Samsung’s thinnest phone yet - the S25 Edge: everything you need to know

Samsung’s long-standing ambition to create an ultra-thin phone has finally materialised with the Galaxy S25 Edge — a device that somehow has an innovative design without sacrificing flagship-level features. At just 5.8mm thick and weighing 163 grams, the Edge is among the slimmest mainstream phones ever, easily undercutting the iPhone 16 in thickness and weight. What’s even more impressive is that Samsung managed to pack a 6.7-inch OLED display, a titanium frame, and powerful internals while keeping the device light and slim.

But the frame does come with trade-offs. The most obvious is the 3,900mAh battery — smaller than both the standard Galaxy S25 and most comparable flagship phones. Samsung claims software optimisations and the efficient Snapdragon 8 Elite chip will still deliver “all-day” battery life for most users, though heavy users may want to keep a charger nearby.

While other brands are beginning to adopt silicon-carbon battery tech for better energy density, Samsung stuck with conventional components, potentially limiting endurance. Still, the S25 Edge stands out as a bold design experiment that mostly succeeds — a premium phone that rethinks how slim a flagship can be, even if it occasionally compromises practicality for form.

Pre-order offer

Like other S25 phones during the pre-order period, Samsung offers the chance to double your storage for free. In this case, you can get 512GB storage for the price of the 256GB version, which is £1,099.

How does the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge compare to the rest of the S25 family?