The OnePlus Open is so elegant when folded closed, it could be mistaken for a standard phone. But it’s definitely a foldable – the huge 7.8-inch internal screen proves it. Both that and the 6.3-inch front screen have a peak brightness of 2800 nits, which is among the highest of any phone currently available, and makes for a stellar viewing experience, even in broad daylight.

Both screens also have peak refresh rates of 120Hz, meaning they should be able to handle the most frantic of sports, games or action scenes without any blurring. The build quality is second to none, with a mix of matte and gloss materials that add to the luxury feel.

But there’s a lot more to this foldable than aesthetics. Its cameras are some of the best of any foldable, producing snaps with bags of detail and spot-on colours. The cameras are made in collaboration with photography specialist Hasselblad, and it shows. There are also some neat tricks that take advantage of the foldable form factor, like simultaneously viewing live images on the left of the interior display while framing shots with the right side or using the front screen so that your subjects can see themselves while you shoot using the internal screen.

The downside is that all this camera tech necessitates is a large bump on the rear of the phone, which makes it a bit bulky. But it’s worth the tradeoff.

Like the others here, it’s an Android phone, but it runs OnePlus’ Oxygen OS on top. This has some neat modes specific to OnePlus, like Smart Rotate, which orients the screen so it corresponds to how you’re using the phone. And Flex Mode splits the internal screen in half so you can use two apps side by side in split screen. There are also other extras like a dark mode and Game Mode, which silences notifications while optimising performance so you can game at speed, uninterrupted.

These might sound like small touches, but they add up to something bigger than the sum of their parts. It all makes for a better thought-out experience that really makes the most of the extra screen space.

The Open has a large battery for a foldable, too. Thanks to its 67W fast charging, it can charge from zero to full in 40 minutes or to 50% in 15 minutes. This is a must if you’re in a hurry to step out the door.