400 GB of 5G data
24 month contract
£17.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£19.00 upfront costPrice details
£507.00 total cost
- 2 months free insurance
Unlimited 5G data
24 month contract
£20.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £2.30No upfront costPrice details
£553.60 total cost
250 GB of 5G data
24 month contract
£24.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£9.00 upfront costPrice details
£665.00 total cost
Includes roaming in 44 destinations
Unlimited 5G data
24 month contract
£11.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £2.30£189.00 upfront costPrice details
£526.60 total cost
150 GB of 5G data
24 month contract
£22.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£29.00 upfront costPrice details
£637.00 total cost
Includes roaming in 44 destinations
Unlimited 5G data
24 month contract
£16.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £2.30£85.00 upfront costPrice details
£542.60 total cost
Unlimited 5G data
24 month contract
£43.88 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£30.00 upfront costPrice details
£1163.12 total cost
Includes roaming in 48 destinations
Unlimited 5G data
36 month contract
£44.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises in April 2026 by £1.80, in April 2027 by £1.90 and in April 2028 by £2.02No upfront costPrice details
£1742.84 total cost
Includes roaming in 45 destinations
Unlimited 5G data
36 month contract
£43.32 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises in April 2026 by £1.80, in April 2027 by £1.90 and in April 2028 by £2.02£60.00 upfront costPrice details
£1742.72 total cost
Includes roaming in 45 destinations
Unlimited 5G data
24 month contract
£52.49 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises in April 2026 by £1.80 and in April 2027 by £1.90No upfront costPrice details
£1318.36 total cost
Includes roaming in 45 destinations
Until 2024, many mobile networks have increased contract prices in line with inflation. Starting in January 2025, Ofcom will introduce a ban on inflation-linked price hikes for new contracts. Future price changes will need to be set and fully disclosed in pounds and pence.
Google's latest budget phone, the Pixel 9a, is making an early debut this year with a £499 price tag - rivalling Apple's £599 iPhone 16e.
Launched on April 10 2025 in the UK, the Pixel 9a trims costs by scaling back on features like cameras and RAM but keeps essentials like display size and processor. It even has AI capabilities. It also boasts a larger battery than its more expensive Pixel counterparts, making it a very strong contender in the affordable smartphone market.
The Pixel A-series is the only smartphone line featuring Gemini Nano at a sub £500 price point. Gemini's built-in Pixel 9a AI assistant can help you with Google apps like Maps, Calendar, and YouTube, so multitasking is made easy.
Great camera lineup
AI features included
Great performance
Competitively priced
Limited storage options
Large and heavy build
The biggest selling point of the Pixel 9a is undoubtedly its price. Unlike the iPhone 16e, Google keeps its budget phone at £499 for the base model with 128GB of storage—the same starting cost as last year’s Pixel 8a. This keeps things affordable and undercuts Apple’s £599 iPhone 16e while matching the Samsung Galaxy A56. Google also offers a 256GB storage option, and the Pixel 9a comes in four colours: obsidian, porcelain, peony, and iris.
The phone officially launched on April 10 in the UK, followed by a wider European release on April 14. If you're looking to snag the best deal, you can compare offers from different Uswitch providers to ensure you get the most value for your money. With all the upgrades packed into the Pixel 9a, its price makes it an even bigger deal than before—and there's plenty more to explore about what this phone has to offer.
One of the most notable changes with the Pixel 9a is its new design. Since the Pixel 6a, Google has stuck with its signature camera bar on the back—but that’s now gone, replaced by a more understated, flush pill-shaped cutout.
While this shift makes the Pixel 9a look a bit less premium, it’s a nice window into the past of camera designs—something most modern phones have moved away from in favour of larger, more pronounced camera bumps.
Beyond that, the Pixel 9a adopts the flat edges and rounded corners of the current Pixel 9 lineup, keeping it in line with Google’s latest design. Elsewhere, the Pixel 9a even gets an upgrade in durability, with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance—an improvement over the Pixel 8a’s IP67.
The size difference between the Pixel 9a and the Pixel 8a is barely noticeable side by side—but the 9a does get a slight upgrade with a larger 6.3-inch display compared to the 6.1 on its predecessor.
Google claims its display is now 35% brighter, reaching a peak brightness of 2,700 nits. The Pixel 9a also features a 60-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, making scrolling feel smooth and responsive.
Beyond the redesigned camera housing, Google has made some notable changes to the Pixel 9a’s camera system. The previous 64MP main sensor from the Pixel 8a has been swapped for a 48MP main camera—but that isn’t as big a downgrade as it first seems. It comes with a new sensor that features a wider f/1.7 aperture (compared to the Pixel 8a’s f/1.89), which should result in sharper, more detailed photos, especially in low-light conditions. The main camera is paired with a 13MP ultrawide lens, giving the Pixel 9a a clear improvement over the single-lens iPhone 16e and a slight improvement on the 12MP ultrawide lens on the Samsung Galaxy A56.
Google has also introduced new camera features this year, including a macro focus mode that uses AI to improve close-up shots. For the first time in the A-series, the Pixel 9a has full access to Night Sight, now with an astrophotography mode that can create short time-lapse videos, just like on the Pixel 9 series Another welcome addition is Add Me, which uses AR guides and image stitching to insert the photographer into the shot. This feature joins the lineup of Google AI-powered tools, including Audio Magic Eraser, Magic Editor, Best Take, and more.
Powered by the Tensor G4 chip, the Pixel 9a delivers the same set of Google AI features found in the rest of the Pixel 9 series. Given its lower price, it’s great to see that the Pixel 9a experience isn’t a watered-down version of Google’s flagship phones.
Running Android 15 out of the box, the Pixel 9a comes equipped with AI-powered photo and editing tools like Magic Editor, Auto Frame, Reimagine, Photo Unblur, and Pixel Studio. The latter now allows users to generate images featuring people, thanks to the latest Pixel Drop update.
On the productivity side, Google’s AI-driven features like Call Screen (which lets Google Assistant handle calls), Circle to Search (for in-app searches), and Gemini Live all make their way to the 9a.
Speaking of Gemini, the latest update introduces Gemini Live Video, enabling users to interact with Gemini using the phone’s camera. However, this feature is limited to Gemini Advanced subscribers. Unlike the Pixel 9 Pro, which includes a year of Gemini Advanced, the Pixel 9a only offers a one-month trial.
In another positive move, the Pixel 9a is guaranteed seven years of software support, just like the main Pixel lineup—making it a solid long-term investment.
With its larger 6.3-inch display, the Pixel 9a also gets a bigger 5,100 mAh battery—a promising upgrade that, combined with the power efficiency of the Tensor G4, could result in noticeably longer battery life.
Charging speeds also get a boost, with wired charging increasing to 23W, up from the Pixel 8A’s 18W. However, wireless charging remains capped at 7.5W, which is on the slower side compared to some competitors.
Written by Archie Burkinshaw, mobile expert