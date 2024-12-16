Background

Jonathon is a freelance writer, editor, and voice actor based in London. His projects include training AI models, creating ad copy for video games, and writing blog posts for tech companies.

Jonathon is a Nintendo kid at heart, but you can also find him playing strategy games on his PC or attempting to organise board game nights with his friends. He's also up to date on all things Marvel, and he’s one half of the Incomplete Geeks podcast.