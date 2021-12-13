20 gadget stocking fillers for under £20

Stuck for a Secret Santa gift? Looking for a last-minute Christmas pressie? Want a little something extra to give alongside your nearest and dearest's main present? Let our budget-friendly round-up of stocking-fillers lead the way.

All prices are correct and items in stock at the time of writing.

If you know someone who’s always misplacing their keys, a Tile Mate Bluetooth item finder would be a welcome gift this Christmas.

All they’ll need to do is attach it to the item they don’t want to lose. The next time it’s gone missing, they can either ‘ring’ it to make a noise, or locate it through the Tile app if it’s outside of their Bluetooth range. And it works vice versa — you can double-tap the Tile button to find your phone too!

Get the Tile Mate Bluetooth Item Finder

Smart speakers have become all the rage in the last few years. They make for great music players, can answer almost any question, will assist you with multiple things around the house, and are essential for building a smart home.

The great thing is, they’re now also much more affordable than when they first came out. The Amazon Echo Dot would be a fantastic stocking filler this Christmas — it’s compact, it’s under £20 and it can be extremely useful for whoever uses it.

Buy the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

If you’re buying for an iPhone 12 user this Christmas, the TORRAS ‘Military Shockproof’ phone case promises great protection against hard drops and bumps. Tested ‘2500+’ times at more than two-dozen angles, TORRAS claims this case will survive ‘falls from a height of 8ft to a hard ground’.

It’s perfect for that iPhone 12 user who’s prone to the odd phone dropping mishap.

Take a look at the TORRAS Military Shockproof iPhone 12/12 Pro phone case.

For those who deal with lots of heavy files, this Anker data hub will make their life a breeze. HD and 4K films, albums, designs and images will all be transferred in seconds, thanks to data speeds of 5Gbps.

Plus, with four ports, they’ll be able to run multiple transfers at once, to whichever devices they’d like. The cables are short and durable too, so the hub won’t take up too much space on their desk.

Get the Anker 4-Port USB 3.0 Data Hub.

Gamers and PC users would surely appreciate this light-up wireless ‘silent’ mouse from Rii. It’s super easy to set up, and is 90% quieter than a regular mouse. A Bluetooth 4.0 connection also means its response time with your computer will be fast and strong.

It’s compatible with all computer systems, including Windows and macOS. And unlike Apple mouses, you can plug the charger into this one and use it at the same time!

Buy the Rii Bluetooth Rechargeable Wireless Mouse.

While you might think selfie sticks are so 2014, they can still be a very handy accessory for the right person. Plus, this one can do so much more than just extend your phone on a pole.

This three-in-one tripod can be propped-up on multiple different surfaces, and thanks to its Bluetooth remote shutter, you don’t even need to hold it to take pictures. That means for group photos, you can put it down wherever you please, and stand far enough back to fit everyone in.

Also, it acts as a great stabiliser for shooting video on your phone too. So if your friend fancies themself as an amateur smartphone director, this would be a great addition to their filming arsenal.

Get this Selfie Stick Tripod with Bluetooth Remote for Christmas.

If your friend or family member loves listening to music in their car, but they don’t have a Bluetooth audio system to connect their phone to, this Bluetooth receiver is the answer.

Plug this into your car’s audio jack, and you’ll be able to connect your phone to it and play music through its speakers — just like if it had a Bluetooth connection. The lucky recipient will also be able to make calls on it, thanks to a built-in microphone and noise-cancelling technology that will eliminate background noises when they’re talking.

Take a peek at the Babacom Bluetooth Receiver and Car Bluetooth Adapter.

Sticking with the car theme, this USB car charger offers a huge 48W of power, which apparently ‘charges devices from 0% to 80% within 35 minutes’, according to manufacturer AINOPE.

It fits into the cigarette lighter of any car, and has one USB-C port and one USB-A port, which can both be used at the same time. So whatever cable your friend or family member has, they’ll be able to plug their phone in and enjoy super speedy charging.

Buy the AINOPE 48W USB Car Charger on Amazon.

This wireless charging pad is compatible with almost all relatively new smartphones — such as iPhones all the way back to the iPhone 8 and Samsung phones back to the Galaxy S9. It’ll also charge AirPods and other gadgets with a wireless charging coil.

It’s a small, flat disc that’ll fit snugly onto any desk or bedside table without taking up much space. Plus, its charging power stretches all the way to 20W, which means devices will be juiced-up in no time.

Get the PDKUAI 20W Fast Wireless Charging Pad.

These USB-C wired in-ear headphones come with a microphone for making calls and recording voice messages, plus two extra pairs of soft ear tips for when the original ones start to wear down.

Manufacturer UGREEN says its USB-C cable prioritises both lossless audio and ‘extreme durability’, so whoever you buy this for can rely on them for both great sound and great build-quality. Given all of this, you can expect it to be part of their daily carry for a long time — that’s super convenient for a pair of headphones under £15!

Check out the UGREEN HiTune USB C In Ear Headphones on Amazon.

If the person you’re buying for might prefer wireless earbuds over wired, there are still some options below £20 this Christmas. The Zhuolang wireless earbuds fit snugly into your ear, and they have the latest Bluetooth technology — so the connection to your device will be as strong and reliable as some of the best headphones on the market.

The buds also have Smart Touch Control, which will let the user skip, pause and play songs. They’ll also let them take phone calls just by tapping the buds and talking through its built-in microphones. And if they like to exercise or take their headphones on adventures, the earbuds are also IPX5 Waterproof, which will protect them from light moisture and splashes like sweat and rain.

Get the Zhuolang Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones.

This smart case will provide screen protection for a loved one’s iPad, and act as a stand for when they want to use it on a table or their lap. It’s compatible with all iPad models released between 2021 and 2019, and is designed to fit around all of its ports and speakers to keep them easily accessible.

With a professional look and feel and a magnetic strip that automatically locks the tablet, the JETech case will turn their iPad into a work-friendly computer.

By the JETech Case for iPad 9/8/7 for a friend or family member today.

Slightly less gadget, slightly more nifty accessory, this fun case for AirPods 1 and 2 would be a hilarious present for someone who can’t get enough of Nutella this Christmas. The much-loved, decadent chocolate spread has proven an essential part of Millennial Britain’s cuisine in recent years, so there are bound to be people who’d be delighted to find this gift in their stocking.

It’ll provide a safe protective layer for your AirPods case, and still has an opening for the charger port so you can boost the batteries while it’s inside.

Take a look at the Nutella AirPod Case for Airpods 1 & 2.

This compact, versatile flash drive will let a loved one easily store up to 64GB of files and data, which they can then take and plug into almost any device they need. The reversible USB-C and USB-A connectors mean that both new and old devices are compatible with this memory stick, including Android smartphones that have a USB-C port.

It’ll also come with the SanDisk Memory Zone app, which will let you automatically back up photos and videos. Tied in with over 1.2Gbps transfer speeds, this means files will be sorted swiftly and categorised conveniently for whoever receives this helpful flash drive.

Purchase the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go 64GB on Amazon.

If you have a friend or family member who likes gaming competitively, the Trust GXT over-ear gaming headset could make their experience a whole lot better. With clear, crisp, deep sound, a comfortable set of ear pads and an extension cable for PC/Laptop gaming, they’d love immersing themselves in the action with this great headset.

And thanks to its built-in microphone, they’ll be able to stay in constant communication with their teammates. Or use the headset for work-from-home video meetings and general music listening, should they wish to!

Get the Trust GXT 310 Radius Gaming Headset today.

In terms of gifts you know they’ll get a lot of use out of, nothing beats a portable wireless speaker. They can be taken anywhere, put down anywhere and played for a range of different reasons. Summer party? Speaker. Winter gathering? Speaker. Focus time working from home? Speaker.

This Betron A3 wireless speaker is just £16.99 on Amazon this December. It has a vibey lightstrip around the base of its cylindrical body, that you can turn on or off depending on the setting. It has multiple different connection ports, so you can wirelessly connect, use an AUX cable or even insert a Micro SD card. Plus, it has a rich, ‘high-quality, stereo sound’. What more could they want for under £20 this Christmas?

Also, if your phone’s connected to the speaker and you get a phone call, there’s no need to disconnect. Just chat to them through the inbuilt microphone on the speaker!

Buy the Betron A3 Wireless Speaker with Microphone.

With the cold weather set to dominate the next few months, it can be hard to listen to music outside and keep your head warm at the same time. But with the innovative DIOSN Bluetooth Beanie Hat headset, your friend or family member needn’t have that concern at all.

This is a beanie hat that they can connect their smartphone to and play music — without the need for headphones at all — thanks to two small speakers placed where both of your ears will be. It’s quite the impressive gadget, and will be an impressive icebreaker for any winter gatherings in the next few months.

Take a look at the DIOSN Wireless Bluetooth Beanie Hat Headphones.

On a very similar vein for the more sporty types, this stylish headband also lets you play music without the need for headphones. Better designed for exercise and sleep, it comfortably slips around your head, and means bulky headphones or earbuds won’t get in the way of either activity.

It’s made of super breathable material, dries very quickly, and is of course resistant to sweat and rain splashes. So it’s an ultra-convenient companion for running and gymming.

Get these Sleep and Sport Wireless Headband Headphones from Amazon today.

Fitness trackers have become a super popular budget-friendly gift of late, and for under £20, this KROSH activity tracker can do a lot. It can monitor its user’s heart rate, track their sleep quality, keep count of their steps and analyse their exercise, all for the very fair price of £18.94.

While it’s not the most premium tracker on the market, it can be an extremely useful gadget in so many different ways. It even has an app where you can measure and monitor your progress in lots more detail.

Take a look at the KROSH Fitness Tracker on Amazon.

We’ve all been there. Even with the rapid rise of rechargeable gadgets, nothing’s worse than receiving a killer Christmas prezzie that you can’t wait to use — until you realise there are no batteries left in the house.

You can help save a loved one from that tragedy by throwing in a big pack of batteries with your gift this year. We’re sure they’ll appreciate it!

Make sure they don’t go without this festive essential on Christmas Day this year, and get this 40 pack of AA batteries for just £15.99.