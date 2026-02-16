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AppleiPhone 11 refurbished

Buying option: Refurbished phones
Phone condition: Grade D

Grade D

Visible signs of use - moderate scratches and scuffs

80-100% battery health

Condition labels differ by retailer. Standards stay the same.

Specifications

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.1-inch display
  • Cameras: Dual lens with 12MP Wide and 12MP Ultra Wide, 12MP front camera
  • Storage: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB

Bestselling Apple phones

What checks are carried out

Each refurbished phone we show goes through thorough diagnostic checks, covering battery health, screen quality, internal security, camera performance, and more, to ensure peace of mind with your device. These checks include:

Cosmetic checks

Looks for screen cracks, chips or lifting, checks the case quality and makes sure the buttons, ports and parts all look as they should.

Battery checks

Battery health capacity is tested to make sure it’s within acceptable levels.

Functionality checks

All ports, speakers, charging, locks, biometrics like Face ID and other important bits are checked to make sure they work as expected.

Protection checks

These checks make sure the phone is wiped, factory reset, unlocked and isn’t reported as lost or stolen.

Why choose a refurbished iPhone?

We've partnered with market leaders to offer expertly refurbished iPhones—SIM free, great value, and quality you can trust.

  • Better value

    Refurbished iPhones could save you up to 40%, so you can upgrade for less.

  • Professional inspection

    Each phone goes through extensive testing against multiple quality standards.

  • One-year guarantee

    You'll get a 12-month warranty on any technical defects or faults.

  • Planet-friendly

    Buying refurbished removes 79kg of CO2 emissions.

A phone with the Uswitch powered by Reboxed logo inside of it

Get up to £690† when you trade in your iPhone

Sell your phone

†This figure is the quoted trade in offer value for an iPhone 17 Pro Max, 256GB, in Excellent condition by Uswitch, Powered by Reboxed, as of February 16th, 2026, & is subject to terms & conditions available here.

Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. If a deal is "promoted" on Uswitch's tables, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of us securing exclusivity on a great deal, or a commercial agreement to showcase what we believe to be market-leading value to consumers. Learn more about how our site works.