Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 128GB Graphite
£32.00 a monthNo upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by inflation (RPI) plus 3.9%.
£768.00 total cost
300 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
Popular Search Terms
£32.00 a monthNo upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by inflation (RPI) plus 3.9%.
£768.00 total cost
300 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£27.99 a month£9.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by inflation (CPI) plus 3.9%.
£680.76 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£28.00 a monthNo upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.80.
£672.00 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£31.00 a monthNo upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.50.
£744.00 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£27.00 a month£9.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.80.
£657.00 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£29.00 a month£9.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.80.
£705.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£32.00 a monthNo upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.50.
£768.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£31.00 a monthNo upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.80.
£744.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£31.00 a month£19.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by inflation (RPI) plus 3.9%.
£763.00 total cost
300 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£25.99 a month£9.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by inflation (CPI) plus 3.9%.
£632.76 total cost
500 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. If a deal is "promoted" on Uswitch's tables, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of us securing exclusivity on a great deal, or a commercial agreement to showcase what we believe to be market-leading value to consumers. Learn more about how our site works.
Please note: Mobile networks may increase monthly prices in line with the retail or consumer price index each year during the length of your contract. Please refer to individual network's terms and conditions before signing up.
If you’re on the lookout for a new smartphone but are put off by the high prices that come with the usual flagship devices, then the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is a great option to consider.
Of course, it doesn’t come with all the bells and whistles of the S24, but it does have a flagship-tier camera system, seven years of software updates, and a bunch of Galaxy AI features. With a starting price of £649, the Galaxy S24 FE undercuts the entry versions of the iPhone 16 and the Galaxy S24 by at least £100, making it a great choice for those on a budget.
Same main camera as the standard Samsung Galaxy S24
Thicker and heavier than the standard Galaxy S24
Get access to Samsung’s Advanced Intelligence, including photo editing, transcription and text-generating tools .
The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE offers excellent camera quality for the price and holds up well compared to the standard Galaxy S24. The biggest change is the 3x optical zoom camera, which uses an 8MP sensor instead of the 10MP found on the Galaxy S24. While this is a slight downgrade, the zoom quality remains sharp, and having optical zoom at this price is a significant advantage, particularly since competitors like the iPhone 16 and Google Pixel 9 don’t have 3x zoom capabilities.
The phone offers a range of fun camera modes, such as Dual Record, which captures video with both front and rear cameras simultaneously, and Food mode, which allows for detailed food photography.
The AI tools, like Photo Assist, allow you to resize, move, or remove objects in images, while Sketch to Image lets you add AI-generated elements to your photos. Overall, the Galaxy S24 FE provides strong camera capabilities and plenty of creative options without compromising too much compared to the flagship Galaxy S24.
Samsung has pushed AI heavily with the Galaxy S24 FE, even using the slogan "Galaxy AI is here." However, while the phone includes several AI-powered tools, they aren’t fully integrated into the user experience and require some digging into settings to find. Be aware that some features like Browsing, Note, and Transcript Assist must be manually downloaded.
Photo Assist allows you to resize, move, or remove objects from your photos, similar to Google’s Magic Editor. It also includes Call Assist and Interpreter, which offer real-time translation, and Sketch to Image, which turns doodles into AI-generated images. The phone comes with Android 14 and is promised to receive seven years of updates.
As expected with an updated model, Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE has several key improvements over the Galaxy S23 FE, including a larger 6.7-inch screen, enhanced processing power, and a bigger 4700mAh battery.
Both models do feature AI-powered tools like Live Translate and transcription features, but as previously mentioned only the flagship S24 series has access to more advanced AI capabilities like Sketch to Image.
Although the S24 FE is a more powerful and feature-rich option than the S23 FE, it does come with a higher price tag (£649) to match, £50 more expensive than the S23 FE at launch.
Overall the display on the S24 FE stands up well for its price tag. The larger 6.7-inch display on the FE means slightly less pixel density, but it’s still more than adequate for everyday use. Whether browsing the web, generating images with Samsung AI, or streaming videos, the AMOLED display offers vibrant colours and impressive detail.
However, the FE’s brightness maxes out at 1,900 nits, noticeably lower than the 2,600 nits of the Galaxy S24. Still, for anyone upgrading from older models like the Galaxy Z Flip 4 (which peaks at 1,200 nits), the improvement is substantial.
The phone also offers plenty of customisation options for its display, like Dark Mode, Eye Comfort Shield, and Always On Display. You can even deactivate the Edge Panel to create a cleaner interface.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE offers impressive battery life, especially for its price range. This is thanks to its 4,700 mAh battery, which is significantly larger than the 4,000 mAh battery in the standard Galaxy S24 and means you should have no problem lasting the day on one charge.
Charging is efficient, too, with the S24 FE supporting 25W fast charging, allowing a full recharge in under 90 minutes. It also features wireless charging and Wireless Power Sharing, which lets you charge other devices by placing them against the phone’s back.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is available with many of the big providers, including Vodafone, Three Mobile, O2, iD Mobile, Talkmobile, Sky Mobile and Tesco Mobile
FE stands for ‘Fan Edition’.
Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has the same water resistance as its more expensive S24 siblings, with an IP68 rating.
The Galaxy S24 FE supports both dual SIM and eSIMs. You can use two physical SIM cards at once or one eSIM and one physical card at the same time.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is a lower-cost version of Samsung’s flagship phone, offering a number of lower-level specs for a a reduced price.
The cheapest Samsung phone currently available is the Samsung Galaxy A15.
At the time of writing, you can pick up this Samsung phone deal for just £6 per month with a £125 upfront cost, 30GB of data and unlimited calls and texts for 24 months on Three.
That works out to a total of £269.