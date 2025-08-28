Your cookie preferences

We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.

Select cookie preferences

Skip to main content
Utrack

Popular Search Terms

iPhone 17 release date confirmed for September 9

The iPhone 17 will officially be launched in September, but there are still plenty of rumours about what to expect. Here's everything you need to know, including information about new models and price hikes.
Archie Burkinshaw author headshot
Written by Archie Burkinshaw, Content Editor
Updated on
Share

iPhone 17 release date confirmed

Apple has officially announced its September event, titled Awe Dropping, at which it will unveil its newest line of flagship tech. This will include the iPhone 17 range and several other high-profile products.

After the line-up is officially announced on Tuesday, we expect pre-orders to become available on Friday, 12 September. Devices should then ship the following week on 19 September.

The iPhone 17 line-up

Apple is rumoured to introduce four models this year:

The new “Air” model is expected to be exceptionally slim (possibly as thin as 5.5 mm) and will slot between the standard and Pro versions, both in size and price.

Summary table (rumoured highlights)

Model Display & designChip & RAMCamera & highlightsBattery & charging Approx. starting price
iPhone 176.3 inch 120Hz, slim bezelsA19 (non-Pro)Dual cameras 24MP frontStandard battery, 35W wired £849
iPhone 17 Air5.5 mm thin, 6.6 displayA19 (5 GPU cores?)Single 48MP lensSlim battery Qi 2.2 wireless £899
iPhone 17 ProAluminium/glass, updated bumpA19 + 12GB RAMTriple 48MP lenses dual video Larger battery, faster charging £1049
iPhone 17 Pro MaxLargest 6.9 inch displayA19 + 12GB RAMTriple 48MP, 8K video5000 mAh battery £1249

Better screens and better Wi-Fi on the iPhone 17

For the first time, we're expecting a 120Hz refresh rate on displays across the entire lineup. It's rumoured that LTPO OLED panels will enable this, but always-on display could still be a Pro-exclusive perk.

Connectivity upgrades could include Apple-designed Wi-Fi 7 chips and, in the Air model, potentially the company’s own 5G modem (sub-6 GHz only).

A redesigned antenna configuration wrapping around the camera bump may optimise signal issues by minimising interference.

Cameras & imaging: Mega-megapixels and dual capture

Rumours suggest a long-awaited upgrade to front-facing cameras, giving you 24 MP sensors across the board.

The Pro Max could debut with three 48 MP rear cameras, including periscope-style telephoto and 8K video support.

All Pro models may also support dual video recording (front and rear at once) and variable mechanical aperture for enhanced creative control.

New processor chips, cooling, AI, and battery life

The iPhone 17 Pro lineup is expected to be released with the new A19 Pro chip paired with at least 12GB RAM and vapour-chamber cooling.

The base and Air models may house non-Pro variants of A19, though some rumours suggest the Air might have one less GPU core than the Pro.

Battery enhancements could include the largest iPhone battery ever in the Pro Max (5,000 mAh) and easier-to-replace adhesive batteries across the series.

Faster charging

Expect up to 35W wired charging and 25W wireless (Qi 2.2), with rumours of reverse wireless charging for accessories.

Price increases

A £50 price increase is likely due to higher part costs and tariffs.

The iPhone 17 Air may start around £899, slightly above the base model but lower than the Pro.

The Pro may start at £1,049, with the Pro Max expected to be near £1,249.

iOS 26

The iPhone 17 lineup is expected to ship with iOS 26, which Apple unveiled at WWDC on June 9, 2025 and expects to roll out in mid-September.

This update includes upgrades for the Phone and Messages apps, making staying in touch easier while reducing distractions like spam calls. iOS 26 also packs fresh updates for CarPlay, Apple Music, Maps, and Wallet and debuts Apple Games, a new all-in-one hub where you can find and play all your games in one place.