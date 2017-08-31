Tesco Mobile international roaming FAQ

Tesco Mobile customers can now use their monthly allowances of data, calls and texts for no extra charge in a number of European destinations.

What destinations are included in Tesco Mobile's free roaming scheme?

If you're on Tesco Mobile, you can roam free in any of the following countries:

Austria

Azores

Belgium

Bulgaria

Canary Islands

Croatia

Republic of Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

French Guyana

Germany

Gibraltar

Greece

Guadeloupe

Guernsey

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Isle of Man

Jersey

Italy

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Madeira

Malta

Martinique

Mayotte

Monaco

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Reunion

Romania

San Marino

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

St. Martin

St. Barts

Sweden

Switzerland

Vatican City

How do I set up free roaming with Tesco Mobile?

The great news is, you don't have to. From 15th June 2017, all Tesco Mobile customers will automatically get free roaming in all of the countries listed above without having to do anything.