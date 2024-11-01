Your cookie preferences

Phone colour backPhone colour front

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE deals

Bestselling Samsung phones

List of Galaxy S24 FE deals

Sorted by: Uswitch Promoted

  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 128GB Graphite

    O2

    £32.00 a monthNo upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by inflation (RPI) plus 3.9%.

    £768.00 total cost

    300 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    via Affordable Mobiles

  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 128GB Graphite

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £27.99 a month£9.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by inflation (CPI) plus 3.9%.

    £680.76 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • Free roaming up to 30GB
    • Data rollover
    • Best Network for Data
    Available from 2 retailers

  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 128GB Graphite

    Vodafone

    £28.00 a monthNo upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.80.

    £672.00 total cost

    100 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    Available from 2 retailers

  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 128GB Graphite

    Three Mobile

    £31.00 a monthNo upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.50.

    £744.00 total cost

    100 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    via Affordable Mobiles

  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 128GB Graphite

    Vodafone

    £27.00 a month£9.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.80.

    £657.00 total cost

    100 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    Available from 2 retailers

  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 128GB Graphite

    Vodafone

    £29.00 a month£9.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.80.

    £705.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    Available from 2 retailers

  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 128GB Graphite

    Three Mobile

    £32.00 a monthNo upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.50.

    £768.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    Available from 2 retailers

  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 128GB Graphite

    Vodafone

    £31.00 a monthNo upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.80.

    £744.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    Available from 2 retailers

  9. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 128GB Graphite

    O2

    £31.00 a month£19.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by inflation (RPI) plus 3.9%.

    £763.00 total cost

    300 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    via Affordable Mobiles

  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 128GB Graphite

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £25.99 a month£9.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by inflation (CPI) plus 3.9%.

    £632.76 total cost

    500 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • Free roaming up to 30GB
    • Best Network for Data
    Available from 2 retailers
Can't find what you're looking for?

Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. If a deal is "promoted" on Uswitch's tables, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of us securing exclusivity on a great deal, or a commercial agreement to showcase what we believe to be market-leading value to consumers. Learn more about how our site works.

Please note: Mobile networks may increase monthly prices in line with the retail or consumer price index each year during the length of your contract. Please refer to individual network's terms and conditions before signing up.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Everything you need to know

If you’re on the lookout for a new smartphone but are put off by the high prices that come with the usual flagship devices, then the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is a great option to consider. 

Of course, it doesn’t come with all the bells and whistles of the S24, but it does have a flagship-tier camera system, seven years of software updates, and a bunch of Galaxy AI features. With a starting price of £649, the Galaxy S24 FE undercuts the entry versions of the iPhone 16 and the Galaxy S24 by at least £100, making it a great choice for those on a budget.

Key takeaways

Camera

Same main camera as the standard Samsung Galaxy S24

Price

  • 128GB is £649
  • 256GB is £699


Design

Thicker and heavier than the standard Galaxy S24

AI features

Get access to Samsung’s Advanced Intelligence, including photo editing, transcription and text-generating tools .

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE specifications

  • Dimensions: 162 x 77.3 x 8mm
  • Weight: 213g
  • Screen: 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X; 1,900 nit peak brightness
  • Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels (FHD+)
  • Refresh rate: 120Hz
  • Chipset: Samsung Exynos 2400e
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB / 256GB
  • Rear cameras: 50MP main camera, 8MP telephoto camera (3X zoom); 12MP ultra-wide camera
  • Front camera: 10MP
  • Battery: 4,700 mAh
  • Charging: 25W wired; 15W wireless; reverse wireless
  • Colours: Blue, Graphite, Gray (US only), Mint, Yellow (UK only)

Pros and cons of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Pros

  • Great battery life
  • Excellent performance for the price
  • Sharp display with vivid colours

Cons

  • AI features are not perfect to use
  • Heavier and thicker than the majority of smartphones
  • iPhone-like design is not for everyone

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE camera?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE offers excellent camera quality for the price and holds up well compared to the standard Galaxy S24. The biggest change is the 3x optical zoom camera, which uses an 8MP sensor instead of the 10MP found on the Galaxy S24. While this is a slight downgrade, the zoom quality remains sharp, and having optical zoom at this price is a significant advantage, particularly since competitors like the iPhone 16 and Google Pixel 9 don’t have 3x zoom capabilities.

The phone offers a range of fun camera modes, such as Dual Record, which captures video with both front and rear cameras simultaneously, and Food mode, which allows for detailed food photography.

The AI tools, like Photo Assist, allow you to resize, move, or remove objects in images, while Sketch to Image lets you add AI-generated elements to your photos. Overall, the Galaxy S24 FE provides strong camera capabilities and plenty of creative options without compromising too much compared to the flagship Galaxy S24.


How good is the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE software?

Samsung has pushed AI heavily with the Galaxy S24 FE, even using the slogan "Galaxy AI is here." However, while the phone includes several AI-powered tools, they aren’t fully integrated into the user experience and require some digging into settings to find. Be aware that some features like Browsing, Note, and Transcript Assist must be manually downloaded.

Photo Assist allows you to resize, move, or remove objects from your photos, similar to Google’s Magic Editor. It also includes Call Assist and Interpreter, which offer real-time translation, and Sketch to Image, which turns doodles into AI-generated images. The phone comes with Android 14 and is promised to receive seven years of updates.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE v Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: What’s the difference

As expected with an updated model, Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE has several key improvements over the Galaxy S23 FE, including a larger 6.7-inch screen, enhanced processing power, and a bigger 4700mAh battery.

Both models do feature AI-powered tools like Live Translate and transcription features, but as previously mentioned only the flagship S24 series has access to more advanced AI capabilities like Sketch to Image.

Although the S24 FE is a more powerful and feature-rich option than the S23 FE, it does come with a higher price tag (£649) to match, £50 more expensive than the S23 FE at launch.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE display?

Overall the display on the S24 FE stands up well for its price tag. The larger 6.7-inch display on the FE means slightly less pixel density, but it’s still more than adequate for everyday use. Whether browsing the web, generating images with Samsung AI, or streaming videos, the AMOLED display offers vibrant colours and impressive detail.

However, the FE’s brightness maxes out at 1,900 nits, noticeably lower than the 2,600 nits of the Galaxy S24. Still, for anyone upgrading from older models like the Galaxy Z Flip 4 (which peaks at 1,200 nits), the improvement is substantial.

The phone also offers plenty of customisation options for its display, like Dark Mode, Eye Comfort Shield, and Always On Display. You can even deactivate the Edge Panel to create a cleaner interface.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE battery?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE offers impressive battery life, especially for its price range. This is thanks to its 4,700 mAh battery, which is significantly larger than the 4,000 mAh battery in the standard Galaxy S24 and means you should have no problem lasting the day on one charge.

Charging is efficient, too, with the S24 FE supporting 25W fast charging, allowing a full recharge in under 90 minutes. It also features wireless charging and Wireless Power Sharing, which lets you charge other devices by placing them against the phone’s back.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE FAQs

What network providers offer S24 FE phone contract deals?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is available with many of the big providers, including Vodafone, Three Mobile, O2, iD Mobile, Talkmobile, Sky Mobile and Tesco Mobile


What does FE stand for?

FE stands for ‘Fan Edition’.


Is the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE waterproof?

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has the same water resistance as its more expensive S24 siblings, with an IP68 rating.


Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE support dual-SIM and eSIM?

The Galaxy S24 FE supports both dual SIM and eSIMs. You can use two physical SIM cards at once or one eSIM and one physical card at the same time.


Is the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE a flagship?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is a lower-cost version of Samsung’s flagship phone, offering a number of lower-level specs for a a reduced price.


What is the cheapest Samsung smartphone?

The cheapest Samsung phone currently available is the Samsung Galaxy A15.

At the time of writing, you can pick up this Samsung phone deal for just £6 per month with a £125 upfront cost, 30GB of data and unlimited calls and texts for 24 months on Three.

That works out to a total of £269.

How much storage does the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE have?

There are two storage tiers, 128GB and 256 GB, which match the options on the baseline S24.

The S24 Plus gets 256GB and 512GB, and the Ultra has 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. 

Archie Burkinshaw author headshot
Written by Archie Burkinshaw, Content Writer
Published on 4 October 2024