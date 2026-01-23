Samsung Galaxy S26 timeline: Every leak, rumour, and confirmation so far
With whispers of a delayed launch, new "Privacy Displays," and a major shift in charging speeds, keeping track of the noise is a full-time job. This timeline is your go-to hub for every major Samsung Galaxy S26 update, from early news to the final Unpacked reveal.
The Samsung Galaxy S26 launch roadmap
Based on current leaks and historical patterns.
|Milestone
|Predicted date
|Status
|Offical anoucement
|25 February 2026
|High confidence leak
|Pre-orders open
|26 February 2026
|Rumoured
|General release
|11 March 2026
|Rumoured
Latest Updates: January 2026
23 January 2026: Unpacked date "100% Confirmed" by insiders
Multiple high-profile leakers, including Ice Universe and Evan Blass, have aligned on a 25 February 2026 launch date. This marks a departure from Samsung’s recent trend of January launches. Reports suggest the delay is due to a "product lineup adjustment" and ensuring global stock levels for the new 2nm chipsets.
21 January 2026: Ultra colours and 60W charging leak
Leaked renders of SIM trays and marketing materials suggest the S26 Ultra will debut in six shades: Black, White, Silver Shadow, Sky Blue, Cobalt Violet, and Pink Gold. More importantly, certifications suggest the Ultra may finally break the 45W barrier, moving to 60W wired charging.
15 January 2026: The "Privacy Display" revealed
A major leak regarding One UI 8.5 (expected to debut on the S26) mentions a "Privacy Display" feature. Similar to a physical privacy screen protector, this software-driven solution would narrow viewing angles automatically when sensitive apps (like banking or health) are open, preventing "shoulder surfing" in public.
Rumour archive: How we got here
December 2025: The 2nm Power Play
Reports suggest that the Exynos 2600 will be Samsung’s first 2nm processor. While the US and China are expected to stick with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, European and Indian markets may see a massive efficiency boost from this new 2nm architecture.
October 2025: Design Shakeup
Early CAD renders surfaced showing a shift away from individual camera rings. Instead, the S26 and S26 Plus may adopt a unified "camera island" design, while the S26 Ultra is tipped to feature more rounded corners, moving away from the sharp, boxy aesthetic of previous generations.
August 2025: Battery Breakpoint
Initial rumours regarding "stacked battery" technology emerged. This tech, borrowed from electric vehicles, could allow the S26 Ultra to house a 5,500 mAh battery without increasing the handset's physical size.
Samsung Galaxy S26: What to expect
While we wait for Samsung to take the stage in San Francisco, here is the current "best guess" for the specs:
- Display
M14 OLED panels across the board (more efficient/brighter).
- Camera
200MP main sensor for the Ultra; potential upgrade to a 50MP Ultrawide for the base models.
- AI
Deep integration with Perplexity AI and a revamped "Bixby 2.0" powered by Large Language Models.
- RAM
Rumours suggest a jump to 16GB RAM as standard for the Ultra to handle on-device AI.
Uswitch Tip: Thinking of upgrading? Keep an eye on S25 price drops, which typically happen the moment the S26 is officially announced.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs S25 Ultra: The key differences
The "Ultra" remains the flagship to watch. While the S25 Ultra focused on a titanium frame and flatter edges, the S26 Ultra is rumoured to be a more significant "under the hood" overhaul.
|Feature
|Galaxy S25 Ultra (Current)
|Galaxy S26 Ultra (Predicted)
|Display
|6.9-inch AMOLED (2,600 nits)
|6.9-inch M14 OLED (3,000+ nits)
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8 Elite
|Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (2nm)
|RAM
|12GB
|16GB (Optimised for Galaxy AI)
|Main camera
|200MP (f/1.7)
|200MP (improved f/1.4 aperture)
|Telephoto
|10MP (3x) + 50MP (5x)
|12MP (3x) + 50MP (5x)
|Battery
|5,000mAh
|5,200mAh - 5,500mAh (Stacked Tech)
|Wired charging
|45W
|60W (Super Fast Charging 3.0)
|Wireless
|15W Qi
|25W Qi2 (Magnetic Alignment)
|Software
|One UI 8.0
|One UI 8.5 (Privacy Display features)
Three reasons to wait for the S26 Ultra:
Charging Speed
If the jump to 60W is confirmed, it finally fixes the long-standing complaint that Samsung charges too slowly compared to rivals.
Sleek design
Leaked CAD renders suggest the S26 Ultra will have rounded corners, making the massive screen much more comfortable to hold than the "stabby" corners of the S25.
Future proofing
With 16GB of RAM becoming the standard, the S26 will be significantly better equipped for the next five years of advanced AI updates.
Three reasons to buy the S25 Ultra now:
Price
As we approach the S26 launch, S25 Ultra contract deals are currently at an all-time low.
Solid software
The S25 uses the established Snapdragon 8 Elite, whereas the S26’s new 2nm architecture could potentially face first-generation "teething" issues.
Availability
The S26 is still weeks away from shelves—if you need a phone today, the S25 is still arguably the best Android on the market.
