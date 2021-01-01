What is Uswitch?

Uswitch is an online and telephone comparison and switching service that helps you to compare prices on a range of products and services

We can help you save money on gas and electricity, heating cover, home phone, communications, insurance and personal finance products. Our aim is to help you take advantage of the best prices and services on offer from suppliers.

Uswitch only operates online, over the phone and at community events - we don't do door to door sales. If someone has visited your home claiming to be from Uswitch, please let us know at customerservices@uswitch.com.

All the benefits of Uswitch.com's helpful, comprehensive and convenient service are available for business customers too with UswitchforBusiness.com, which helps companies compare prices and switch on a range of business services including gas, electricity and insurance.

How does Uswitch make money?

Uswitch has commercial agreements in place with some suppliers across all our services. We charge suppliers a fee when we switch customers to them, which means we can provide consumers with a free service. Our commercial relationships help us make the switching process as simple as possible for our customers and in some cases allow us to negotiate exclusive deals that are not available directly from the supplier.

Uswitch tries to include as many suppliers and products on the market in our comparisons as possible. However there are circumstances where a supplier or a product cannot be included in our search - for example, we may not be able to show a supplier's products because we do not have an agreement with them or because they do not wish to be included in our comparison.

Can I trust Uswitch?

Yes - while we might receive a small commission fee when you sign up to a service or purchase a product through our site, we only care that you switch to the right deal or product for you.

We're also very proud of our "Excellent" rating on TrustPilot. These ratings are determined by real customers and, as of May 2021, Uswitch's score is 4.8 out of 5.

Can I trust your information to be accurate and comprehensive?

Energy and heating cover

The data we use to calculate your results for these services is provided directly by suppliers. We monitor all suppliers continually and update our site regularly to ensure our results are comprehensive and accurate.

Uswitch is also accredited by Ofgem under its Confidence Code, which requires comparison sites to provide their services in an easy, reliable and reassuring way. Read more about our accreditation.

Credit cards, loans, and current accounts

The data we use to calculate your results for our personal finance services is provided directly to us by suppliers or their agents. We immediately update any product and rate changes to ensure our results are accurate. We strive to cover the whole market but only compare products from suppliers we have a relationship with.

Mortgages, home phone, broadband, digital TV, mobile broadband, mobile phones

For these products, we receive data from third party providers, which continually monitor the market and update Uswitch daily with any changes or new deals to ensure our results are comprehensive and accurate.

Car insurance, home insurance, health insurance, life insurance

We get our the data for our car insurance directly from the wide range of insurance providers we work with. All our other insurance product data is provided by third parties, who monitor the market continually to ensure that you receive up-to-date quotes.

Why do people use Uswitch?

People use Uswitch because we help you find the best product or tariff for your needs. Switching suppliers saves our customers hundreds of pounds on their bills and is easy to do. For example, Between 1 July 2020 and 31 December 2020, at least 10% of people who switched energy supplier for both gas & electricity with Uswitch saved £366 or more.

We're always here to help

Each service has a comprehensive help section to answer any questions you have about switching or applying for a product. If you would prefer to have a helping hand, our customer service team are here to help, both before and after you switch.

Our team are just a phone call or email away:

Phone: 0800 404 7908 (freephone number)

Email: customerservices@uswitch.com