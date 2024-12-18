What is an AI smartphone?
Although Artificial Intelligence has been around for over 60 years, it has recently become a real buzzword—especially with the launch of platforms such as ChatGPT. But what is an AI smartphone?
Put simply, an AI smartphone is a phone that uses artificial intelligence in some of its features. This can incorporate machine learning and large language models, with AI onboard, outsourced to the cloud, or a mix of both. It’s a broad definition, but it needs to be – with AI infiltrating almost every aspect of our digital lives, from writing emails to putting together presentations and taking photos. It won’t be long before every half-decent phone uses AI in some form. We’ll soon wonder how we ever did without it.
How do smartphones use AI?
Writing
Artificial intelligence can help you compose all sorts of texts, from emails and summaries to full reports, presentations and white papers. It can also help you edit text – just tell it to add more dynamic words to your CV, and the job’s yours, we imagine.
Photo editing
This is a really big one. While basic photo editing functions have been simple to do on phones for a while now, the really serious stuff has required specialist software, years of expertise and a powerful computer. Not anymore. The barrier to entry just got lowered.
Image generation
To really see what AI can do, try generating images. Just give it a description of what you want to see, and it will put it into visuals. AI-compatible iPhones can even create cartoonish characters (called Genmoji) using photos of people.
Discovering the world
Point your phone at your surroundings, and it can throw up all sorts of information about landmarks, local customs, local geography and history and more. Iterations of this have been possible since Google launched Google Goggles back in 2010 (the precursor to Google Lens), but AI supercharges it.
Illustrating
Dash off a rough sketch, and AI can fine-tune it into a professional-level illustration. You don’t even have to draw anything – AI can take text in a note and create an illustration based on the context to help add a visual element to your thinking. No talent? No problem.
Prioritise and focus
AI can bring urgent emails to the top of your inbox and create summaries for you to read without even opening the message. It can also suggest quick replies and analyse questions within messages to ensure that you have answered every query asked of you. And it can quieten all notifications, except urgent ones, to help you concentrate on the task at hand.
Smarter assistants
Virtual assistants like Google Assistant and Siri are much more natural-sounding and helpful with AI. They can also understand context from one request to the next, so you don’t have to keep repeating obvious details.
Search with gestures
Circle to Search is a neat feature that lets you Google anything you draw a circle around. On compatible phones, you can do this with your finger or a stylus.
Is there a difference between the use of AI and generative AI in smartphones?
There is. Standard AI relies on specific rules to solve problems, while generative AI is used for creating new content. For example, standard AI can summarise text and answer queries by quickly analysing lots of source content, whereas generative AI is concerned with more creative tasks – these include improving photos by meshing together the best elements of lots of different shots of the same scene, replying in a suitable tone depending on the request, and customising the gaming experience to your abilities with adaptive learning curves and dynamic storytelling.
The top 10 AI smartphones in 2025
1 - Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
Apple Intelligence launched in December 2024, but because of its hardware requirements, it’s only available on more recent – and more powerful – iPhones. These are: the iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is the best of the bunch.
Its extra-large 6.9-inch screen will make the visual AI elements like Image Playground and Image Wand look even more impressive – it’s a bigger canvas for your ideas and for Apple’s AI smarts to flex its muscles. The iPhone 16 Pro Max’s camera is also the most advanced that Apple has ever made, its A18 Pro chip will make AI magic happen faster than ever, and with six hours more video playback than the iPhone 16 Pro, it will go the distance, too.
2 - Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specifications
- Display: 6.8-inch QHD OLED (3120x1440; 120Hz)
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB
- Rear cameras: 200MP main, 50MP ultrawide, 12MP telephoto (3x optical zoom), 10MP periscope telephoto (5x optical zoom)
- Front camera: 12MP
- Battery: 5,000mAh
- Operating System: Android
Like Apple, Samsung has a bunch of more recent phones that support AI, and again, they’re towards the higher end of Samsung’s offerings. They don’t come much more high end than the Galaxy S24 Ultra – it’s top dog in the S24 family, and as such, the best positioned for Samsung’s Galaxy AI features.
The 6.8-inch screen gives plenty of room for Samsung’s Circle to Search feature (which searches for anything you draw a circle around), and this is made even more natural thanks to the inclusion of the S Pen stylus. It also has a lightning-fast processor, which helps when using AI to translate text or speech in real time. Again the big screen will prove invaluable when using AI to remove elements from photos, as the large size and high resolution really let you see what you are doing in great detail.
For more information, check out our full Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review.
3 - Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL specifications
- Display: 6.8-inch OLED (2992x1344; 120Hz)
- Chipset: Google Tensor G4
- RAM: 16GB
- Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB
- Rear cameras: 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide with Macro Focus, 48MP telephoto (5x optical zoom)
- Front camera: 42MP
- Battery: 5,060mAh
- Operating System: Android
Announced back in December 2023, Google’s Gemini is one of the leading lights of the AI revolution, and Google’s latest Pixel phones were designed from the ground up to integrate Gemini into every aspect possible. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is the biggest and best in Google’s latest range – how better to showcase what Gemini can do?
Gemini Live is the big draw. This is Google’s AI assistant that replies to you in real time – it’s like having a chat with an extremely knowledgeable friend. Ask it anything, and chances are, it’ll know the answer. It syncs across your Google apps like Gmail and Google Calendar, giving it even more powers, like a supercharged personal assistant. And because it’s powered by Google’s Tensor G4 processor, it’s able to conjure its answers quick as a flash.
For more information read our Google Pixel 9 series: everything you need to know.
4 - Apple iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro specifications
- Design: 6.3-inch display, dedicated Camera Control button
- Cameras: 48MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide camera, 12MP telephoto and 12 MP selfie camera
- AI features: Generative AI in several Apple apps, including photos and camera
- Processor: A18 Pro chip
- Colours: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, Desert Titanium
- Battery: Larger batter than the 15 Pro
- Software: iOS 18
- Memory: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Apart from a slightly shorter battery life, just about the only difference between this and the iPhone 16 Pro Max is the screen size – the iPhone 16 Pro has a 6.3-inch screen compared to the Pro Max’s 6.9-incher. That means the 16 Pro has the same Apple Intelligence features, and because it has the same A18 Pro processor, the AI works just as quickly as on the range-topping iPhone 16 Pro Max.
Compose messages! Edit photos! Create your own emoji based on photos of you and your friends! Summarise reports! Make your doodles look like professional-grade illustrations! All this and more in a package that’s more pocketable (and cheaper) than the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Job done.
Check out our full iPhone 16 Pro review to learn more.
5 - Samsung Galaxy S24+
Samsung Galaxy S24+ specifications
- Display: 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X
- Screen refresh rate: 120Hz
- Peak brightness: 2600 nits
- Processor: Exynos 2400
- RAM: 12GB
- Internal storage: 256GB, 512GB
- Battery: 4900MAh
- Cameras: Main camera 50 MP, Second camera 10 MP, Third camera 12 MP (ultra-wide), Front camera 12 MP
- Back: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
- Frame: Aluminium
- Colours: Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Sandstone Orange, Jade Green
Samsung has sold more than 2 billion Galaxy handsets in its lifetime, so it must be doing something right. Take one look at the Galaxy S24+, and you can see why: it’s bigger than the standard S24, but because it has the same display resolution as the slightly larger S24 Ultra, the screen will actually look a little sharper than the pricier model’s.
Galaxy AI is present and correct, with the same skills as its stablemates, including Circle to Search, Live Translate, Note Assist and Photo Assist. It also has more RAM than the standard S24, helping the AI magic come off all the quicker.
6 - Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold specifications
- Dimensions: Unfolded: 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.1 mm
- Folded: 155.2 x 77.1 x 10.5 mm
- Weight: 257g
- Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus 2) (folded), plastic front (unfolded), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), aluminium frame
- Display: Foldable LTPO OLED, 120Hz, 2700 nits (peak brightness)
- Size: 8.0 inches
- Resolution: 2076 x 2152 pixels
- Cover display: OLED, 120Hz, HDR, 6.3 inches, 1080 x 2424 pixels
- Processor: Google Tensor G4 (4 nm)
- Memory: 256GB 16GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM
- Main Camera: Triple set-up 48 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 10.8 MP, f/3.1, 112mm (telephoto), 10.5 MP, f/2.2, 127˚ (ultrawide)
- Selfie camera: Single 10 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide)
- Cover camera: 10 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide)
- Battery Type: 4650 mAh, non-removable
- Colours: Obsidian, Porcelain
Cynics might have written off foldable phones as a gimmick in the early days, but with Samsung and Google backing them – as well as possibly Apple, with a foldable model reportedly in the works – those critics are now eating their words.
The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is one of the best yet. Google’s Gemini is onboard to act as one of the most natural AI voice assistants in existence, and thanks to its folding form factor, it’s one of the most versatile handsets in existence. When folded, it has a great 6.3-inch screen, but open it up and behold – a huge, bright and sharp 8-inch canvas on which truly showcases its AI talents.
7 - Apple iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro specifications
- A17 Pro chip with six-core GPU
- 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display
- Up to 1TB storage
- 48MP main camera, 12MP Telephoto, 12MP Ultra Wide, 12MP front-facing
- 3x optical zoom, 15x digital zoom
- 'Up to 20 hours' streaming video, 'up to 75 hours' playing audio
- USB-C 3 charging and data transfer
- Titanium colours: Black, White, Blue, Natural
It’s not just the latest iPhones that feature Apple Intelligence. Both the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max now have it too, and because they came out in 2023, their prices have dropped a little since launch. Which makes them a great choice if you want an AI-powered iPhone without paying top dollar.
Being slightly smaller and lacking the full camera zoom power of the 15 Pro Max, the 15 Pro is the cheaper of the two (Apple no longer sells either model, but plenty of other retailers do). With Apple Intelligence in your pocket, you can overhaul pretty much every task your phone can do, with minimum input – and minimum effort – from you. Sounds like a great deal to us.
8 - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 specifications
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
- Main Display: 7.6 inches
- Cover Display: 6.3 inches
- RAM/Storage: 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB options
- Cameras: 12MP ultrawide, 50MP wide angle, 10MP 3x telephoto, 10MP cover screen, 4MP under main display
- Battery: 4,400mAh
Another foldable, another massive screen in a package that’s small enough to fit in your pocket. Open up the Galaxy Z Fold6, and the large 7.6-inch screen is perfect for displaying Interpreter in Dual Screen mode – you’ll never get lost in a foreign land again. The extra-large screen is also perfect for using Circle to Search, as you’ll have more room for circling with your fingertip or S Pen stylus. It also lets you see your Circle to Search results in a side-by-side view without closing the window. Proof that foldables are practical as well as eye-catching.
9 - Google Pixel 9
Google Pixel 9 specifications
- Display: 6.3-inch OLED (2424x1080; 120Hz)
- Chipset: Google Tensor G4
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: 128GB/256GB
- Rear cameras: 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide with Macro Focus (2x optical zoom)
- Front camera: 10.5MP
- Battery: 4,700mAh
- Operating System: Android
It might be the most affordable phone in the Pixel 9 range, but the standard model still has plenty going for it. For starters, it has all the same AI skills as its more expensive siblings. They include the Pixel Camera, which has a bunch of features like Photo Unblur, which uses AI to sharpen up smeary and fuzzy photos in seconds, and Best Take, which combines lots of similar photos into one in which everyone is smiling and doesn’t have their eyes shut. Worth the entry price alone.
Google’s Gemini AI assistant is also present and correct and ready to help with whatever you throw at it, while the 12GB of RAM ensures it runs as smoothly as you would hope.
10- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 specifications
- Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED (2640x1080; 120Hz)
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: 256GB
- Rear cameras: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide
- Front camera: 10MP
- Battery: 4,000mAh
- Operating System: Android
Phones might be getting bigger, but foldables have a unique selling point – they fold down small enough to slip in a pocket yet fold out to tablet-like proportions. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 takes the form of an old-school flip phone – the early 2000s called, they want their phone back – but open it up, and you’ve got a 6.7-inch monster display to play with. And you want AI? This thing was made for AI.
Quick Reply Suggestions lets you pick an answer from a selection of auto-generated ones, so you don’t have to spend time typing. The Interpreter feature can translate conversations in real time, effectively making you fluent in the language instantaneously, while Transcript Assist will jot down entire conversations for interviews or lecture notes that you might have missed.
The camera has AI features too, like Auto Zoom to detect subjects and backgrounds and automatically zoom in or out for the best angles. Add Circle to Search, and you’ve got a real arsenal in flip phone’s clothing.
For more information read our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6: everything you need to know comparison guide.
