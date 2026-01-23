23 January 2026: Unpacked date "100% Confirmed" by insiders

Multiple high-profile leakers, including Ice Universe and Evan Blass, have aligned on a 25 February 2026 launch date. This marks a departure from Samsung’s recent trend of January launches. Reports suggest the delay is due to a "product lineup adjustment" and ensuring global stock levels for the new 2nm chipsets.

21 January 2026: Ultra colours and 60W charging leak

Leaked renders of SIM trays and marketing materials suggest the S26 Ultra will debut in six shades: Black, White, Silver Shadow, Sky Blue, Cobalt Violet, and Pink Gold. More importantly, certifications suggest the Ultra may finally break the 45W barrier, moving to 60W wired charging.

15 January 2026: The "Privacy Display" revealed

A major leak regarding One UI 8.5 (expected to debut on the S26) mentions a "Privacy Display" feature. Similar to a physical privacy screen protector, this software-driven solution would narrow viewing angles automatically when sensitive apps (like banking or health) are open, preventing "shoulder surfing" in public.

Rumour archive: How we got here