Apple iPhone 17 rumours: What to expect from Apple’s flagship launch
Launch timeline & event
Apple usually holds its iPhone keynote in early to mid-September. This year, the iPhone 17 series is likely to debut on Tuesday, 9 September 2025, with pre-orders around 12 September and shipping by 19 September.
The lineup: Four models, no plus
Apple is rumoured to introduce four models this year:
- iPhone 17
- iPhone 17 Air (a new ultra-thin variant replacing the “Plus”)
- iPhone 17 Pro
- iPhone 17 Pro Max
The new “Air” model is expected to be exceptionally slim (possibly as thin as 5.5 mm) and will slot between the standard and Pro versions, both in size and price.
Summary table (rumoured highlights)
|Model
|Display & design
|Chip & RAM
|Camera & highlights
|Battery & charging
|Approx. starting price
|iPhone 17
|6.3 inch 120Hz, slim bezels
|A19 (non-Pro)
|Dual cameras 24MP front
|Standard battery, 35W wired
|£849
|iPhone 17 Air
|5.5 mm thin, 6.6 display
|A19 (5 GPU cores?)
|Single 48MP lens
|Slim battery Qi 2.2 wireless
|£899
|iPhone 17 Pro
|Aluminium/glass, updated bump
|A19 + 12GB RAM
|Triple 48MP lenses dual video
|Larger battery, faster charging
|£1049
|iPhone 17 Pro Max
|Largest 6.9 inch display
|A19 + 12GB RAM
|Triple 48MP, 8K video
|5000 mAh battery
|£1249
Display & connectivity: ProMotion & Wi-Fi 7
- For the first time, expect 120Hz displays across the entire lineup. It is rumoured that LTPO OLED panels will enable this. Always-on display could still be a Pro-exclusive perk.
- Connectivity upgrades could include Apple-designed Wi-Fi 7 chips and, in the Air model, potentially the company’s own 5G modem (sub-6 GHz only).
- A redesigned antenna configuration wrapping around the camera bump may optimise signal issues by minimising interference.
Cameras & imaging: Mega-megapixels and dual capture
The iPhone 17 lineup is expected to ship with iOS 26, which Apple unveiled at WWDC on June 9, 2025 and expects to roll out in mid-September.
This update includes upgrades for the Phone and Messages apps, making staying in touch easier while reducing distractions like spam calls. iOS 26 also packs fresh updates for CarPlay, Apple Music, Maps, and Wallet and debuts Apple Games, a new all-in-one hub where you can find and play all your games in one place.