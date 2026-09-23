Google Pixel Watch 5 pros and cons Elegant, minimalist design.

Iconic curved screen hits 3,000 nits for great outdoor legibility.

Snapdragon chip delivers silky user experience and rapid on-device AI.

Excellent health monitoring features, including pioneering pulse and breathing detection.

Swift charging makes up for battery life drawbacks. Two day battery life trails keen wearable competition.

Pinch gestures and 'Raise to Talk' AI feature can be temperamental.

Form factor is identical to Pixel Watch 4.

The Pixel Watch 5 arrives with a promise of bringing both the latest in active health tracking and Google’s AI technology to your wrist, in a slim and elegant form. With a host of internal upgrades and premium smartwatch positioning, it’s perfectly poised to win over style-conscious consumers looking for that combination of convenience and compatibility with the latest Android devices. Let's find out how it performs on the track in our Google Pixel Watch 5 review, thanks to a review unit courtesy of Sky Mobile. Sky Mobile has the Pixel Watch 5 available both to buy outright as well as from just £11 per month, for a more manageable way to start your fitness journey!

Design and specifications



Immediate first impressions are an appreciation of Google’s confident design language, as the Pixel Watch 5 features a striking recycled aerospace-grade aluminium case and a beautifully domed glass front. Retaining the exact same dimensions and the now-iconic circular pebble shape, it looks like an elegant timepiece, rather than making any effort to draw attention to itself or boast the heft of a rugged fitness tracker. There is a broad array of Pixel Watch 5 models to choose from, initially dictated by wrist size. For those who prefer a more compact footprint, the 41mm variant is available in polished aluminium and matte black in addition to the satin finish, as well as an attractive rose gold hue, complete with a bright pink strap. The larger 45mm variant has Champagne problems in losing this colourful option, retaining the more subtle tones of the other three.

Our review unit was the larger 45mm model, featuring a satin aluminium case paired with an Olive Active Band - the muted green complementing its metallic housing to look cohesive and sophisticated, whether at the gym or lunch at Gymkhana. Measuring 12.3mm thick and weighing just 36.7g for this 45mm size sans strap - and a mere 31g for the more dainty model - the Pixel Watch 5 feels exceptionally light and incredibly comfortable; constant wear was perfect in terms of weight and balance, never burdensome but with a reassuring presence. A rotating crown typically sits on the right-hand side, joined by a rounded secondary button just above it. The crown is highly practical and pleasurable to the touch, giving users a tactile way to scroll through menus or lengthy notifications.

Importantly for left-handed users like myself, the wrist orientation option in the settings menu allows one to flip the screen completely upside down. With a quick adjustment, I was able to wear the watch on my right wrist with the crown facing the left side, completely eliminating awkward hand contortions and accidental button presses when flexing during daily tasks. Adding to the comfort was the rubber Active Band packed in the box. A wide range of interchangeable straps are available separately, utilising Google's proprietary twist-and-lock mechanism. This requires a small recessed button hidden away on the case to slide the band sideways and in for use. There’s certainly a bit of a knack, but it is simple once you get the hang of it, and importantly enabled both the strap and Pixel Watch to capably cater to the opposing wrist. With IP68 dust and water resistance up to a depth of 50 metres, the Pixel Watch 5 is very much a health and fitness tracker ready for active use in addition to looking appealing, with Gorilla Glass 5 protecting its diminutive display. While the chassis remains unchanged from the previous generation, Google has importantly maintained the industry-leading repairable architecture for the screen and battery that debuted on the Watch 4 - making for an incredibly strong first impression.

﻿Display and audio



Google seems to tacitly acknowledge they nailed both dimensions and display on the Watch 4, as this hardware carries over for this iteration. The Pixel Watch 5 is home to either a 1.2- or 1.4-inch domed display depending on size, featuring scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits - perfect for outdoor legibility. Software is astounding on the device. In short, the combination of the sheer responsiveness and smoothness of interactions - either via touch or crown navigation - and software cleverly scaling content to fit the rounded face remains a particular triumph. It took a moment to register that it wasn’t just a byproduct of the curved screen that visuals wrapped so neatly and tidily, but Google’s Wear OS buffed to a sheen that made it just fun to poke and prod at. Thankfully, Google was ready for this to be your new obsession to gander at, introducing more than ten new complications that lean into the smartwatch’s unique aesthetic, bending around the edges of the glass. From playful to practical - and including one designed by the NBA’s own Steph Curry - there’s more than enough to choose from, as well as create your own bespoke watch face via a host of AI prompts.

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The interface places circular complications perfectly along the outer arcs, ensuring that there is almost no wasted space on the viewable window of the Watch 5. When it comes to audio quality, the Pixel Watch 5 delivers where it counts in terms of function and clarity. The built-in speaker handles on-wrist phone calls and Gemini voice responses brilliantly. A clever touch is the ability to download music from YouTube Music directly to the watch for offline playback, effectively removing the need to be paired to your phone for workouts. The - slightly antisocial - option to play music directly through the Watch 5’s speaker was a great opportunity to push it to its limits, and whilst slightly tinny as one might imagine, it was surprisingly capable of blaring out tunes with a surprising crispness. When placed on its magnetic cradle (in the box), the watch rests on its side and the speaker area allows it to double up as an attractive bedside clock.

Performance and software



The performance boost is definitely the Pixel Watch 5’s secret weapon, and why it’s such a joy to use. Running on the latest version of Wear OS 7, powered by a new Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 processor, the Watch 5 has undergone a serious specs overhaul with apparent results. With bumps to both RAM - now 3GB - and twice the storage at a whopping 64GB, the overall performance of the device is phenomenally fast and simply silky to navigate, assuaged by gorgeous transition animations and a 60Hz variable refresh rate. These are elements which are usually the preserve of smartphones to discuss within reviews, but the Pixel Watch 5’s experience when paired to a device is almost peerless when it comes to simplicity and refinement - thankfully upgraded Bluetooth 6.0 and Wi-Fi 6 support enables that process to go off without a hitch too. The software experience on Wear OS 7 is without doubt one of the best I’ve seen on an Android wearable - more contextual information is available with a simple swipe or even at a glance, while weather widgets dynamically display high and low temperatures alongside current conditions - essential for the unpredictable nature of a British summer. Contactless payments are that much more seamless with Pixel Watch 5 being the first device to launch since Google introduced Express Pay - enabling a simple tap to an NFC reader on the train or in shops to make payments, without needing to open the Wallet app first. Gestures have also seen a massive overhaul, headlined by a new thumb and forefinger pinch action. By quickly tapping your index finger and thumb together twice, you can answer incoming calls, dismiss alarms, confirm actions or skip tracks on Spotify without ever laying a finger on the display. It feels remarkably natural in practice - although much like the straps, there was a bit of a learning curve despite on-screen assurances - and works reliably when hands are otherwise occupied.

Combined with a nearly flawless Tilt-to-Wake function - often the reason I drift back from a smartwatch to a mechanical effort after one-too-many failed wrist actions - true hands-free interactions with the Pixel Watch 5 are a reality. Support for a plethora of Android apps means native experiences on the device which only serves to enhance the ease of use for all your favourite software. Even with all of this, it’s the AI integration that truly steals the show on the Pixel Watch 5, thanks to next-level Gemini Intelligence integration. The real reason for all that additional Pixel Watch 5 horsepower unlocks the ability for it to work entirely on the device, eliminating that telltale lag between request and response that consumers are highly sensitive to. An enhanced ‘Raise to Talk’ feature handles Gemini requests almost instantly - lifting a wrist to start a workout, set a timer, or find a QR code ticket directly from Gmail with zero hesitation is almost sorcery…when it works. We had more than a few teething issues, with motion detection proving temperamental despite cranking both movement and voice sensitivity up to the max. A bit odd; will be sure to check back in if it becomes more compliant!

Google has also introduced Gemini Intelligence Proactive Suggestions, delivering personalised help when you need it. This feature turns complex multi-step tasks into seamless one-tap actions that appear natively within your notifications. If a timely suggestion surfaces, you can simply confirm it with that same thumb and forefinger double pinch, keeping interactions fluid. Naturally, the ultimate freedom is opting for a 4G LTE model, which allows the phone to stay at home and the Pixel Watch 5 to be entirely self-sufficient. Everything from music to SOS emergency satellite connection is available on your wrist, making the Pixel Watch 5 a veritable Swiss Army smartwatch when it comes to portable connectivity. Point to note that this device is not only incompatible with Apple's iPhone, but some of its banner features - like Raise to Talk - are the preserve of connecting it to one of Google's Pixel phones.



Health and fitness tracking



Health tracking is the biggest area of growth for the Watch 5, and Google Health integration offers comprehensive tracking for all manner of key health metrics, logging everything from heart rate variability and breathing rate to skin temperature and resting heart rate. The standout addition is a first-of-its-kind Breathing Emergency Detection feature, which can automatically call preferred contacts if it detects a severe, persistent drop in oxygen alongside a lack of responsiveness. Furthermore, it remains the only smartwatch capable of detecting a loss of pulse and prompting an emergency call - essential if it’s a gift for peace of mind for a loved one. The device also pushes the boundaries of preventative health care - tracking blood pressure trends to help you spot deviations from your baseline, and can even flag signs of insulin resistance by tracking biometric changes over the month. The watch also features an ECG app to check for AFib and alert you to irregular heart rhythms.

For fitness enthusiasts, the accuracy of monitoring has seen a major boost across the board, supporting over 50 activities. Google claims it offers the best GPS tracking found in a sports watch, combined with its most accurate heart rate sensor. Buyers also receive three free months of Google Health Premium, which unlocks Gemini-powered, personalised run coaching and a conversational health assistant to lend advice, guidance and feedback. Whilst it felt gimmicky at first, I soon found myself divulging meal plans, answering queries as to why my heart rate was so elevated on a random Friday night (a particularly raucous concert), and pushing myself to achieve some ambitious health goals through the dialogue with my new digital coach. It’s easy to see how the pairing of such detailed recording for both rest and play with Google’s comprehensive suite of active tools could work wonders for personal health - provided you’ve got a bit of commitment.



Battery life and charging



Despite the faster chipset and heavier AI demands, battery performance remains identical to last year’s model. The Pixel Watch 5 touts up to 40 hours of battery life (with closer to 30 hours on the 41mm edition), and in our day-to-day testing with the 45mm model, this estimate proved accurate, comfortably powering through a couple of full days of mixed notifications and workouts. This places it ahead of older wearables that demand a top-up every single night, although it still trails materially behind the multi-day endurance of more dedicated smartwatches, like Huawei's GT7 Pro. Charging is handled through a cute, curved magnetic pin cradle which is rapid and highly convenient, meaning a short 15-minute charge delivers 15 hours of battery life, skipping the need for an overnight charge.



Google Pixel Watch 5 UK pricing and availability



Google Pixel Watch 5 UK pricing starts at £369 for the 41mm model and £399 for the 45mm version tested here - with a bevy of colour and band options both at the point of purchase and beyond. It's a small bump of £20 against the price of the previous iteration, but the sheer degree of improvements under the bonnet make it well worth the additional outlay. Upgrading to the 4G-enabled variant adds another £100 to the cost, but also the ability to be unencumbered by a device on your daily run. In many cases, this is an additional data plan - for free with some networks - on top of your traditional mobile contract. For those buying directly, it’s incredibly good timing for those readers looking at this hot off the press, as the official Google Store Birthday Sale is scheduled to run from 25th September to 7th October 2026, with significant savings expected.

Final verdict

