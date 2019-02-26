Why should I buy an Honor phone?

Honor is making quite a splash in the smartphone market. Owned by tech giants Huawei, Honor is becoming an increasingly popular brand in its own right, known for delivering superb handsets that won’t break the bank.

Like its parent brand, Huawei, Honor is known for fitting its phones with phenomenal cameras for the price. Often you’ll find a dual-lens setup twinned with intuitive artificial intelligence that helps you get the best possible shot without any effort.

Honor doesn’t skimp on its processors either. Honor phones are speedy and have plenty of storage to ensure you can make the most of your phone. And there’s always a big enough battery to help you survive a whole day of heavy use on a single charge.

Usually branded to attract younger users, you can be sure these phones are designed to withstand heavy usage, often optimised for gaming. And the sharp screens are perfect for streaming movies.

Best of all, Honor phones are very reasonably priced. You can Honor’s best phone for under £500 and some of its more budget devices cost less than £200.