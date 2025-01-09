If your mobile is on a pay monthly contract with Vodafone, you might have noticed your monthly fees going up during your contract period. This can come as a surprise - many customers expect the monthly cost they agreed to at the start of the contract to stay the same.
Mid-contract price hikes were introduced to help mobile companies manage their costs during periods of economic instability. But it’s not always obvious to customers why their monthly bill has gone up. Increases are usually written into the contract. But this is often in percentages linked to inflation rates rather than clear monetary amounts.
Ofcom received over 800 complaints about price rises between January and October 2023, almost double the amount in the same period in 2021. To give customers clarity, it has set rules to make sure price increases are given ahead of time in pounds and pence rather than percentages. The Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) also has new rules about advertising mobile contracts. Price increases need to be clearly communicated when networks advertise plans to new customers.
For the time being though, Vodafone customers on older contracts will still see their prices go up by percentage rates. The changes only apply to new plans.
Vodafone’s mid-contract price increases for April 2025
Vodafone has confirmed that it will raise its prices for pay monthly customers again in April 2025. The increase you’ll see on your mobile bill depends on when you joined or upgraded with Vodafone.
- If your plan started on or before 2 July 2024:
Your monthly cost will increase by £1.80 on 1 April every year. If you have a Basics plan, the increase will be £1.
- For plans purchased between 9 December 2020 and 1 July 2024:
The monthly cost will increase by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate from January every year, plus 3.9%. The increase happens every April.
- If your plan started before 9 December 2020:
The monthly cost will increase by the March Retail Price Index (RPI) rate every year, and will change in April.
For full details of the price increases, take a look at Vodafone’s price increases page.
Mid-contract price increases explained
Annual price increases, also known as RPI increases or CPI increases, are standard practice across the telecoms industry, including mobile, broadband and pay TV providers. Companies make these increases in March or April each year, which means they fall mid-contract for many customers.
The price hikes help companies offset the effects of inflation, which reduces the real-world value of currency. They also help pay for the costs of doing business, including energy costs and maintenance of network infrastructure.
Until Ofcom’s rule change, it was the norm to set the increases based on either the RPI (Retail Price Index) or CPI (Consumer Price Index). These are both official measures of inflation published by the Office of National Statistics. Networks take the RPI or CPI rate and then add on a percentage, usually 3.9%, to cover increases to their business costs.
From January 2025, all mid-contract increases will be given in pounds and pence. Customers on older contracts may still have percentage-based increases to their mobile bills.
Are there any providers who freeze prices throughout your contract?
Yes, some mobile companies offer deals that fix the monthly charge for the length of the contract. Tesco Mobile and GiffGaff are two examples of mobile networks with price-freeze tariffs.
Which networks are increasing their monthly prices in 2025?
|EE
|Yes, except for customers in financially vulnerable circumstances. Monthly rates for mobile will go up by £1.50 for new and upgrading customers.
|GiffGaff
|No mid-contract price rises on 18-month contracts taken out before the end of 2025
|Lyca Mobile
|No - Lyca has promised not to raise prices until at least 2026.
|O2
|Yes, either by £1.80 for new contracts or based on RPI + 3.9% for older ones. Check your contract for details.
|Sky Mobile
|No mid-contract price rises
|Tesco Mobile
|Yes, except for Clubcard Price deals. Increases for other plans depend on your monthly price and when you started your contract.
|Three
|Yes - the price increase depends on when you started your contract and what your data allowance is.
|Vodafone
|Yes - the amount depends on when you took the contract out. Contracts started from 2 July 2024 will pay an extra £1.80 per month from April.
Should I cancel my contract?
Whether or not it's a good idea to leave your contract depends on whether you would have to pay an early termination charge. Early exit fees are based on the remaining payments due during your contract. They reduce as you get closer to the end of the minimum term.
Vodafone calls this an early termination fee or leaving fee. See how Vodafone calculates your fee.
Can I cancel without paying a fee?
Whether you can cancel without a penalty depends on your contract. If you’re at the end of your minimum contract period, you’re free to leave.
If you’re still within the minimum term, it’s possible to leave if you’re negatively affected by a change you weren’t told about upfront. Ofcom rules say a customer should have a month’s advance notice of any contract terms change, which could lead them to suffer ‘material detriment’. They should also be given the option to leave their contract early.
However, many mobile contracts do have mid-contract price hikes written into them, so check your contract carefully. If you’re not sure whether you’re entitled to leave, it’s worth getting in touch with Vodafone to discuss your options.
How to get in touch with Vodafone
You can contact Vodafone by phone by calling:
- 191 from your Vodafone mobile (when in the UK)
- 0333 304 0191 from a landline or other mobile
- 0044 7836 191 191 from your Vodafone mobile when abroad (free from a Vodafone mobile)
Unable to pay your bill or worried about meeting the costs of your mobile plan? Vodafone offers support for customers who are struggling to pay.
Ofcom’s 2025 rules on mid-contract price hikes
From 17 January 2025, inflation-linked or percentage-based price rises to mobile phone monthly charges are banned in the UK.
Regulator Ofcom ruled that any mid-contract price increases need to be set out ‘clearly and comprehensively’ in pounds and pence at the point of sale. Customers must also be told when the price increases will happen.
Ofcom says that the new rules, which also apply to telecoms and pay TV, will give customers more clarity and certainty about the price they pay. It will help people choose the best deals for their needs.
There are also new rules from the ASA on how companies communicate price rises to new customers. They say information in adverts about in-contract price rises should be equally as prominent as the initial monthly price. These rules also come into force on 17 January 2025.
