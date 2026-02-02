What do the Samsung Galaxy S26 series renders reveal?

Here's the latest we've learned for each handset as of 2 February 2026.

S26 Ultra

The leaked designs show two of the handset's new colours: Cobalt Violet and Black.

These aren't the only colour options to choose from when the phone launches, as it's suspected there will be six colourways overall: two more 'simplistic' colours in 'White' and 'Silver Shadow', and two more unique looks in 'Sky Blue' and 'Pink Gold'.

The renders show a 6.9-inch frame with a QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display, indicating little has changed from last year's S25 Ultra in terms of the build.

S26 and S26+

There will be no visual differences between the Samsung Galaxy S26 and S26+, aside from screen size (6.3 inches for the S26 and 6.7 inches for the S26+). The remaining differences will be internal specs to ensure S26+ users can achieve the same performance on their larger phone.

Unlike the S26 Ultra, the renders obtained by Android Headlines have not yet revealed any of the official colour choices for these two handsets. Some rumours suggest the colourways will remain the same, but this is unlikely given the phones will be made of different materials.