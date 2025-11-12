Your cookie preferences

Save big on our latest Black Friday 2025 SIM deals

Find our latest Black Friday SIM deals on Uswitch and see if you could keep your current handset and save £321* a year.
Max Beckett author headshot
Written by Max Beckett, Broadband expert
Updated on
Black Friday 2025 is here, and there are already a number of great early Black Friday SIM deals to choose from this November.

If you're still paying high monthly prices for a handset you've already paid off, you could save £321* a year by keeping your phone and moving to a cheap SIM only plan.

Here's our pick of the latest and greatest offers available during the 2025 Black Friday period.

Uswitch exclusive Black Friday SIM deals

Lebara

In a Uswitch-exclusive offer, Lebara is putting a huge discount on its 50GB monthly rolling SIM plan for the first four months.

Enjoy free roaming abroad and no mid-contract price rises in this Uswitch Plus-exclusive deal. Requires email signup.

Black Friday
Exclusive
Sponsored

Lebara Mobile SIM Deal

Uses Vodafone's Network

Vodafone logo

50 GBof 5G data

£2.39 a monthfor 4 months, then £7.95Price details

1 month contract

  • No Credit Check
  • Free roaming up to 30GB
  • No Annual Price Rise

More SIM deals on Uswitch this Black Friday

SMARTY

The virtual mobile network is offering a 50GB SIM only contract for just £8 per month during Black Friday.

Even better, it's for a rolling monthly contract, so you can avoid mid-contract price rises and move to a different deal whenever it suits you.

Sponsored

SMARTY SIM Deal

Uses Three Mobile's Network

Three Mobile logo

50 GBof 5G data

£8.00 a month

1 month contract

  • No Credit Check
  • No Annual Price Rise

O2

This Black Friday, O2 is competing heavily with the smaller brands by offering a 40GB SIM deal for just £8 a month.

While it has slightly less data compared to other networks here, the benefits available through O2 are top notch.

Black Friday
Sponsored

O2 SIM Deal

Uses O2's Network

O2 logo

40 GBof 5G data

£8.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £2.50Price details

12 month contract

  • No 2025 price rise
  • O2 Priority Tickets

Talkmobile

An incredibly great value deal when it comes to mobile data allowance, Talkmobile is offering a huge 80GB for just £8.95 during Black Friday.

As is the case with many smaller networks too, it's also on a monthly rolling basis. So you won't have to deal with any mid-contract price rises.

Sponsored

Talkmobile SIM Deal

Uses Vodafone's Network

Vodafone logo

80 GBof 5G data

£8.95 a month

1 month contract

  • No Annual Price Rise

*Switching from an ending 24-month handset contract to a SIM only contract (and keeping your existing handset) could save you £321 (£321.67) per year, or £26.81 per month. See more here: Uswitch savings