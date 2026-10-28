Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold pros and cons Expansive 8-inch folable display, married to practical 6.5-inch cover screen.

Great multitasking capabilities, powered by Android 17 and mature Gemini Intelligence.

Robust hardware with IP68 dust and water resistance, alongside 25W magnetic charging.

Triple-camera setup bolstered with Google software smarts. Smaller battery capacity and pedestrian charging speeds (improved with Extreme mode).

Tensor chipset lacks the horsepower for top-flight gaming experiences.

HiLight feels like a curio rather than a fully-fledged feature.

Google’s journey into the world of foldables is a unique one, going against the flow of traffic to mature from a boxy, passport-shaped debut to a more familiar form in the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Stealing a march on Apple’s iPhone Duo, Google’s fourth flagship effort is up against stiff competition, but also added attention as this niche segment truly goes mainstream. Check out our comprehensive Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold review to learn more about how it performs as a daily driver, and importantly whether its best-in-class application of Android is enough to overcome some stubborn hardware limitations - with huge thanks to Sky Mobile for providing a review unit for us to flex and fold! Sky Mobile has the Pixel 11 Pro Fold available both to buy outright as well as device pricing starting at £44 per month (+ a £24 upfront fee). Pair that with an unlimited data plan slashed to just £21 per month, and Sky Mobile makes for a more manageable way to level up your smartphone.

Design and specifications



Google has definitely settled on an ideal form for its foldable effort, with a very familiar design for fans of 2025’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold - tall, slender and incredibly well constructed. Whilst open, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold reveals a chassis trimmed down to a remarkably thin 5mm, and snapping it shut barely doubles its dimensions at a manageable 10.1mm profile. With the device weighing in at 239g, the 11 Pro Fold is a handy 15g lighter than Apple’s portly 254g titanium iPhone Duo (not to mention shaving off a similar amount against its own predecessor), all the while being every bit the larger device in terms of real estate. Arriving in two hues of classic Obsidian black and a distinguished Olive green (reviewed), the latter is sophisticated and subtle in equal measure, looking gorgeous against the silky matte rear, and a lightly redesigned Pixel Camera bar.

The right edge maintains Google's long-standing quirk of placing the power button directly above a centrally-located volume bar - an inverted layout versus common competition, which always demands a brief recalibration of muscle memory for the uninitiated. Nearly every other major manufacturer on the market - from Oppo to Apple - places the power button either below the volume keys or on opposing sides for ease of access, so this continues to be the preserve of Pixel owners, who have grown to love it. However, given the capacitive fingerprint scanner is embedded within the 11 Pro Fold’s elevated power button as opposed to beneath the front display - proving both lightning-fast to the touch and falling naturally under the thumb - this move entirely makes sense. Although that doesn’t explain why all current-generation Pixel devices have that higher configuration, when it’s only the foldables that relocate the sensor… elegant design nonetheless!

Less clear-cut is the decision around its spacecraft-grade aluminium surround - it has a mix of both matte and glossy textures here, so whilst the satin finish from the Pro XL is applied to the outer surround and feels suitably premium, the 11 Pro Fold’s super-shiny hinge (as per the standard Pixel 11) acts as an immediate magnet for smudges. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is thankfully more immune to the slings and arrows of everyday use than it is to greasy mitts, with everything from a multi-alloy steel hinge assembly to an ultra-durable glass-ceramic (although no longer of the Gorilla Victus 2 variety) front display and a composite matte rear to dispel - now rekindled - rumours of foldables being terribly fragile. It has both a sturdiness and heft that lends itself to being confidently handled whilst closed, with Google serving up a thoroughly durable device when it comes to drop protection, as well as a full IP68 rating for dust and water ingress - a godsend for a foldable. Sustainability is thoughtfully considered in its construction, with the 11 Pro Fold hewn from recycled aluminium entirely across the housings. Core specs are decent on paper, with the Pixel 11 Pro Fold arriving with a healthy - if somewhat expected for a flagship - 16GB of RAM, and either 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage. Connectivity is well-rounded, spanning Wi-Fi 7, dual-antenna Bluetooth 6.0 and Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support, smart-home hook-ups powered by the Thread mesh protocol, and a full suite of safety features including Car Crash and Emergency SOS detection. Furthermore, the continued presence of a physical nano-SIM tray alongside eSIM support is a practical victory over the eSIM-only iPhone Duo. Nestled inside the top-left - but not top-heavy - camera island sits HiLight, an LED ring encircling the rear flash. This new element is designed to provide subtle notifications when the phone lies face down. Great in theory, but given current use cases are limited to Gemini interactions and specific caller ID colours, it’s a bit of a bullet point for the back of the box rather than a genuine asset - unless you’re willing to seek out third-party apps like AuraGlow to fully unlock its potential. Ultimately, Google has capably built on the back of former iterations to deliver a practical - if familiar - foldable for everyday use in the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. While the mismatched frame textures and underdeveloped HiLight feature are mild irritations, the overall engineering leap from previous generations in terms of weight and durability makes this a compelling piece of foldable tech.



Display(s) and audio



The Pixel 11 Pro Fold looks and feels remarkably normal - and that’s high praise! One area which has been incredibly challenging for device manufacturers is building a handset that operates as close to a non-foldable when closed, and Google continues to have cracked it. Whilst earlier Samsung foldables ended up with an overly narrow outer display and considerable heft (a trend finally put to bed with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra), Google’s 6.5-inch OLED cover panel embraces the traditional 19.5:9 smartphone ratio - a light yet meaningful tweak on the 10 Pro Fold’s 20:9 screen dimensions. In turn we do lose a few pixels in the path to a resolution of 1080 x 2342 pixels and 399ppi (versus 408ppi in the previous incarnation), but it remains a bold and bright screen more than up to the tasks of firing off emails on the commute, doom-scrolling to one’s heart's content or framing a quick snap, all the while feeling even more natural in the palm. When extra space is needed to create or consume content, unfurling the Pixel 11 Pro Fold reveals a glorious 8.0-inch flexible OLED display - at a crisp 2076 x 2152 pixels and a dense 372ppi, shielded by a layer of ultra-thin glass. Both screens scale smoothly between 1Hz and 120Hz, render 24-bit colour with punchy contrast, and hit a blistering peak brightness of 3,600 nits (or 2,000 nits in HDR). Whilst the outer screen is quite legible in all conditions, there is a significant amount of reflective glare on that expansive inner display.

Speaking of the inner display, we do have to mention the Pixel 11 Pro Fold’s rather prominent central crease - catch the internal screen at most angles or swipe your thumb across the middle, and the dip is noticeably more pronounced than the near-invisible seam found on the Oppo Find N6 or the tightly engineered fold on the iPhone Duo. There does seem to be less of an effort to reduce or remove the groove, and as such it’s one aspect where the 11 Pro Fold’s reliance on aesthetics past is a bit of a drawback, as other manufacturers have made massive strides in an effort to reach peak foldable - so the display is great, but the valley is very much perceptible. Audio performance is full-bodied and well balanced, as its stereo speakers work in concert with a trio of noise-suppressing microphones and Spatial Audio support to project crystal-clear dialogue and wide soundstages. As the speaker grilles sit at opposing edges of the device’s frame, rotation to a landscape orientation does create a convincing sense of separation for movies and music alike, even if the Pixel Fold’s svelte body inevitably lacks the resonant bass of a thicker slab. In everyday practice, the display and audio setup is an absolute joy to interact with. The familiar proportions of the cover screen eliminate the awkward compromises of earlier foldables, and while the inner crease remains a tactile presence, the sheer brightness and colour depth of the internal canvas more than compensate for media consumption.

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Camera capabilities

Google once again leverages its software expertise to narrow the impact of physical limitations when it comes to the Pixel 11 Pro Fold’s imaging prowess. A computational photography pipeline means that whilst the device isn’t touting the cavernous sensors of the thicker Pixel 11 Pro XL or the 200-megapixel colossus of the Oppo Find N6, the rear array is cleverly arranged to deliver with minimal compromises. The 11 Pro Fold leads with a 48-megapixel Quad PD main camera, slightly upgraded to f/1.70 and delivering an 85-degree field of view, built around a larger 1/1.56-inch sensor footprint. Ultrawide duties are capably performed by a 10.5-megapixel Dual PD ultrawide lens with an f/2.2 aperture lending a 127-degree field of view that doubles up for Macro Focus close-ups, and the set is rounded out by a 10.8-megapixel Dual PD telephoto lens (f/3.1) delivering 5x optical zoom and up to 30x Super Zoom. Both of these latter lenses are nigh-on identical to those found in the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, so it’s some very small tweaks on the camera hardware front - a bit of a shame given some of the photographic feats managed by recent competition. Open up the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, and a pair of matching 10-megapixel Dual PD cameras handle selfies and video calls across inner and outer displays alike. So not the most thrilling tale of the tape when it comes to camera credentials, but once again Google comes out swinging when it comes to software-led refinements to bring the best out of this array.

With assistance from multi-zone laser autofocus, dedicated spectral and flicker sensors and combined optical and digital stabilisation on both the wide and telephoto lenses, daylight photos dazzle with the colour accuracy and vibrancy that has come to be a hallmark of Pixel photography. Dynamic range is expertly judged, shadows retain atmospheric depth, and Real Tone continues to lead the industry in rendering diverse skin tones with warmth and accuracy. The larger main sensor positively comes alive after dark, with a selection of buildings shot around London’s Shoreditch on a bustling Friday evening proving clear and detailed. The 5x optical telephoto lens hands Google a decisive victory over the iPhone Duo at long distances, drawing out fine architectural textures at 5x and 10x optical-quality crops before digital smoothing and artificial noise begin to creep in when hovering anywhere near its 30x zoom limit. Pros will welcome the manual degree of adjustment, available just a couple of swipes away on the traditional Android Camera menu. Those less well versed will welcome the addition of Magic Capture - a genuinely useful application of AI in order to create better images. Holding down the shutter button records a stream of high-resolution footage, from which Gemini plucks a series of high-quality images, perfect for capturing those subjects who just can’t stay still. Once complete, a curated selection of photos and video are presented, making those stressful moments to catch the perfect shot that much easier. Pair that with the Camera Coach for framing tips, and the now more-commonplace Made You Look feature that grabs the attention of little ones with cute cartoons and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold shapes up to be an ideal companion for capturing fleeting moments.

Those deep into the Google ecosystem will welcome integration with the Pixel Watch 5, where it becomes both remote viewfinder and shutter, enabling snaps from a distance or of larger groups of friends with the Fold resting on a surface - a boon for keeping everyone in the frame. A tap of the wrist toggles between wide and ultrawide lenses, making it a truly capable assistant, albeit after a little bit of setup. Video capture is also a strong suit, although the daylight between the Pixel 11 Pro Fold and competition is far narrower here. The device shoots at up to 4K and 60 frames per second across all rear and front cameras, bolstered by 10-bit HDR, Dual Exposure, 240fps slow-mo, and an array of stabilisation modes. Many of the still photography enhancements for image quality and shooting at dusk are also available for moving images, and once again Google’s clout in cloud computing comes to the fore in reducing wind noise and editing on the fly in the Creator Suite for seamless content creation workflows. The inner panel shines again where that 8-inch display is a welcome canvas to tweak and tailor for post-production. Taking everything into consideration, this is one of the most versatile camera systems available on a folding phone today. By prioritising intelligent software, Magic Capture tools, and tight smartwatch integration over joining the raw megapixel race, Google has crafted a solution in the Pixel 11 Pro Fold that reliably captures both dynamic moments and calm vistas with equal ease.

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Performance and software



Google’s custom Tensor G6 processor powers the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, flanked by its upgraded Titan M3 security chip and a built-in Google VPN at no extra cost. For everyday productivity, this phone is seriously slick. Swift Face Unlock leverages the cameras to get past lock screens almost instantaneously, and from there, apps launch without hesitation. The 16GB of RAM keeps dozens of browser tabs and background tasks running smoothly across the dual displays - where true multitasking comes to the fore. Android 17 has been polished to a mirror-like sheen on the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, with more apps optimised for both screens, a persistent taskbar which makes dragging multiple apps for split-screen productivity a breeze, and floating windows able to be deftly manoeuvred around the intuitive interface. Backed by seven years of guaranteed OS and security updates, with ‘surprise and delight’ moments aplenty thanks to Google’s exciting ‘Pixel Drop’ updates, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is a true productivity playground, but is equally a comfortable home for content consumption on either of its displays. Where the iPhone Duo occasionally feels restricted by iOS foundations that are still adapting to multiple windows on a folding canvas, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold and Android 17 feel custom-built for the task, and is arguably the strongest in this year’s line-up from Google. The quickly maturing phalanx of AI features via Gemini - Live, Circle to Search, Intelligence, offline functionality for key features with Nano - has grown into an indispensable selection of clever agents designed to make things simple. Add to that a revamped Google Health Premium app and frictionless Pixel Watch 5 handoff, and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold really became a great daily driver through our review period, more than ready for any task… except one.



The stumbling block - and one levelled at all of Google’s latest efforts - remains sheer horsepower when it comes to gaming. The device is a gamer’s dream on paper with its huge display and considered ergonomics, but the Tensor G6 simply isn’t operating at the same level as its Snapdragon (or A20) powered peers. Whilst casual puzzlers and 2D indie titles ran flawlessly, loading up a demanding mobile title like Genshin Impact or console-grade ports like The Division: Resurgence triggers noticeable frame-rate stutters and inconsistent performance at best, and simply not booting at its worst in the case of personal favourite Infinity Nikki. Perhaps it's a case that this fun fashion sim might have run its course and isn’t getting frequent updates for some devices, but to land on a black screen with white text proclaiming missing broken shaders has been a challenge unique to the Pixel devices reviewed this year… and the 11 Pro Fold is no exception. Dialling down the settings can glean better results, but for a firmly flagship device - with a price point to match - such as this, it’s a tad disappointing to find gaming isn’t its strong suit. When it comes to daily operation - a commute of video editing on the go, watching a movie and using it as a productivity partner is a strength, testament to a stellar software experience in Android 17 and Gemini. While mobile gamers might find the Tensor G6 sorely lacking in raw horsepower, many will find the Pixel 11 Pro Fold quite transformative for the long haul through the novel form factor alone.



Battery life and charging



Whilst we can chalk up shortcomings in the gaming arena as a limitation for the few, battery life drawbacks affect all users. Battery life is a casualty on the 11 Pro Fold’s journey to a slimmer body, where its capacity has reduced from the 5,015mAh effort found in the Pixel 10 Pro Fold down to a 4,806mAh battery for 2026. It’s certainly damning with faint praise to say that’s an upgrade over the 4,650mAh battery of the now-discontinued Pixel 9 Fold, as foldable competitors embrace whopping 6,000-plus mAh silicon-carbon batteries in Oppo and Honor’s latest - with even slimmer chassis to boot. The difference is keenly felt upon use too - restrained use of solely the cover display for messaging, podcasts, and light browsing, and you will make it to the end of the day with charge to spare, broadly aligning with Google’s touted 24-hour mixed-use battery life claims. Push the phone even a bit with a few hours of split-screen work or watching content on the 8-inch inner panel, along with a couple of hours of Spotify and snapping a few photos on the go, and you’ll find yourself scrabbling for a charger before the trip home. Upon plugging in the 11 Pro Fold, charge speeds are somewhat slow, though there’s a very visually arresting charge monitor where times are cleanly presented - flat to 50% is around 40 minutes, while a full charge can come in well over an hour - not great speeds when bearing in mind the relatively small battery found here. Thankfully there’s an ‘Extreme Charging’ mode if boosting up from under 50%, which nudges speeds far closer to the norm, but only with compatible 30W chargers - and there’s not one of those in the box. A silver lining arrives in the form of 25W wireless charging courtesy of Pixelsnap, which bakes full magnetic alignment directly into the rear of the device, letting you snap the Fold cleanly onto magnetic stands and battery packs without needing a bespoke case. In summary, battery life does cast a long shadow over an otherwise excellent portable package in the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Such a sacrifice to stamina in the pursuit of thinness might have been a trade too far, as the combination of both needing to regulate usage and potentially sluggish charging speeds becomes a recipe for battery anxiety in a device which would have otherwise been a prime candidate for power users.



Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold UK pricing and availability

As one might expect from such a high-profile name, the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold is widely available across all UK networks and retailers, as well as directly from the manufacturer itself. SIM-free pricing kicks off at £1,799 for the 256GB model, stepping up to £1,919 for 512GB, and peaking at £2,149 for the 1TB tier - with Obsidian being available in all three memory sizes, and the Olive topping out at 512GB. A point to note is that the larger sizes do also offer faster Zoned UFS storage over the 256GB entry model, taking some of the sting out of that additional outlay. Make no mistake, the jump into foldables territory is a real one - it commands a £520 premium over the better-specced Pixel 11 Pro XL when it comes to photography at £1,279. Yet when stacked up against premium foldable competition, it comes in a good £200 cheaper than the equivalent iPhone Duo, and £150 cheaper than the equivalent 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra at an eye-watering £2,069. Compare it to China’s finest, though, and the Honor Magic V6 currently retailing at £500 less than the Pixel Fold at just £1,299 with a stronger camera set-up, better battery life, IP69 certification, Snapdragon Elite silicon and a slimmer frame becomes difficult to ignore - even if the software-side experience is a marked difference between the two, with Google's OS prowess standing head and shoulders above. Launch incentives on the UK Google Store make the initial investment much easier to swallow, where purchasing the handset nets you a free official Pixelsnap Case, as well as a generous trade-in promotion of up to £735 for an eligible device, which includes a £150 promotional bonus on top of base valuations - not to mention Black Friday deals starting soon and bound to shave off plenty of pounds. For those looking to spread the cost on a pay-monthly contract, Sky Mobile offers the 256GB Pixel 11 Pro Fold from £44 per month with a £24 upfront cost on its flexible Swap plans, alongside discounted data add-ons like 75GB for £14 a month (down from £23) and £180 off when bundling the Pixel Watch 5. So if a bendy phone is what you’re looking for, Google’s certainly got a lot working in its favour, though it remains a considered investment.

Final verdict

