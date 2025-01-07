There isn’t anything new about EE customers receiving mid-contract price rises on their mobile bills. Increases typically land in March or April, so they can fall in the middle of a contract if it is taken out in a different month. In 2025, EE’s pay monthly prices will go up again in March.

Price rises are usually written into your EE contract but may not be obvious at the start of the deal, taking many customers by surprise. Extra money coming out of your bank account each month can be disruptive, especially if you’re on a tight budget.

From January 2025, Ofcom and the ASA updated their rules to ensure mobile phone providers give customers more clarity about mid-contract price hikes. Any increases must be given in pounds and pence at the start of the contract rather than, as they have historically been, a percentage based on variables like inflation. The ASA’s rules say that mobile providers must make the price increases and the initial price equally prominent when they advertise pay monthly deals.

But these changes only apply to newer contracts. If you’ve been on your plan for a long time, you might not have been made fully aware that the price goes up each spring. Whether you’re due an increase in pounds and pence or a percentage rise, make sure you know in advance what you’ll be paying.

EE’s mid-contract price increases for March 2025

EE is increasing its prices for pay monthly customers on 31 March 2025, with the exception of its EE Basics social tariff.

Like other major networks, EE is changing the way it makes price increases in line with Ofcom’s rules. So its price increases for newer customers are now set out in pounds and pence.

If your contract started after 10 April 2024, your increase will be a set amount rather than a percentage of your previous charge. EE’s increases are different depending on whether you have a handset plan or a sim-only deal.

Handset plans: £4 added to your monthly fee

added to your monthly fee SIM only plans: £1.50 added to your monthly fee

For customers on older contracts, the old percentage system applies.

If your contract started before 10 April 2024, your monthly payment will increase by the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rate for the previous December, plus 3.9%. The CPI rate for December 2024 is published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) in January 2025.

Mid-contract price increases explained

Mobile networks, along with broadband and pay TV providers, increase their pay monthly charges to offset inflation and cover their business costs.

Before the rule changes in January 2025, these increases were based on independent measurements of inflation like the CPI and the Retail Price Index (RPI). Both of these are percentage rates that reflect the real-terms value of UK currency. The ONS maintains them and updates the official figures regularly.

Typical pay monthly price increases use the RPI or CPI rate, plus an extra 3.9%. This extra amount is meant to help networks cover high costs from energy prices and infrastructure upgrades.

EE says the annual price increase allows it to invest in providing customers with the best value service, covering cost increases, and maintaining its networks.

Are there any providers who don’t increase prices mid-contract?

Yes, but they are in the minority. Sky Mobile, Lyca and GiffGaff all have price freeze promises in place for 2025. Tesco Mobile offers its Clubcard customers a range of deals with no mid-contract price hikes.