.

This being a Google Pixel phone, you also get the slickest version of the Android operating system, plus Google’s Gemini AI assistant built in. Because it’s an a-series phone, it’s not quite as well-specced as the Pixel 10, but then it is cheaper. Here you can find out all about the phone to see if it’s right for you. Use the filters to see the best UK Pixel 10a deals from the likes of EE, Vodafone, Three and more.

Price

  • 128GB - £499
  • 256GB - £599

Camera

  • Dual camera set-up
  • 48MP main camera
  • 13MP ultrawide camera
  • 13MP selfie camera

Google Gemini

The Google Pixel 10a features the Gemini Assistant and other features like photo editor and camera coach.

Design

  • 6.2-inch display
  • G4 tensor processor
  • 5,100mAh battery

Google Pixel 10a specifications

  • Release Date: February 18, 2026
  • OS: Android 16
  • Colours: Obsidian, Porcelain, Lavender, and Berry
  • Dimensions (HWD): 153.9 x 73 x 9 mm
  • Weight: 183g
  • Screen: 6.3-inch Actua Display
  • Resolution: 1080 x 2424 pixels (422.2ppi)
  • Screen type: OLED
  • Refresh rate: 60-120Hz
  • Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
  • Peak brightness: 3,000 nits
  • Battery life: 30+ hours
  • Battery size: 5,100mAh
  • Waterproofing: IP68
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128/256GB
  • Processor: Google Tensor G4
  • Security coprocessor: Titan M2
  • Rear cameras: 48MP Quad PD Dual Pixel, 13MP ultrawide
  • Front camera: 13MP
  • AI features: Gemini Nano, Gemini, Gemini Live, Gemini apps, Circle to Search, Live Translate, Call Assist
  • Starting Price: £499 / $499

Why choose the Google Pixel 10a?

There’s a lot to like about the Google Pixel 10a. Here are some of the highlights:

  • The Design: The Pixel 10a is made from 100 per cent recycled materials, including its durable aluminium frame and composite plastic back. It also has a stronger screen made of Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, and its back is completely flat with no camera bump for slipping easily in and out of pockets and bags.
  • The Power: Google’s Tensor G4 chip is onboard to deliver similar speeds to the Pixel 9, while the Titan M2 security coprocessor provides an extra layer of security to give you peace of mind.
  • The Display: With a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, the Pixel 10a’s screen is 11 per cent brighter than the 9a’s, and just as bright as the much pricier Pixel 10’s.
  • Battery & Charging: The Pixel 10a’s 5,100mAh battery is bigger than the more expensive Pixel 10’s, and provides a longer battery life (30+ hours compared to the Pixel 10’s 24+ hours). It also has upgraded 45W fast charging, which gives 50 per cent juice in 30 minutes.

Camera & AI features

The Pixel 10a features a 48MP Dual Camera system, which is very capable for the money. This combines a 48MP Quad PD Dual Pixel sensor with a separate 13MP ultrawide sensor for wide-angle shots like panoramas and group photos.

It’s also stacked with AI tools to improve your snaps. Magic Editor is a comprehensive photo editing tool that’s available right on your phone, no dark room required. It lets you move, remove and resize people and objects within a photo, swap out the background for something more scenic or atmospheric, extend a photo’s edges and reframe a crooked image. And it’s all as simple as poking and swiping the screen.

Best Take lets you pick everyone’s best facial expressions in a group shot, so any blinks or sneezes don’t ruin the photo, while Add Me lets you add yourself into a photo later – just take another snap of you in the same place and merge the two snaps together.

And then there’s Gemini integration. The AI assistant can help with all your photo needs, thanks to the Camera Coach feature – this suggests how to frame your shot before you take it, which camera mode to use, which angle to shoot from, how to increase the contrast for a moodier result, and more. It’s like having a professional photographer advising you over your shoulder.

How to find the best Google Pixel 10a deal

That’s the phone. Now how do you secure the best Pixel 10a price? Whether you’re looking for SIM only or Pixel 10a contracts, here’s how to find the best Pixel 10a deals.

  • Upfront vs. Monthly: The more you can pay upfront, the less you will have to spend on your phone every month. If you can afford to buy the handset outright, then you’ll only need to pay for your data, calls and texts every month, and there are some great SIM only deals that mean you’ll spend very little. But it’s also true if you’re buying on contract – paying off a larger chunk of the handset’s cost at the outset will mean lower monthly repayments and potentially more generous data bundles. Do the maths, but paying more upfront is usually wise.
  • Data Allowances: Data allowances vary wildly, from just 1GB or 2GB on cheaper plans to over 100GB or even unlimited on more expensive tariffs. If you’re using your phone on wi-fi networks a lot (at home, in the office, at university/college) you might not need that much, but if you stream a lot of movies and TV shows on the go then you should think about a higher allowance like 100GB or more, especially with 5G speeds making streaming quicker and smoother.
  • Contract Length: The longer you lock in for, the better deal you’re likely to get. But think carefully about whether you want to be with the same network and the same phone for 24 or even 36 months. A lot can change in three years…

Google Pixel 10a vs Google Pixel 10: Is the ‘Pro’ worth the extra cost?

The 10a is a stripped back version of the standard Pixel 10, so it’s not surprising that both phones share some of the same features and specs. In fact, the 10a offers roughly 85 per cent of the full-fat Pixel 10 experience for nearly half the price.

Here are the key differences between them.

  • Processor: The Pixel 10 benefits from the newer 3nm Tensor G5 processor, whereas the 10a has the older and slightly slower Tensor G4. Both are still fast, but the Pixel 10 is better for gaming, while the 10a is perfectly suited for everyday tasks.
  • Cameras: The Pixel 10a camera is a dual system comprising a 48MP main camera and 13MP ultrawide, while the Pixel 10 adds a 10.8MP telephoto lens with optical image stabilisation.
  • Build quality: The Pixel 10 has a premium Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 polished back with a satin finish spacecraft-grade aluminium frame, while the 10a has a satin aluminium frame and plastic composite matte back to save weight and cost.
  • RAM: The Pixel 10 has a meaty 12GB of RAM, making it great for multitasking. The Pixel 10a has 8GB, which is still plenty for most tasks.

Should you upgrade from the Google Pixel 9a?

The Pixel 10a isn’t a huge leap on from the Pixel 9a – it’s more of a refinement. But crucially it does address the Pixel 9a’s pain points, like charging and durability. Here are the 10a’s improvements.

  • Durability: The Google Pixel 10a uses Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on the screen, which is more durable than the older Gorilla Glass 3 on the Pixel 9a.
  • Charging speed: Wired charging is faster with the Pixel 10a, as it has jumped to 30W, compared to 23W for the Pixel 9a.
  • Display: The Pixel 10a’s screen is the same size and resolution as the 9a’s, but has a peak brightness of 3,000 nits – that’s 11 per cent brighter than the 9a’s, making it easier to see in bright sunlight. It also has double the contrast ratio, giving the picture more depth.
  • New features: The Pixel 10a has Satellite SOS (which connects to emergency services through satellites in areas where you don’t have wi-fi or mobile reception) and Camera Coach to help improve your photos as you shoot. The Pixel 9a lacks both features.

Written by Joe Svetlik, Tech Expert

FAQs

Does the Google Pixel 10a support 5G?

Yes, it does. That means you get the same network speeds (where 5G is available) as you would on a much more expensive flagship phone.

Is the Google Pixel 10a waterproof?

The Pixel 10a is rated IP68. That means it’s completely dust-tight and waterproof to 3m.

How many years of updates does the Pixel 10a get?

You’re guaranteed seven years of updates for both the operating system and the security provisions. That’s among the best of any phone at launch.

Does the Pixel 10a have a headphone jack?

No. Instead, you’ll have to connect headphones either via USB-C (you can buy an adapter if you don’t want a pair of USB-C headphones) or wirelessly using Bluetooth.