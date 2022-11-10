6. Make a note of your apps

The Move to iOS app isn’t faultless. It won’t move apps from your old Android phone. So, be sure to make a note of all the apps you have.

However, big names such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram are easy to find in Apple’s App Store. Once the transfer is complete, this will be visible on your new iPhone’s home screen.

Download these and enter your details. All your old messages, images, and status updates will appear immediately.

7. Browse the Settings app... Or make an appointment at an Apple Store

Move to iOS is very handy and helps get you up and running and up to speed smoothly.

But it doesn’t teach you everything you need about the iPhone. So make sure you open the Settings app on the home screen and rummage around to see what’s what.

If you're still struggling to get used to your iPhone, Apple runs dedicated personal set-up services in its stores. These should help you with any lingering problems from the switch.

You can make an appointment by going to your local outlet, or you can do it online.

The staff there will also show you how iOS works in tutorial sessions so you can get the most out of your new smartphone.

Is it worth switching from Android to iPhone?

Over half of UK smartphone users have an iPhone. Therefore, if you're looking to switch from Android, you'll be in good company! You'll also benefit from Apple-exclusive apps and features, such as FaceTime.

On top of this, you'll likely find an iPhone even more intuitive and easy to use than any other smartphone. There are also extremely well-made handsets which can last for years. If anything goes wrong with your device, you can simply pop into the Apple Store for advice and assistance.

Unfortunately, iPhones have a premium price tag that matches their top-quality products. The latest iPhone 18 Pro is priced between £1,199 and £1,299 for the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

You can also browse previous iPhone models, many of which have comparable features and specs but with a smaller price tag, such as the iPhone 16, iPhone 15, iPhone 14 and even the iPhone 13.

Take a look at our best iPhone deals and see which of the latest handsets suits your needs and your budget.

Need help choosing the best iPhone for you? Read our guide on which iPhone you should buy.