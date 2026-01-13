Design and display

One of the most notable changes with the Pixel 9a is its new design. Since the Pixel 6a, Google has stuck with its signature camera bar on the back—but that’s now gone, replaced by a more understated, flush pill-shaped cutout.

While this shift makes the Pixel 9a look a bit less premium, it’s a nice window into the past of camera designs—something most modern phones have moved away from in favour of larger, more pronounced camera bumps.

Beyond that, the Pixel 9a adopts the flat edges and rounded corners of the current Pixel 9 lineup, keeping it in line with Google’s latest design. Elsewhere, the Pixel 9a even gets an upgrade in durability, with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance—an improvement over the Pixel 8a’s IP67.

The size difference between the Pixel 9a and the Pixel 8a is barely noticeable side by side—but the 9a does get a slight upgrade with a larger 6.3-inch display compared to the 6.1 on its predecessor.

Google claims its display is now 35% brighter, reaching a peak brightness of 2,700 nits. The Pixel 9a also features a 60-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, making scrolling feel smooth and responsive.