AppleiPhone SE (2nd Gen) refurbished
Grade B
Light signs of use - may have some small blemishes
80-100% battery health
Condition labels differ by retailer. Standards stay the same.
- 12 month warranty30 day returns£167.17£279.00Save £111.83 vs newTrustScore 4.3 out of 5. 2,702 reviews
Bestselling Apple phones
What checks are carried out
Each refurbished phone we show goes through thorough diagnostic checks, covering battery health, screen quality, internal security, camera performance, and more, to ensure peace of mind with your device. These checks include:
Cosmetic checks
Looks for screen cracks, chips or lifting, checks the case quality and makes sure the buttons, ports and parts all look as they should.
Battery checks
Battery health capacity is tested to make sure it’s within acceptable levels.
Functionality checks
All ports, speakers, charging, locks, biometrics like Face ID and other important bits are checked to make sure they work as expected.
Protection checks
These checks make sure the phone is wiped, factory reset, unlocked and isn’t reported as lost or stolen.
Why choose a refurbished iPhone?
We've partnered with market leaders to offer expertly refurbished iPhones—SIM free, great value, and quality you can trust.
- Better value
Refurbished iPhones could save you up to 40%, so you can upgrade for less.
- Professional inspection
Each phone goes through extensive testing against multiple quality standards.
- One-year guarantee
You'll get a 12-month warranty on any technical defects or faults.
- Planet-friendly
Buying refurbished removes 79kg of CO2 emissions.
Get up to £690† when you trade in your iPhone
†This figure is the quoted trade in offer value for an iPhone 17 Pro Max, 256GB, in Excellent condition by Uswitch, Powered by Reboxed, as of February 16th, 2026, & is subject to terms & conditions available here.
Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. If a deal is "promoted" on Uswitch's tables, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of us securing exclusivity on a great deal, or a commercial agreement to showcase what we believe to be market-leading value to consumers. Learn more about how our site works.