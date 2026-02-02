Samsung Galaxy S26, S26+ and Ultra specs revealed in latest renders leak
New Samsung Galaxy S26 renders, revealed by Android Headlines, confirm some of the first specs of Samsung's upcoming flagship handset series due to be released on 25 February this year.
More information about the new S26 range is emerging almost every day, as Samsung battles to keep its highly popular handsets under wraps. But with these renders now available to view, there are a number of physical specs that we can confirm.
Read on to find out the latest we know about the S26 before its launch.
What do the Samsung Galaxy S26 series renders reveal?
Here's the latest we've learned for each handset as of 2 February 2026.
S26 Ultra
The leaked designs show two of the handset's new colours: Cobalt Violet and Black.
These aren't the only colour options to choose from when the phone launches, as it's suspected there will be six colourways overall: two more 'simplistic' colours in 'White' and 'Silver Shadow', and two more unique looks in 'Sky Blue' and 'Pink Gold'.
The renders show a 6.9-inch frame with a QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display, indicating little has changed from last year's S25 Ultra in terms of the build.
S26 and S26+
There will be no visual differences between the Samsung Galaxy S26 and S26+, aside from screen size (6.3 inches for the S26 and 6.7 inches for the S26+). The remaining differences will be internal specs to ensure S26+ users can achieve the same performance on their larger phone.
Unlike the S26 Ultra, the renders obtained by Android Headlines have not yet revealed any of the official colour choices for these two handsets. Some rumours suggest the colourways will remain the same, but this is unlikely given the phones will be made of different materials.
What else is confirmed?
There is now a considerable number of specs confirmed for the new Samsung Galaxy S range.
Most of the information we have on the new phones still focuses on the physical aspects, so elements like performance and internal features may have to wait until closer to the time. But here's a rundown of the key specifications we can expect so far.
|Spec
|Handset
|Detail
|Display
|S26 Ultra
|6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED
|S26+
|6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED
|S26
|6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED
|Cameras
|S26 Ultra
|Main: 200MP (50MP ultrawide | 10MP telephoto | 50MP periscope telephoto) Selfie: 12MP
|S26+ and S26
|50MP main | 12MP ultrawide | 10MP telephoto | 12MP selfie
|Battery
|S26 Ultra
|5000mAh
|S26+
|4,900mAh
|S26
|4,300mAh
|Processor
|S26 Ultra
|Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
|S26+ and S26
|Samsung Exynos 2600 (European markets)
|Storage
|S26 Ultra, S26+ and S26
|(Only 256GB confirmed for all devices, more to be announced)
