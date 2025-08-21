Apple usually holds its iPhone keynote in early to mid-September. This year, the iPhone 17 series is likely to debut on Tuesday, 9 September 2025, with pre-orders around 12 September and shipping by 19 September.

The lineup: Four models, no plus

Apple is rumoured to introduce four models this year:

The new “Air” model is expected to be exceptionally slim (possibly as thin as 5.5 mm) and will slot between the standard and Pro versions, both in size and price.