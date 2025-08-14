OnePlus Buds 4 pros and cons Pros Stellar active noise cancellation, with adaptive and manual modes.

Dual-driver sound brings clarity and punch across genres.

IP55-rated for dust and splash protection.

Support for an array of high-end audio profiles, including Hi-Res LDHC. Cons Charging case lacks water resistance rating.

Touch gestures occasionally lag or fail to register inputs.

LHDC audio is only limited to compatible Android phones.



There’s no denying that wireless earbuds have become the most popular method of listening to music on the go for many of us, yet things can quickly get pricey when looking to invest in a quality audio upgrade. The OnePlus Buds 4 arrive as an assured addition to the burgeoning line-up of in-ear options on the market, promising improvements to noise cancellation, alongside support for high-resolution audio formats and long-lasting battery life. Nestled between the brand’s flagship Pro and entry-level Nord models, these buds aim to offer daily convenience and polished performance, all at a price that keeps expectations grounded. Do they succeed? Read our OnePlus Buds 4 review to find out.

Design and build

Straight out of the box, the OnePlus Buds 4 do admittedly leave a strong impression. The matte charging case feels sleek and modern, sitting comfortably in the hand without being too slippery or bulky. The rounded - yet angular - pebble shape adds genuine practicality, sliding easily into pockets whilst the magnetic lid closes with a reassuring snap, giving the case a sturdy, premium feel. Available in both Zen Green and Storm Gray (latter reviewed and pictured), both colours exude elegance and charm while remaining suitably subtle in the ear - stems and all. Branding on the case is prominent, and the light on the front enables battery life status to be easily discerned, whilst an incredibly well-hidden button on the side does the honours when it comes to pairing to a device - a painless exercise. Open the lid and you find a pair of minimalist earbuds that deliver a smart and elegant design, complete with interactive stems as opposed to fitting purely in the ear canal. Each weighs less than 5 grams - and even with the carrying case is less than 50g in total - with soft contours that rest naturally in the ear. The silicone tips help create a solid seal without pressure, making them easy to wear for hours at a time. Whether you're walking, working in one spot or travelling, the Buds 4 stay comfortably secure. In the package is also a small selection of eartip pairs of various sizes, so rest assured that there’s one that’s likely to deliver a nice tight fit. There is also useful durability built in. The earbuds have an IP55 rating, protecting against dust and light splashes - basically meaning they’re good for either a sweaty run or a misty walk to work. Important point to note, however, is that the charging case itself does not carry the same level of protection from the element, so it's best kept dry.

Audio quality

The Buds 4 use a dual-driver configuration that includes an 11 mm dynamic woofer and a 6 mm planar diaphragm tweeter. Together, they deliver a sound signature that is full, detailed and enjoyable across a wide range of genres. Bass feels present and punchy, providing rhythm and weight without overwhelming the rest of the mix. Mids are well-balanced and clear, giving vocals warmth and definition. Acoustic instruments and spoken word content come through naturally. The treble range offers a clean sparkle, lifting high-end details without becoming sharp or tiring. Support for LHDC 5.0 allows for high-resolution audio - albeit only when paired with compatible Android devices. It goes without saying that the majority of recent OnePlus device releases support this codec format. The added bandwidth brings out subtle detail and separation in layered tracks. For devices without LHDC, AAC and SBC do still provide strong, vibrant playback with lively and accessible tuning.



Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

Earbuds can live or die by how well they drown out the din of everyday life, and it’s great to say that these Buds 4 deliver strong noise cancellation, with a maximum reduction of up to 55 decibels. You can manually select from High, Moderate and Low modes to suit surroundings, as well as there being an Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) mode also available - automatically shifting between levels in real time based on environmental sound, making it ideal for people drifting through different spaces throughout the day. The best sensation is switching between modes, as whilst most headphones are quite binary or digital when switching on noise cancellation, the Buds 4 decide to opt for ‘descending’ upon the wearer, so you can actively hear the surrounding sound being tuned out gradually - but rapidly - to the preferred setting. This effect is nothing short of excellent at conveying the extent to which they’re doing their job - a short tone accompanies the sensation to confirm whether it’s being turned on or off. There is also a Transparency mode that lets in ambient sound. This helps with awareness when walking near traffic or listening out for announcements. It works well overall, though the effect has a slightly metallic or echoey quality that makes it feel less natural than the best in class - but comes with the territory. All in all, the noise cancellation was genuinely impressive, and is only underscored when you remember this price point that this device comes in at.



Performance and battery life



Battery life is another important - and standout - feature. With ANC off, the earbuds last up to 11 hours on a single charge. Switch ANC on, and you still get around 6 hours. Factoring in the charging case itself and total playback reaches up to 45 hours without noise cancellation, or about 24 hours with it enabled. Warp Charge support quickly adds a layer of real-world convenience, where a quick 10-minute top-up in the case can provide up to 11 hours of playback when ANC is off and the combined case charge is included. This makes it easy to keep going even when time is short. Controls are managed through touch and swipe gestures on both stems. Taps allow you to control playback, switch noise cancellation modes or take calls. Volume adjustment is handled by a swipe, which is intuitive once mastered. While occasional gestures do go unregistered, and I personally found it difficult to simply pause music via any other means than removing them from my ears, the overall experience of using them on my commute for the past few weeks has been responsive and reliable in equal measure.



OnePlus Buds 4 features and connectivity



The OnePlus Buds 4 use Bluetooth 5.4 for a stable and efficient connection. Multipoint pairing is supported, allowing you to stay connected to two devices at once. Switching between your phone and laptop is seamless, particularly with Android’s Fast Pair integration. Users with OnePlus phones benefit from extras like Steady Connect, which maintains stronger signals in noisy environments, while the (slightly workmanlike) HeyMelody app lets you fine-tune your experience further, from adjusting ANC strength and EQ settings to setting up personalised sound profiles. True audiophiles can take the 'Golden Sound' test within the app, where your ear canals are scanned and a hearing test conducted to craft a bespoke aural experience for each listener. Admittedly it did sound quite a bit better than before, but perhaps not the revelation that the test promised...a welcome feature nonetheless. Gamers will appreciate the low-latency Game Mode, which drops audio delay to around 47 milliseconds. There is also support for live voice translation with select OnePlus phones, a niche feature that adds a layer of cyberpunk flair as you hear conversations transform on the fly!



OnePlus Buds 4 UK pricing and availability



The OnePlus Buds 4 are officially priced at just £119, but are currently on offer for just £99 via the OnePlus UK store at the time of writing. Customers also have the option to claim an additional £20 off through a simple trade-in, even with older or non-functional devices. This makes the Buds 4 especially compelling in a crowded mid-range market, undercutting flagship rivals while still including many of the same advanced capabilities such as dual-driver audio, high-end ANC, water resistance and support for high-resolution codecs. Android users in particular will benefit from the deeper integration and smoother experience. Even for those living outside of the OnePlus ecosystem, the Buds 4 provide a refined and well-rounded experience for the money.



Final verdict



The OnePlus Buds 4 succeed in combining audio comfort, performance and useful features in a way that feels smart and accessible. Their sound profile is dynamic and balanced, noise cancellation adaptable and incredibly effective, and daily use is rounded out by both reliable battery life and responsive controls. There are indeed some quirks however, which prevent us recommending these without hesitation. Touch gestures could be more consistent and the transparency mode does sound slightly artificial - to be expected to an extent, but it's to the point of distraction and erring on the side of avoiding usage versus simply removing them temporarily. These minor drawbacks do little to affect the overall experience, but for the price Oneplus' latest buds offer performance which is both decent and pose an affordable option for daily listening.

