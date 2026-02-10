The S Pen is one of the defining features of the Samsung Galaxy Ultra series. Having once been a staple of the much more appropriately named Galaxy Note, the S Pen has remained a fixture in Samsung's most premium handset since the Note series was retired in 2020.

There's no surprise this is the case. Since this pivot, Samsung has positioned the Ultra as the ultimate best-in-class smartphone, attempting to max out as many handset specs as possible each year.

But have we reached a turning point? How useful is the S Pen really for the majority of users, and with all the space it takes up, what is it preventing Samsung from improving its flagship device?

Here's what we think.

The S Pen is holding the Ultra back

There are a number of technical improvements Samsung could make to its top-end handset that the S Pen currently complicates.

Wireless charging and accessories

Other Android smartphones are starting to adopt a new magnet system on the back of the phone, similar to Apple's MagSafe. It's called the Qi2 Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) and is an easier-to-use design where any accessory easily 'snaps' into place on the back of the handset.

It's also a universal technology - it works with accessories built for MagSafe and vice versa. So it opens users up to a wider choice of accessories and wireless chargers.

Currently, the S Pen blocks Samsung from including this on the Ultra because such strong magnets would cause 'dead zones' on the screen where the S Pen sits inside. So for now, it has to rely on an older 'search around for the right spot' form factor. It still works well enough, but it's not up to the top standards that the Ultra claims for other features.

Samsung is rumoured to be boosting the wireless charging speed on its older charging standard to make up for this lack of functionality. The wireless chargers using the new MPP connection max out at 15W, whereas Samsung's version is potentially being increased to 25W.

So if you don't mind a less universally convenient form factor, you could actually enjoy faster wireless charging for now.