Tesco Mobile international roaming FAQ

Last updated: 31 August 2017
Tesco Mobile customers can now use their monthly allowances of data, calls and texts for no extra charge in a number of European destinations.

What destinations are included in Tesco Mobile's free roaming scheme?

If you're on Tesco Mobile, you can roam free in any of the following countries:

  • Austria
  • Azores
  • Belgium
  • Bulgaria
  • Canary Islands
  • Croatia
  • Republic of Cyprus
  • Czech Republic
  • Denmark
  • Estonia
  • Finland
  • France
  • French Guyana
  • Germany
  • Gibraltar
  • Greece
  • Guadeloupe
  • Guernsey
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • Ireland
  • Isle of Man
  • Jersey
  • Italy
  • Latvia
  • Liechtenstein
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Madeira
  • Malta
  • Martinique
  • Mayotte
  • Monaco
  • Netherlands
  • Norway
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Reunion
  • Romania
  • San Marino
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • Spain
  • St. Martin
  • St. Barts
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Vatican City

How do I set up free roaming with Tesco Mobile?

The great news is, you don't have to. From 15th June 2017, all Tesco Mobile customers will automatically get free roaming in all of the countries listed above without having to do anything.

