What is Samsung Galaxy Unpacked?

Unpacked is Samsung’s premier global launch event. Since the first Unpacked in 2009, it has served as the stage for Samsung to reveal its most significant hardware and software breakthroughs.

Usually held in a major global city, the event is broadcast to millions of viewers. It isn't just a product reveal; it’s a statement of intent for where Samsung believes mobile technology is headed—whether that’s new screen technology, camera innovations, or the next frontier of artificial intelligence.

How to watch Unpacked 2026

Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

You can watch the full keynote live on Samsung’s official website or via their YouTube channel. Time: The event typically begins in the early evening for UK viewers.

What to Expect: The 2026 Vision

While the specific details of the new devices are kept under lock and key until the "Unpacked" moment, we can look at broader industry trends to see what Samsung needs to deliver to stay ahead.

1. The next era of Galaxy AI

Last year, Samsung introduced the world to Galaxy AI. This year, the focus is expected to shift toward making these tools feel more intuitive. The industry is moving away from "manual" AI, where you have to ask the phone to do something and toward "proactive" AI, where the device understands your habits and simplifies your daily routine before you even prompt it.

2. Pushing hardware boundaries

Samsung flagships are synonymous with industry-leading displays and camera systems. This year, we expect a continued focus on:

Visual clarity: Improvements in how screens handle glare and outdoor brightness.

Improvements in how screens handle glare and outdoor brightness. Power efficiency: New internal architectures are designed to make the phone last longer while handling more complex tasks.

New internal architectures are designed to make the phone last longer while handling more complex tasks. Durability: Refined materials that keep the devices looking premium while surviving the rigours of daily life.

3. A Unified ecosystem

Unpacked rarely stops at just phones. We expect to see how Samsung’s wider ecosystem, including tablets, watches, and wireless audio, integrates more deeply with the new S-series. The goal is "frictionless" switching, where your devices work together as one single unit.

4. Sustainability and longevity