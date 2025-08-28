Apple has officially announced its September event, titled Awe Dropping, at which it will unveil its newest line of flagship tech. This will include the iPhone 17 range and several other high-profile products.

After the line-up is officially announced on Tuesday, we expect pre-orders to become available on Friday, 12 September. Devices should then ship the following week on 19 September.

The iPhone 17 line-up

Apple is rumoured to introduce four models this year:

The new “Air” model is expected to be exceptionally slim (possibly as thin as 5.5 mm) and will slot between the standard and Pro versions, both in size and price.