Your cookie preferences

We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.

Select cookie preferences

Skip to main content
Utrack

Popular Search Terms

Samsung’s thinnest phone yet - the S25 Edge: everything you need to know

Three months on from the initial release of its flagship S25 series, Samsung is back and better than ever with its thinnest phone release to date - the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.
Archie Burkinshaw author headshot
Written by Archie Burkinshaw, Content Editor
Updated on 12 May 2025
Share
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specificationsUltra-thin design and flagship power, so what’s the catch?Are thin phones the future?Is the S25 Edge not for you?

This innovative device is undoubtedly easy on the eye, with a sleek design that still packs in the top specs we have all come to expect from a Samsung phone. Read on to learn everything you need to know about Samsung’s latest release. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch dynamic X2 AMOLED
  • Screen refresh rate: 120Hz
  • Price: 256GB - £1,099 512GB - £1,199
  • Weight: 163g
  • Width: 5.8mm
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
  • Ram:12GB
  • Internal storage: 256GB, 512GB
  • Battery: 3900 mAh
  • Cameras: Main camera 200 MP, Second camera 12 MP, Front camera 12 MP
  • Back: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Frame
  • Colours: Titanium Silver, Titanium Icyblue and Titanium Jetblack

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge deals

Browse and compare deals for Samsung's latest handset the S25 Edge

Compare

Ultra-thin design and flagship power, so what’s the catch?

Samsung’s long-standing ambition to create an ultra-thin phone has finally materialised with the Galaxy S25 Edge — a device that somehow has an innovative design without sacrificing flagship-level features. At just 5.8mm thick and weighing 163 grams, the Edge is among the slimmest mainstream phones ever, easily undercutting the iPhone 16 in thickness and weight. What’s even more impressive is that Samsung managed to pack a 6.7-inch OLED display, a titanium frame, and powerful internals while keeping the device light and slim.

But the frame does come with trade-offs. The most obvious is the 3,900mAh battery — smaller than both the standard Galaxy S25 and most comparable flagship phones. Samsung claims software optimisations and the efficient Snapdragon 8 Elite chip will still deliver “all-day” battery life for most users, though heavy users may want to keep a charger nearby.

While other brands are beginning to adopt silicon-carbon battery tech for better energy density, Samsung stuck with conventional components, potentially limiting endurance. Still, the S25 Edge stands out as a bold design experiment that mostly succeeds — a premium phone that rethinks how slim a flagship can be, even if it occasionally compromises practicality for form.

Pre-order offer

Like other S25 phones during the pre-order period, Samsung offers the chance to double your storage for free. In this case, you can get 512GB storage for the price of the 256GB version, which is £1,099.

How does the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge compare to the rest of the S25 family?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge stands out in the S25 lineup by combining high-end performance with an ultra-slim design. Priced at £1,099, it sits between the standard S25 and the top-tier Ultra model, offering 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM as standard. 

While it shares the same Snapdragon 8 Elite processor found in the rest of the S25 range, ensuring top-notch performance, the Edge distinguishes itself with a sleeker titanium build, a brighter 6.7-inch display, and a 200MP main camera that outclasses the base and Plus models. However, the Edge does trim back on extras like the telephoto lens and larger battery found in the Ultra and Plus variants.

If you’re a bit more budget-conscious, the base S25 offers excellent value, matching the same processor and RAM at just £799, though with less storage and camera power. The S25+ finds a middle ground with a larger battery and more camera versatility, while the S25 Ultra remains the no-compromise option, offering a fuller camera array and a massive 6.9-inch screen. 

If you’re after style, performance, and a powerful main camera over battery size, the Edge is the best option for you in the S25 lineup. It’s a streamlined alternative to the Ultra, which is still a premium handset without going all-in on price or bulk.

Are thin phones the future?

The Galaxy S25 Edge raises a key question for buyers: are you willing to trade battery life for a sleeker, lighter phone? Samsung seems to think there’s a market for users who found the Ultra too bulky but didn’t want to compromise on features by stepping down to the S25 or S25+. The Edge fills that gap — offering a slim 5.8mm body, premium materials like a titanium frame and Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, and many flagship-level features. However, its relatively small 3,900mAh battery and capped 25W wired charging make it the weakest performer in the S25 series when it comes to power endurance.

Despite the compromises, the S25 Edge does pack impressive capabilities. It carries over high-end features from the Ultra, like 4K 120fps video, AI-enhanced zoom up to 10x, and a Log shooting mode for video editing — all in a dual-camera setup led by a 200MP main sensor. There’s no telephoto lens, but Samsung claims its AI zoom helps bridge that gap. You’ll also get the full suite of Galaxy AI tools, seven years of software updates, and strong base specs like 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is aimed at users who want a full-screen, feature-rich experience without the bulk, even if that means carrying a charger just in case. And with Apple rumoured to be unveiling the even slimmer iPhone 17 Air, Samsung may soon have serious competition in the ultrathin flagship space.

Samsung Galaxy deals

Browse and compare deals for Samsung handsets including the S25, S24 and S23 series

Compare

Is the S25 Edge not for you?

If the S25 Edge isn’t for you, and perhaps you want the powerhouse S25 Ultra or a device from the ever-reliable iPhone series, then make sure you browse and compare our mobile phone deals. 

On Uswitch, you can compare a host of deals for Apple, Samsung, Google, Sony and Honor from all your favourite providers such as O2, Three, Vodafone, Sky Mobile and more.

Mobile phone deals

Browse and compare deals for Samsung handsets including the S25, S24 and S23 series

Compare

Read more

Samsung Galaxy A Series: Everything you need to knowHere's everything you need to know about the complete Samsung Galaxy A series, including p ..
iPhone 16e v iPhone 16: what’s the difference between these two iPhones?Compare specs, features, and performance of the iPhone 16e and the iPhone 16 to find out w ..
Samsung Galaxy S25: Everything you need to knowHere's everything you need to know about the complete Samsung Galaxy S25 range, including ..