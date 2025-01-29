If you thought smartphones were nothing new, think again. Foldables aren’t actually all that new—the original Samsung Galaxy Z Fold launched in 2019—but recent developments have made the best foldable phones much better and more user-friendly for more people.
Foldables come in two types. Traditional foldables fold open like a book, while flip phones fold open horizontally like the flip phones that were all the rage around the start of the 21st century. Both types have two screens – one on the outside and one on the inside. The external screen is always smaller than the internal one, and on new flip phones, both screens are smaller than book-style foldable. On the latter, the internal screen can be around 7 inches, making it the equivalent of a small tablet.
So why buy a foldable phone? They are undeniably cool, but they’re also more versatile than standard smartphones. The best folding phones let you perform a multitude of tasks without opening the phone, and then when you do open them, you have even more screen space at your disposal. Some foldable phones work with styluses too, bringing them even closer to a tablet experience, and many have artificial intelligence onboard.
Let’s see which are the best foldable phones you can buy.
1. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold – pros and cons
Pros
Great screen
Seamless AI
Long battery life
Cons
Could be faster
Not the best camera
A foldable design and artificial intelligence (AI) smarts are two of the most cutting-edge technologies in mobile right now. Combine them, and you get the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
Google’s Gemini is one of the most natural-sounding implementations of AI you’ll find right now – just talk to it, and it’ll respond, whether it’s advising you on how to change a plug, fetching some trivia, or just shooting the breeze. It also has one of the best screens around. Folded, it’s a perfectly pocketable 6.3-inch display that’s as bright and sharp as you could like. But open it up, and there’s a glorious 8-inch canvas to play with.
On the negative side, Google’s processor isn’t the fastest around (in this handset, anyway), and the camera improvements are minimal compared to the previous generation. But its battery life is very good given the size of the screens it has to power, and with pure Android onboard, it really is one of the slickest operators around.
2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 pros and cons
Pros
A healthy selection of features
Excellent performance
Impressive AI
Cons
Pricey
Underwhelming battery life
When folded, the Z Fold 6 could be mistaken for a device in Samsung’s Galaxy S24 range, which is quite a compliment. In fact, it only weighs 7g more than the S24 Ultra, which is remarkable given all the technology it offers.
On the outside is a 6.3-inch screen that’s the perfect size for single-handed use. With a 2376 x 968-pixel resolution, it’s sharp for displaying high-resolution images, while its adaptive refresh rates from 1Hz to 120Hz will conserve energy when showing static images and eliminate blurring with fast and frantic videos.
Open it up, and the real fun begins. The 7.6-inch screen is about the size of a small tablet, and it’s incredibly bright, which makes it easy to see even in direct sunlight. This being a Samsung phone, the colours are rich and vibrant, with plenty of pop. The crease is less visible than on previous foldables too – it might sound like a small thing, but it really helps make the experience that bit more seamless.
The Z Fold 6 is compatible with Samsung’s S Pen stylus (though it’s sold separately), and the big screen is perfect for jotting down notes, doodling pictures or using the S Pen as a replacement for your finger while web browsing. It also comes packed with Samsung’s Galaxy AI features, some of which (like circle to search) can use the S Pen.
The Z Fold 6 has plenty to offer for camera fans, but sadly, it doesn’t have the same range-topping specs as the S24 Ultra (no 200-megapixel sensor or 5x optical zoom). What it does have is a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide and 10-megapixel telephoto with 3x optical zoom. Photos burst with detail while the colours jump from the screen. Given the handset's price, it’s just a shame you don’t get higher photographic specs.
Samsung’s Galaxy AI is one of the most comprehensive artificial intelligence helpers you’ll find right now, encompassing photo editing, predictive text, text summaries, searching, drawing, health and translation. And the big internal screen helps with pretty much all of them – there’s more room for drawing and editing photos, for example, while the Interpreter feature can display translated text on both the internal and external screens simultaneously, making it easier to hold conversations in multiple languages. You can also see your Circle to Search results in a side-by-side view without closing the window. Whoever said foldable phones were just a gimmick?
3 - OnePlus Open
OnePlus Open specifications
- Display: 7.8-inch AMOLED (2268x2440; 120Hz)
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- RAM: 16GB
- Storage: 512GB
- Rear cameras: 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 64MP telephoto
- Front camera: 32MP
- Battery: 4,805mAh
- Operating System: Android
OnePlus Open - Pros and cons
Pros
Huge screens
Great design
Best cameras of any foldable phone
Cons
Bulky
Could use more features
The OnePlus Open is so elegant when folded closed, it could be mistaken for a standard phone. But it’s definitely a foldable – the huge 7.8-inch internal screen proves it. Both that and the 6.3-inch front screen have a peak brightness of 2800 nits, which is among the highest of any phone currently available, and makes for a stellar viewing experience, even in broad daylight.
Both screens also have peak refresh rates of 120Hz, meaning they should be able to handle the most frantic of sports, games or action scenes without any blurring. The build quality is second to none, with a mix of matte and gloss materials that add to the luxury feel.
But there’s a lot more to this foldable than aesthetics. Its cameras are some of the best of any foldable, producing snaps with bags of detail and spot-on colours. The cameras are made in collaboration with photography specialist Hasselblad, and it shows. There are also some neat tricks that take advantage of the foldable form factor, like simultaneously viewing live images on the left of the interior display while framing shots with the right side or using the front screen so that your subjects can see themselves while you shoot using the internal screen.
The downside is that all this camera tech necessitates is a large bump on the rear of the phone, which makes it a bit bulky. But it’s worth the tradeoff.
Like the others here, it’s an Android phone, but it runs OnePlus’ Oxygen OS on top. This has some neat modes specific to OnePlus, like Smart Rotate, which orients the screen so it corresponds to how you’re using the phone. And Flex Mode splits the internal screen in half so you can use two apps side by side in split screen. There are also other extras like a dark mode and Game Mode, which silences notifications while optimising performance so you can game at speed, uninterrupted.
These might sound like small touches, but they add up to something bigger than the sum of their parts. It all makes for a better thought-out experience that really makes the most of the extra screen space.
The Open has a large battery for a foldable, too. Thanks to its 67W fast charging, it can charge from zero to full in 40 minutes or to 50% in 15 minutes. This is a must if you’re in a hurry to step out the door.
4 - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 specifications
- Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED (2640x1080; 120Hz)
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: 256GB
- Rear cameras: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide
- Front camera: 10MP
- Battery: 4,000mAh
- Operating System: Android
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 - Pros and cons
Pros
Powerful
Sturdy design
Useful AI features
Cons
Susceptible to the elements
Poor battery life
Mediocre cameras
A flip phone might seem a bit early noughties, but the Z Flip 6 is a thoroughly modern mobile. Being a Samsung phone, it’s packed with the brand’s Galaxy AI artificial intelligence smarts, giving it skills like Circle to Search and the ability to translate live speech in real-time. Those weren’t around when skinny jeans were all the rage.
The flip form factor isn’t just for those on a retro kick. It means the phone folds down incredibly small, making it easy to slip into a small pocket or bag. In a world where smartphones are increasingly resembling small TVs, that’s a real selling point.
There are some downsides to be aware of. Because of its compact size, there’s not as much space for camera tech, which means the Z Flip 6’s snappers are a bit underwhelming. The same goes for the battery-less space, which means less capacity and a shorter runtime. But if you can live with that, you’ll find lots to enjoy about the Z Flip 6.
It feels reassuringly solid like you can flip it open and shut it as many times as you like without risking it breaking. It comes in a range of natty colours too, and it’s got power to burn – it’s just as powerful as its much larger sibling, the Galaxy Z Fold 6. And it comes with a guaranteed seven years of Android updates, meaning it’s futureproofed for the foreseeable. Maybe skinny jeans will be back in fashion by then.
5. Nubia Flip 5G
Nubia Flip 5G - Pros and cons
Pros
Affordable
Charges quickly
Split-screen apps
Cons
No ultrawide camera
Lacks software updates
Old processor
If you thought all foldable phones were expensive, think again. Admittedly, most of them are, but we are starting to see more affordable options, like the Nubia Flip 5G, enter the market. At well under £500, it’s approaching half the price of some Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 capacities.
Now, it’s worth pointing out that there are some compromises. There’s no ultrawide camera, for one thing, so you can say goodbye to panoramic snaps. The processor is the older Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, while most flagship Androids run the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. And you don’t get seven years of guaranteed software updates, as you do with Google and Samsung’s latest phones. But for the money, you still get a lot of phone.
The build quality is impressive for such a cheap phone, and the crease on the internal screen is very subtle, so it doesn’t interfere with how you use it. The external screen is on the small side, and the circular shape might not be to everyone’s taste, but it is bright and clear and gets the job done.
The older processor isn’t as efficient as more recent chips in terms of power management, which means the battery tends to drop a bit quicker. But it is fast to charge—you’ll get a 50% charge in just 18 minutes, which is impressive.
Thanks to Nubia’s software, you can split the internal screen between two apps, and notifications come through on the external screen. But it doesn’t offer as much functionality when closed as some pricier rivals.
Still, for the money, this is a very capable flip phone that handles the basics well.
6. Motorola Razr 2024
Motorola Razr 2024 specifications
- Display: 3.6-inch AMOLED (1056x1066; 90Hz); 6.9-inch internal screen
- Chipset: Mediatek Dimensity 7300X
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 256GB
- Rear cameras: 50MP wide, 13MP ultrawide
- Front camera: 32MP
- Battery: 4200mAh
- Operating system: Android
Motorola Razr 2024 - Pros and cons
Pros
Natty design
Great battery life
Nippy in use
Cons
Only three years of software updates
Poor low-light camera
Motorola might not be the mobile giant it once was, but it can still deliver the goods when it comes to handsets. The Razr 2024 is a reinvention of the classic Razr – which, for many, was the definitive flip phone of the early noughties. But rather than trading on pure nostalgia, Motorola has created a foldable with real impact.
For starters, it’s more affordable than many flip phones. The two-tone finish is very eye-catching, especially given the different colour options available. It’s lightweight, and its contoured edges and vegan leather casing make it very tactile and nice to hold. It opens and closes with a satisfying snap—you can’t underestimate what a difference such build quality makes when you use the phone every day.
Because of their size, flip phones have smaller external screens than book-style foldables. While the Razr 2024’s outside screen is a relatively small 3.6 inches, it’s much bigger than the 1.5-incher on its predecessor, the Razr 2023. This makes it much more useful – you can type on it easier, frame selfies with it, and run apps without having to open the phone.
At 6.9 inches, the internal screen is equivalent to a small tablet, and it’s bright and clear enough to do movies justice.
The cameras are decent, though not as powerful as you will find on a foldable phone (the extra space means more space for camera workings). AI is onboard to improve your snaps. There’s also a Razr Plus 2024, which has a larger external screen, better processor and more advanced cameras, though it replaces the ultrawide snapper with a depth camera.
The Razr 2024 runs Android and comes with Google’s Gemini AI assistant to answer your queries and generally lend a hand. You can load Gemini from the external screen ,too, which is a nice touch. But while some apps can run in split screen mode, it doesn’t apply to all. And you only get three years of major Android updates (with four years of security updates) – that’s under half the seven years promised by some phones.
FAQs
Should I get a foldable phone?
It depends on how you use your phone and what you want from it. The big advantage of foldables is that they offer dual screens – a smaller external one for quick use and at-a-glance notifications and a much bigger internal one for more dedicated use (social media, emails, photo editing, web browsing, etc). At first, they were a very niche part of the market, and there still aren’t that many around. But as technology advances and the prices come down, they are becoming more capable and a more practical proposition.
What are the pros and cons of foldable phones?
Pro: Two screens. Foldable phones have two screens – a smaller one on the outside of the device and a much bigger one inside. That makes them more versatile – you can perform basic and quick tasks without opening the phone, then open it up and basically have a small tablet at your disposal.
Pro: Cutting edge. There’s an undeniable cool factor to foldables, especially if none of your friends has ever seen one before. Show them one and watch them be amazed.
Pro: Multitasking. Two screens allow you to perform two tasks at once—read restaurant reviews online while messaging a group chat with suggestions of where to have dinner, for example, or watch a YouTube video while browsing social media.
Con: Expensive. There’s no getting around it, most foldable phones are expensive. It’s fair enough, really – you’re getting two screens and a new folding form factor complete with a hinge, so it’s inevitable that they are more expensive than ‘standard’ smartphones. However, some flip phones are surprisingly affordable.
Con: Less choice. Foldables are an emerging type of phone, and as such, only a few manufacturers make them. Apple is the big holdout for now, though rumours of a folding iPhone have been around for years. At the moment, your choices are limited to Samsung, Google, Motorola, Nubia, and OnePlus. Hopefully, more phone makers will get on board soon.
Con: Less hardwearing. Because of their folding/flipping mechanism, foldable phones are more susceptible to damage from water and dust than standard smartphones. If you are going to be using your phone in harsh environments, check its IP rating before you buy.
Do foldable phones break easily?
No! Some early models did tend to break a little easily, but that has since been rectified—there haven’t been reports of foldable snapping for years now. Manufacturers are more used to making foldables now, so the designs are much stronger and built to withstand years of use.
Do foldable phones have a visible crease?
Again, manufacturers have improved drastically in this area in recent years. The first foldable had an obvious crease where the screen folded, but they have become much less conspicuous. On some models, the seam is barely noticeable during general use. Obviously, if you look for it, you’ll find it, but most creases are now so subtle that you can use the screen without any obvious drawbacks.