iPhone 18 deals
Looking for the latest iPhone 18 deals? You’re in the right place. Apple hasn’t officially announced the 18 yet, but as soon as pre-orders go live, this page will bring together all the best pay-monthly deals from the UK’s biggest networks, making it easy to find the best deal on Apple’s latest smartphone.
iPhone 18: everything we know so far
While we wait for Apple's official announcement, rumours circulating in the tech world suggest we might not see the standard iPhone 18 format in the September 2026 line-up.
Since the iPhone 17 was such a huge success, experts think that Apple would prefer to save all the hype in September for its biggest and best phones, the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the long-awaited launch of the foldable iPhone Ultra.
If this is true, we might have to wait until Spring 2027 to get our hands on the new iPhone 18.
iPhone 18 rumoured specifications
- Design: We don't expect any major design changes, keeping the same 6.3" display
- Chip: A20 (vs the A20 Pro in the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max) is likely so that AI features can run on all iPhone models efficiently,
- RAM: Mixed reports — 9GB - 12GB (Jeff Pu). If capped at 9GB, two Apple Intelligence features won't be supported: customizable Siri voice (expressivity/pace) and improved on-device speech-to-text — both need 12GB+.
- Front camera: 24MP across the lineup, up from 18MP.
- Design: Possibly a smaller Dynamic Island to match the Pro models' rumoured redesign.
- Price: Likely price increase of around £100-£300.