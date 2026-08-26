While we wait for Apple's official announcement, rumours circulating in the tech world suggest we might not see the standard iPhone 18 format in the September 2026 line-up.

Since the iPhone 17 was such a huge success, experts think that Apple would prefer to save all the hype in September for its biggest and best phones, the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the long-awaited launch of the foldable iPhone Ultra.

If this is true, we might have to wait until Spring 2027 to get our hands on the new iPhone 18.