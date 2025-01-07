There isn’t anything new about EE customers receiving mid-contract price rises on their mobile bills. Increases typically land in March or April, so they can fall in the middle of a contract if it is taken out in a different month. In 2025, EE’s pay monthly prices will go up again in March.
Price rises are usually written into your EE contract but may not be obvious at the start of the deal, taking many customers by surprise. Extra money coming out of your bank account each month can be disruptive, especially if you’re on a tight budget.
From January 2025, Ofcom and the ASA updated their rules to ensure mobile phone providers give customers more clarity about mid-contract price hikes. Any increases must be given in pounds and pence at the start of the contract rather than, as they have historically been, a percentage based on variables like inflation. The ASA’s rules say that mobile providers must make the price increases and the initial price equally prominent when they advertise pay monthly deals.
But these changes only apply to newer contracts. If you’ve been on your plan for a long time, you might not have been made fully aware that the price goes up each spring. Whether you’re due an increase in pounds and pence or a percentage rise, make sure you know in advance what you’ll be paying.
EE’s mid-contract price increases for March 2025
EE is increasing its prices for pay monthly customers on 31 March 2025, with the exception of its EE Basics social tariff.
Like other major networks, EE is changing the way it makes price increases in line with Ofcom’s rules. So its price increases for newer customers are now set out in pounds and pence.
If your contract started after 10 April 2024, your increase will be a set amount rather than a percentage of your previous charge. EE’s increases are different depending on whether you have a handset plan or a sim-only deal.
- Handset plans: £4 added to your monthly fee
- SIM only plans: £1.50 added to your monthly fee
For customers on older contracts, the old percentage system applies.
If your contract started before 10 April 2024, your monthly payment will increase by the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rate for the previous December, plus 3.9%. The CPI rate for December 2024 is published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) in January 2025.
Mid-contract price increases explained
Mobile networks, along with broadband and pay TV providers, increase their pay monthly charges to offset inflation and cover their business costs.
Before the rule changes in January 2025, these increases were based on independent measurements of inflation like the CPI and the Retail Price Index (RPI). Both of these are percentage rates that reflect the real-terms value of UK currency. The ONS maintains them and updates the official figures regularly.
Typical pay monthly price increases use the RPI or CPI rate, plus an extra 3.9%. This extra amount is meant to help networks cover high costs from energy prices and infrastructure upgrades.
EE says the annual price increase allows it to invest in providing customers with the best value service, covering cost increases, and maintaining its networks.
Are there any providers who don’t increase prices mid-contract?
Yes, but they are in the minority. Sky Mobile, Lyca and GiffGaff all have price freeze promises in place for 2025. Tesco Mobile offers its Clubcard customers a range of deals with no mid-contract price hikes.
Which networks are increasing their monthly prices in 2025?
|EE
|Yes, except for customers in financially vulnerable circumstances. Monthly rates for mobile will go up by £1.50 for new and upgrading customers.
|GiffGaff
|No mid-contract price rises on 18-month contracts taken out before the end of 2025
|Lyca Mobile
|No - Lyca has promised not to raise prices until at least 2026.
|O2
|Yes, either by £1.80 for new contracts or based on RPI + 3.9% for older ones. Check your contract for details.
|Sky Mobile
|No mid-contract price rises
|Tesco Mobile
|Yes, except for Clubcard Price deals. Increases for other plans depend on your monthly price and when you started your contract.
|Three
|Yes - the price increase depends on when you started your contract and what your data allowance is.
|Vodafone
|Yes - the amount depends on when you took the contract out. Contracts started from 2 July 2024 will pay an extra £1.80 per month from April.
Should I cancel my contract?
If your bill has increased and you weren’t expecting it to, you may be thinking about moving to another provider. If another mobile phone network offers a better deal and also has the coverage and data you need, this could be a good option.
However, it’s important to make sure you’re aware of any early termination charges. EE contracts have a minimum term, and if you cancel before this period is over there is a remaining contract charge to pay.
These are usually the monthly fees for the rest of your minimum term, less VAT at 20%, with some other adjustments based on your specific plan.
There’s more detail about EE’s remaining contract charges on its website.
Can I cancel without paying a fee?
If you’re outside the minimum term of your contract, there should be no problem leaving EE fee-free.
You also have the right to leave if there’s been a change to the contract terms that negatively affects you, and it wasn’t made clear to you at the start of the contract. If this happens, you should get a month’s notice ahead of the change, and you’re entitled to leave penalty-free.
If you’re not sure whether you’re entitled to leave fee-free, contact EE to find out your options.
How do I switch phone contracts with Uswitch?
If you are unhappy with your contract or the potential mid-contract price rise, you can easily switch using the Uswitch site. You can browse our range of deals from notable networks like Three, Vodafone, O2, Tesco Mobile and more.
Using our deal table, you can choose from a range of filters such as roaming included, data and monthly cost to ensure you get a great deal that suits your needs.
How to get in touch with EE
You can call EE from your EE mobile on 150
From any other phone, call 07953 966 150
Calls from an EE number are free, but there may be a charge if you call from other networks.
EE offers some support if you’re concerned about paying your mobile bill because you’re struggling financially. Talk to them to find out about options like setting up a payment plan or getting more time to pay.
Ofcom’s 2025 rules on mid-contract price hikes
From 17 January 2025, inflation-linked or percentage-based price rises to mobile phone monthly charges are banned in the UK.
Regulator Ofcom ruled that any mid-contract price increases need to be set out ‘clearly and comprehensively’ in pounds and pence at the point of sale. Customers must also be told when the price increases will happen.
Ofcom says that the new rules, which also apply to telecoms and pay TV, will give customers more clarity and certainty about the price they pay. It will help people choose the best deals for their needs.
There are also new rules from the ASA on how companies communicate price rises to new customers. They say information in adverts about in-contract price rises should be equally as prominent as the initial monthly price. These rules also come into force on 17 January 2025.