If you have a pay monthly contract with Sky Mobile, you might be wondering if your prices will go up this spring.
Sky Mobile is one of the few providers that says it will not increase monthly charges during the entirety of your contract. So you can be confident that the rate you agreed to when you signed up for your plan is the one you will pay throughout.
Sky Mobile’s minimum contract term is 12 months, so if you opt for this provider, you will have a year of fixed-price payments guaranteed.
Are other mobile networks increasing their prices?
Sky’s policy is not the norm - it’s one of only a handful of mobile providers that aren’t increasing their monthly charges this spring. Many other telecoms companies, including broadband and pay TV providers, will be raising prices in March or April, meaning mid-contract price rises for many customers.
These annual price increases are made by mobile companies as a way to offset the effects of inflation and rising costs of doing business. They are known as CPI price rises or RPI price rises.
If you’re considering leaving Sky Mobile for another provider, it’s worth checking their policy on mid-contract price rises before you decide. Fortunately, new rulings from the ASA and Ofcom mean that any price increases should be prominent in adverts. Increases should also be given in pounds and pence at the time you take your contract out.
Compare Sky Mobile SIM only deals
Browse our best Sky Mobile SIM only deals
Which networks are increasing their monthly prices in 2025?
|EE
|Yes, except for customers in financially vulnerable circumstances. Monthly rates for mobile will go up by £1.50 for new and upgrading customers.
|GiffGaff
|No mid-contract price rises on 18-month contracts taken out before the end of 2025
|Lyca Mobile
|No - Lyca has promised not to raise prices until at least 2026.
|O2
|Yes, either by £1.80 for new contracts or based on RPI + 3.9% for older ones. Check your contract for details.
|Sky Mobile
|No mid-contract price rises
|Tesco Mobile
|Yes, except for Clubcard Price deals. Increases for other plans depend on your monthly price and when you started your contract.
|Three
|Yes - the price increase depends on when you started your contract and what your data allowance is.
|Vodafone
|Yes - the amount depends on when you took the contract out. Contracts started from 2 July 2024 will pay an extra £1.80 per month from April.
Sky Mobile contract phone deals
Compare our best Sky Mobile contract phone deals
What can I do if my Sky Mobile pay monthly price increases unexpectedly?
Sky Mobile promises to keep monthly prices fixed during the length of your contract. However, it’s worth knowing what rights you have if the price does unexpectedly go up.
Looking more closely at the Sky Mobile terms and conditions, it’s clear that if the monthly charge does change, you have the right to exit your contract without paying an early termination charge. You should also be warned in advance before any changes are made. Sky Mobile states:
Prices may increase and services may vary, including during your minimum term. If we increase your monthly subscription price you may cancel your subscription without early termination charge. Other prices and services may also vary. We will let you know about any material changes before we make them.
Why has my Sky Mobile monthly price gone up?
Your contract with Sky Mobile should protect you against mid-contract price rises or give you the opportunity to exit before you have to pay more.
However, there are some other scenarios where your price might go up during the contract. For example:
- You made calls or used data outside your allowance
Your inclusive texts, minutes and data with Sky Mobile should cover the UK, Channel Islands and Isle of Man phone numbers starting with 01, 02, 03 and 07, with some exceptions. Data plans also include the Republic of Ireland. Check your contract to see what your specific plan includes.
- You were on a promotional deal that discounted your rate, but the deal ended
Some of Sky Mobile’s discount offers stop if you change (Mix) your plan while inside the contract.
- Your phone automatically used data and downloads while you were roaming internationally
You can avoid this by switching off Data Roaming in your device settings.
How can I contact Sky Mobile?
Sky Mobile’s online help guides are the first port of call for customer queries. You can find them on the Sky website. https://www.sky.com/help/home
You can also call Sky on 03337592969. Opening times will vary by department.
If you’re having trouble paying your bill, have a look at Sky’s information on support with financial difficulty.
Ofcom’s 2025 rules on mid-contract price hikes
From 17 January 2025, inflation-linked or percentage-based price rises to mobile phone monthly charges are banned in the UK.
Regulator Ofcom ruled that any mid-contract price increases need to be set out ‘clearly and comprehensively’ in pounds and pence at the point of sale. Customers must also be told when the price increases will happen.
Ofcom says that the new rules, which also apply to telecoms and pay TV, will give customers more clarity and certainty about the price they pay. It will help people choose the best deals for their needs.
There are also new rules from the ASA on how companies communicate price rises to new customers. They say information in adverts about in-contract price rises should be equally as prominent as the initial monthly price. These rules also come into force on 17 January 2025.
Browse our range of SIM only deals
Browse and compare our range of competitive SIM only deals