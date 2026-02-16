†This figure is the quoted trade in offer value for an iPhone 17 Pro Max, 256GB, in Excellent condition by Uswitch, Powered by Reboxed, as of February 16th, 2026, & is subject to terms & conditions available here .

Looks for screen cracks, chips or lifting, checks the case quality and makes sure the buttons, ports and parts all look as they should.

Each refurbished phone we show goes through thorough diagnostic checks, covering battery health, screen quality, internal security, camera performance, and more, to ensure peace of mind with your device. These checks include:

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