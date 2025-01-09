If your mobile is on a pay monthly contract with Vodafone, you might have noticed your monthly fees going up during your contract period. This can come as a surprise - many customers expect the monthly cost they agreed to at the start of the contract to stay the same.

Mid-contract price hikes were introduced to help mobile companies manage their costs during periods of economic instability. But it’s not always obvious to customers why their monthly bill has gone up. Increases are usually written into the contract. But this is often in percentages linked to inflation rates rather than clear monetary amounts.

Ofcom received over 800 complaints about price rises between January and October 2023, almost double the amount in the same period in 2021. To give customers clarity, it has set rules to make sure price increases are given ahead of time in pounds and pence rather than percentages. The Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) also has new rules about advertising mobile contracts. Price increases need to be clearly communicated when networks advertise plans to new customers.

For the time being though, Vodafone customers on older contracts will still see their prices go up by percentage rates. The changes only apply to new plans.

Vodafone’s mid-contract price increases for April 2025

Vodafone has confirmed that it will raise its prices for pay monthly customers again in April 2025. The increase you’ll see on your mobile bill depends on when you joined or upgraded with Vodafone.

If your plan started on or before 2 July 2024:

Your monthly cost will increase by £1.80 on 1 April every year. If you have a Basics plan, the increase will be £1.

For plans purchased between 9 December 2020 and 1 July 2024:

The monthly cost will increase by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate from January every year, plus 3.9%. The increase happens every April.

If your plan started before 9 December 2020:

The monthly cost will increase by the March Retail Price Index (RPI) rate every year, and will change in April.

For full details of the price increases, take a look at Vodafone’s price increases page.