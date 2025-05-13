Samsung’s thinnest phone yet - the S25 Edge: everything you need to know

This innovative device is undoubtedly easy on the eye, with a sleek design that still packs in the top specs we have all come to expect from a Samsung phone. Read on to learn everything you need to know about Samsung’s latest release.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specifications
- Display: 6.7-inch dynamic X2 AMOLED
- Screen refresh rate: 120Hz
- Price: 256GB - £1,099 512GB - £1,199
- Weight: 163g
- Width: 5.8mm
- Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
- Ram:12GB
- Internal storage: 256GB, 512GB
- Battery: 3900 mAh
- Cameras: Main camera 200 MP, Second camera 12 MP, Front camera 12 MP
- Back: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Frame
- Colours: Titanium Silver, Titanium Icyblue and Titanium Jetblack
Ultra-thin design and flagship power, so what’s the catch?
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge stands out in the S25 lineup by combining high-end performance with an ultra-slim design. Priced at £1,099, it sits between the standard S25 and the top-tier Ultra model, offering 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM as standard.
While it shares the same Snapdragon 8 Elite processor found in the rest of the S25 range, ensuring top-notch performance, the Edge distinguishes itself with a sleeker titanium build, a brighter 6.7-inch display, and a 200MP main camera that outclasses the base and Plus models. However, the Edge does trim back on extras like the telephoto lens and larger battery found in the Ultra and Plus variants.
If you’re a bit more budget-conscious, the base S25 offers excellent value, matching the same processor and RAM at just £799, though with less storage and camera power. The S25+ finds a middle ground with a larger battery and more camera versatility, while the S25 Ultra remains the no-compromise option, offering a fuller camera array and a massive 6.9-inch screen.
If you’re after style, performance, and a powerful main camera over battery size, the Edge is the best option for you in the S25 lineup. It’s a streamlined alternative to the Ultra, which is still a premium handset without going all-in on price or bulk.
Are thin phones the future?
The Galaxy S25 Edge raises a key question for buyers: are you willing to trade battery life for a sleeker, lighter phone? Samsung seems to think there’s a market for users who found the Ultra too bulky but didn’t want to compromise on features by stepping down to the S25 or S25+. The Edge fills that gap — offering a slim 5.8mm body, premium materials like a titanium frame and Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, and many flagship-level features. However, its relatively small 3,900mAh battery and capped 25W wired charging make it the weakest performer in the S25 series when it comes to power endurance.
Despite the compromises, the S25 Edge does pack impressive capabilities. It carries over high-end features from the Ultra, like 4K 120fps video, AI-enhanced zoom up to 10x, and a Log shooting mode for video editing — all in a dual-camera setup led by a 200MP main sensor. There’s no telephoto lens, but Samsung claims its AI zoom helps bridge that gap. You’ll also get the full suite of Galaxy AI tools, seven years of software updates, and strong base specs like 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is aimed at users who want a full-screen, feature-rich experience without the bulk, even if that means carrying a charger just in case. And with Apple rumoured to be unveiling the even slimmer iPhone 17 Air, Samsung may soon have serious competition in the ultrathin flagship space.
