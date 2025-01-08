If you have a pay monthly contract with Sky Mobile, you might be wondering if your prices will go up this spring.

Sky Mobile is one of the few providers that says it will not increase monthly charges during the entirety of your contract. So you can be confident that the rate you agreed to when you signed up for your plan is the one you will pay throughout.

Sky Mobile’s minimum contract term is 12 months, so if you opt for this provider, you will have a year of fixed-price payments guaranteed.

Are other mobile networks increasing their prices?

Sky’s policy is not the norm - it’s one of only a handful of mobile providers that aren’t increasing their monthly charges this spring. Many other telecoms companies, including broadband and pay TV providers, will be raising prices in March or April, meaning mid-contract price rises for many customers.

These annual price increases are made by mobile companies as a way to offset the effects of inflation and rising costs of doing business. They are known as CPI price rises or RPI price rises.

If you’re considering leaving Sky Mobile for another provider, it’s worth checking their policy on mid-contract price rises before you decide. Fortunately, new rulings from the ASA and Ofcom mean that any price increases should be prominent in adverts. Increases should also be given in pounds and pence at the time you take your contract out.