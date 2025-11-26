Your cookie preferences

Utrack

Our latest Black Friday iPhone and Samsung deals

See our pick of the best iPhone and Samsung handset deals available on Uswitch this Black Friday.
Written by Max Beckett, Broadband expert
Updated on
Black Friday 2025 is here, and there are some great-value contract deals on offer for the most popular (and most recent) flagship mobile phones.

If you're in the market for a new handset, Black Friday is the perfect time to find one. Here's our selection of mobile deals for the top iPhone and Samsung handsets.

Black Friday 2025 iPhone deals

iPhone 17

This Black Friday, you can enjoy the new iPhone 17 with a huge 50GB of data for just £36.99 a month with iD Mobile, if you buy through retailer Mobiles.co.uk.

What's more is that unlike many other deals at this monthly price, the upfront price you pay for this deal is just £19.99. Plus, signing up with iD Mobile means you get three months' free access to both Apple Music and Apple Arcade.

Black Friday
iPhone 17

Uses Three Mobile's Network

50 GBof 5G data

24 month contract

£36.99 a month£19.00 upfront costuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50Price details

£948.76 total cost

  • Free roaming up to 30GB
  • 3 months Free Apple Music and Arcade
  • Data rollover

iPhone 16

iD Mobile is offering a very similar package for the recent iPhone 16 (128GB) too, but for £7 per month cheaper at just £29.99.

While it's not the very latest model, the iPhone 16 (also available through Mobiles.co.uk) still has years of potential use ahead of it, and it operates at a very similar level to this year's model. So if you want a great experience for slightly less money, you can't go wrong with this model either.

Black Friday
iPhone 16

Uses Three Mobile's Network

50 GBof 5G data

24 month contract

£29.99 a month£19.00 upfront costuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50Price details

£780.76 total cost

  • Free roaming up to 30GB
  • 3 months Free Apple Music and Arcade
  • Data rollover

View more iPhone deals available on Uswitch during this BF period.

iPhone 17

Uses Three Mobile's Network

500 GBof 5G data

24 month contract

£29.99 a month£159.00 upfront costuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50Price details

£920.76 total cost

  • 3 months Free Apple Music and Arcade
  • Free roaming up to 30GB
  • Data rollover

Compare iPhone deals

Check out all of our latest iPhone deals on offer from range of mobile networks.

iPhone deals

Save with a Uswitch refurbished handset

Get an extra £30 off this Black Friday when you use code USWITCHBF at checkout. First 500 customers. T&Cs apply.*

Refurbished phone deals

Apple isn't the only global smartphone brand to launch Black Friday deals on its latest handsets.

Samsung has launched Black Friday deals on both its flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra and its lighter, more streamlined S25 Edge.

Samsung Galaxy deals 2025

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

O2 is offering an insane 600GB of mobile data each month for just £30 a month if you purchase Samsung's most advanced phone, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, this Black Friday.

The handset is available to order directly through Samsung, with this particular deal also requiring £129 upfront. However, you can also get £100 off any smartphone trade-in with this offer, so this should help to reduce the overall upfront fee.

Black Friday
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Uses O2's Network

600 GBof 5G data

24 month contract

£30.00 a month£129.00 upfront costuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £2.50Price details

£919.00 total cost

  • £100 Off Any Smartphone Trade-In

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

The latest addition to the Samsung Galaxy lineup took the world by storm at the start of this year. And you can now enjoy this slimline version with O2 for just £26 a month this Black Friday with a huge 300GB of monthly data.

This offer comes with an upfront cost of £109 to secure the phone, but once again with £100 off any smartphone trade-in, there may not eventually be a huge immediate cost to pay.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Uses O2's Network

300 GBof 5G data

24 month contract

£26.00 a month£109.00 upfront costuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £2.50Price details

£803.00 total cost

  • £100 Off Any Smartphone Trade-In

Compare mobile contracts deals

Browse our best contract deals for the latest handsets, including the latest Apple iPhone 17.

Our best mobile phone deals

*Get £30 off any refurbished mobile device on Uswitch.com using the discount code USWITCHBF. The code must be entered manually at checkout and is valid only for the first 500 redemptions for a maximum discount value of £30 per device. The code can only be used once per email address. Discount applies to the device only and not the entire order value.

Uswitch will not be liable for the discount code not working due to any technical failures of its website or otherwise, whether any such failure is within the control of Uswitch or not.