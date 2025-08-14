Apple usually holds its iPhone keynote in early to mid-September. Reports suggest the iPhone 17 series may debut on Tuesday, 9 September 2025, with pre-orders around 12 September and shipping by 19 September.

The lineup: Four models, no plus

Apple is rumoured to introduce four models this year:

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Air (a new ultra-thin variant replacing the “Plus”)

iPhone 17 Pro

The new “Air” model is expected to be exceptionally slim (possibly as thin as 5.5 mm) and will slot between the standard and Pro versions, both in size and price.